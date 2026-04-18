Personal growth can be a relatively elusive topic, but some research, like a study from New Ideas in Psychology, breaks it down into simpler terms. Self-awareness, openness, courage, autonomy, and full responsibility for one's self care are the main tenets of personal growth, and while they take time and effort to build up, they can truly transform a person's life and existence.

Especially when it comes to taking responsibility, in periods of crisis or stagnancy, accountability is the first step. Smart people do certain things to get their life back on track without caring who stays or leaves, but it takes that inner accountability to make space for them. They can't keep blaming others or subconsciously self-sabotaging to progress forward.

Smart people do 11 things to get their life back on track without caring who stays or leaves

1. They stop blaming other people

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People who refuse to take accountability for themselves and instead blame others are often operating from a chronic victim mentality. They'd prefer to protect their self-image, seek pity from others, and avoid the discomfort of admitting to a mistake than owning up and growing from it.

However, blaming others negatively affects everything and everyone in a person's life, from relationship satisfaction to emotional well-being. If you're stuck in a place where life is "happening to you," rather than coming from you, you'll never have the courage or motivation to change anything on your own.

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2. They lean into challenges

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Making mistakes, growing, and learning as people is part of what makes our lives so meaningful. Nobody is perfect, but the differences between a happy and an unhappy person come from how they address mistakes. A person willing to get their life back on track seeks out challenges and owns up to mistakes to learn, while insecure, emotionally fragile people avoid and ignore it with blame-shifting behaviors.

As a Psychological Science study explains, you have to experience discomfort to grow. Whether that comes from leaning into things you don't understand or seeking out challenges, nothing changes if you're not willing to step outside of your comfort zone. Those habits, confrontations, and changes aren't impossible. They're just unfamiliar.

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3. They walk away from things they've outgrown

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Whether it's a relationship, a past version of themselves, or unhealthy habits no longer serving them in healthy ways, people who progress in life walk away from things they've outgrown. They start investing in self-honesty to figure out what's adding value to their lives and what's just keeping them stuck.

While success can often push people into outgrowing things and people quickly, a sense of self-trust is what smart people lean on to motivate them. They trust that they're moving in the right direction, and that things and people that stick around are the ones meant to accompany them in the next season of life.

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4. They simplify their routines

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When you're trying to figure out who you are or what the next phase of your life is, simplifying your everyday routine might make that self-discovery easier. Instead of trying to manage your time with a million random tasks and obligations, start managing your energy and tapping into self-awareness for direction.

Focus on the necessary obligations and the things that feel good, and leave behind all the trendy rituals and fancy, time-consuming routines you've adopted from social media. That's what people who truly make progress in changing their lives do, without worrying who stays or leaves when they start to achieve goals and garner success.

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5. They start things they've put off

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While starting a new routine or working toward a goal can feel overwhelming and unfamiliar at first, once you start taking action, everything gets easier. People who make real changes in their lives don't focus on outcomes and huge changes. They focus on taking small steps and being consistent with what they can.

Motivation follows action, not the other way around. In order to figure out your lifestyle and make real changes, you have to be willing to throw yourself into uncertainty and start something before you fully understand what's waiting for you on the other side. Whether it's cleaning something you've been avoiding or working toward a life goal, progress is better than completion right now.

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6. They prioritize rest

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Sleep is the foundation of our well-being, from bodily functions and physical health to emotional stability and brain function. When we start sacrificing our sleep and overlooking rest, everything else suffers, even if we don't realize the root cause in the moment.

People who want to get their life back on track start by building their priorities and routines from the ground up, starting with sleep. They refresh their energy, regulate their nervous system, and clear their minds simply by going to bed at the same time and protecting their rest. While movement, motivation, healthy habits, and genuine social interactions might follow, it all starts with sleep.

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7. They start being selective with their 'people'

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According to a University of Chicago Press Journals study, negativity can be contagious around certain things and people, if we're not careful with protecting our peace. Whether that means walking away from gossip, setting boundaries with loved ones, or being selective with the people we choose to let into our safe spaces, protecting your ability to grow starts with managing your energy.

Our success is largely predicted by the people we spend the most time with. That's why the most motivated, successful people carefully curate their friends and social circles, rather than trying to boast tons of friends and superficial, draining social obligations.

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8. They stop chasing closure from others

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Even though we've been socialized into believing that "closure" in relationships and following conflicts can only come from someone else, self-forgiveness is always an option. Especially in toxic relationships and around people who drain our energy, sometimes opting to let go of ourselves and move forward is healthier than seeking reassurance from someone who doesn't actually care about our well-being.

Smart people change their lives for the better by investing in themselves in all kinds of ways, including emotionally by seeking peace, closure, and forgiveness on their own terms.

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9. They keep their goals private

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Instead of sabotaging their own progress by trying to seek validation and reassurance from others, the people who actually achieve their goals tend to keep them private. They focus less on the validation that comes from sharing and the outcomes they're anticipating, and more on the joy and value of the journey.

While it's easier said than done, investing in themselves starts with cultivating rituals and routines that fulfill them. They don't need to post, speak on, or brag about their goals for them to have meaning, because they were founded from a place of genuine excitement and authenticity.

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10. They stop over-explaining their boundaries

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When a person stops weaving their self-worth into the validation and attention of others, they become free to make choices, set boundaries, and create routines that actually work in their best interests. They don't need to over-explain their boundaries or justify their life decisions to anyone, because they trust themselves.

Their emotional stability, happiness, and security come from within, so regardless of who stays or leaves when they start garnering success, they're secure.

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11. They spend more time alone

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Considering alone time tends to be widely misunderstood and is healthier for us than we realize, it's not surprising that protecting this solitude is one of the habits smart people always do when they're trying to change their lives for the better.

Of course, their positive attitude going into alone time makes all the difference, as a study from Cognitive Therapy and Research explains. But even getting to know themselves without distractions or noise from the world can make all the difference. They can start regulating, reflecting, and acting without worrying about what anyone else thinks.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.