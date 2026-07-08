People Who Are Confident & Highly Intelligent At The Same Time Usually Do 6 Things On A Daily Basis

Almost all of us experience growth through facing challenges. With growth, we realize confidence. With confidence, we become bolder and attract more opportunities. Ever since I set myself the challenge of talking to strangers in the street for a month straight to overcome anxiety, I’ve been hooked on these kinds of challenges.

If you’re in a slump, you are likely not challenging yourself. Of course, I've struggled, made mistakes, and even failed in learning these lessons. Lucky for you, I'm willing to share what I've learned about increasing your confidence and intelligence along the way, and how they balance each other out.

People who are confident and intelligent at the same time usually do these things daily:

1. Confident people don't 'try' to be confident

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

We weren’t put on this Earth to try to be something we already are. You are confident by default. Confidence is merely unrestricted energy flowing through our bodies. You just think you’re not confident. Stop dwelling on what someone in elementary school said to you when you were seven, which hurt your feelings. You’re already there. Stop trying, stop looking for hacks, and feel your confidence rise in you again.

Advertisement

2. They give themselves little nudges of assurance

fizkes / Shutterstock

Give your inner Drake the dragon a little nudge. He's in there, snoozing smoke rings somewhere in the dark recesses of your inner psyche. Coax his little eyes open and tell him you’re there for him. There’s a part of you full of fire, healthy aggression and life. All it takes is a connection, a welcoming stroke, and an emotional bridge.

Advertisement

3. They let go of baggage weighing them down

fizkes / Shutterstock

Baggage can keep people trapped in insecurity until their dying breath. It's not a smart move. Baggage, in case you didn’t realize it, is an illusion. We’re incapacitated by a fantasy. The weight is lifted the minute you see this for what it is and step out into the world with pride. It’s that simple.

Advertisement

4. Confident and intelligent people loosen up — literally

Inside Creative House / Shutterstock

We talked earlier about how we’re all naturally confident. We will feel naturally at ease if we’re not preoccupied with critical and negative judgments about ourselves and others. Physical tightness follows judgment and will make you less effective. We can’t feel truly confident if our shoulders are up past our ears and our bellies are like breeze blocks. The way to confidence is by letting go, shaking out nerves, and staying loose.

Advertisement

5. They know that ‘personality’ is something ever-evolving

GaudiLab / Shutterstock

Why do you allow your teenage version of you to dictate the show? You are not who the bully in high school says you were. Your personality is based on nothing, only your own self-judgment. There is no ‘personality,’ and you are not tied down by anything that happened in your past. You can be whoever you want to be and whoever you need to be. You are free if you only see that the door to your own mental prison is open.

Advertisement

6. Confident and intelligent people decide to be the kind of person who lifts others up

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A / Shutterstock

Twiddling your thumbs all day wondering what other people think of you is a fool’s game, and it will make your face wrinkly. You will be gifted with a surprising renewed strength when you decide to quit obsessing about yourself and focus on becoming a leader. You are now the instigator of happiness in other people’s lives. Confidence is a game of compassion for others because you can’t possibly love yourself if that’s lacking. There’s no better cure for modern mental malaise than being in the throes of decisive action toward exciting goals. Confidence is composed of doing, not waiting.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

Advertisement