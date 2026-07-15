People Who Are Totally Incompetent Usually Say 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Some people are far less capable than they believe themselves to be.

Incompetence generally means lacking the ability, knowledge, or qualifications needed to complete a particular task successfully. One reason people may fail to recognize their limitations is the Dunning-Kruger effect, which can cause those with limited skills in a specific area to overestimate their understanding of it. That overconfidence can create problems at work and in personal relationships, especially when someone refuses feedback, dismisses other people, or won't admit what they don't know. While a single comment doesn't prove someone is incompetent, people who regularly say these phrases may reveal more about their abilities than they realize.

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People who are surprisingly incompetent say 9 phrases in conversation far too often:

1. "It's not that complicated"

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The Dunning-Kruger effect is a belief that somebody is smarter and more capable than they actually are. As a result, they may give overly confident advice, downplay legitimate concerns, or exaggerate how much they understand.

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For example, they will say something like "It's not that complicated" instead of understanding that everybody has different abilities. They build themselves up at other people's expense. Someone with stronger communication skills is more likely to offer help without making the other person feel incapable.

2. "Anyone with common sense knows that."

Another sign of incompetence is when someone tries to put others down. Emotionally intelligent people seek out opportunities and meet people who challenge their beliefs, rather than confirming them.

This means that an emotionally capable person wouldn't put others down in casual conversation in order to uplift themselves. They understand that people have different areas of knowledge and don't try to make someone feel stupid for asking a question.

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3. "I don't need to learn about it, I already get it."

Capable people are usually willing to admit what they don't know and learn from someone with different experience. They also actively seek out new skills or topics to learn about.

Someone who refuses to learn may insist, "I already know how to do that," even when their actions suggest otherwise. This can lead to incredibly challenging interpersonal relationships. Being with somebody who refuses to accept help or learn new things can be incredibly difficult.

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4. "I could do that if I wanted to."

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This is another phrase that relates back to the Dunning-Kruger effect. Incompetent people tend to overestimate their ability to try new things. If you know somebody who is constantly saying something like "I could do that if I wanted to" even if it's something that they probably couldn't, it's a sign of incompetence.

It may reveal that they're more interested in appearing capable than testing whether they truly have the necessary skills.

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5. "It's not my fault"

Incompetent people constantly try to shift the blame. They may protect their image by blaming someone else rather than admitting they made a mistake. Emotionally intelligent people are capable of apologizing and admitting when they are wrong.

Someone who repeatedly avoids responsibility may struggle to apologize or admit when they're wrong. It's an easy giveaway to tell if somebody is incompetent.

6. "That's not my problem"

Competent and cooperative people are usually willing to help solve a problem, even when they don't immediately know the answer. Whether it's in the workplace or in their personal lives, intelligent people will try to help others if they have a problem, even if they don't have the solution right away.

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Someone who avoids unfamiliar problems may refuse to help as soon as a task requires extra effort, research, or cooperation. This also results in them placing problems onto other people.

7. "I can't do this"

This one is quite the opposite of the Dunning-Kruger effect: incompetent people will try to exploit their incompetence to get others to do their work.

For example, if there is a task at work that they can't do immediately, they will make others do it, even if it inconveniences them. When someone exaggerates or pretends to lack an ability so another person will take over, the behavior is often called weaponized incompetence.

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8. "I'm always right."

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We all know those people who think they are always right. No one is right about everything, and capable people understand that mistakes are part of learning.

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However, incompetent people will say this a lot because they need to boost their confidence. Instead of understanding that, in order to become more open-minded, they need to admit when they are wrong, incompetent people will just keep telling themselves and others they are correct.

9. "It's impossible"

People who lack confidence in their abilities may swing between unsupported overconfidence and giving up before they've genuinely tried. For example, they will say things like "it's impossible," instead of trying to find the resources to do it.

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Competent people don't always know the answer, but they're often willing to research the problem, ask questions, and test possible solutions. This allows them to try new things.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.