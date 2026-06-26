You Can Usually Tell How Unintelligent Someone Is By 9 Phrases They Say When Someone Hurts Them

Being hurt by someone you care about is so damaging that it can cause you to feel both emotional and physical pain. It’s not something you can just easily move on from, even if others say that you should.

It would be totally understandable for anyone to react strongly in this situation. People who aren’t quite as smart tend to overreact to others hurting them in a way that actually reveals their lack of intelligence, though. You can tell they aren’t the brightest when they let some of these phrases slip without thinking.

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People who say these 9 phrases when someone hurts them automatically reveal how unintelligent they are:

1. Obviously, you’re jealous

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It’s not completely impossible that the person who caused the hurt was jealous, but it’s pretty unlikely. This is the kind of false accusation someone throws out when they really don’t have anything else to say. There’s a good chance that nothing the other person said or did actually expressed any kind of jealousy, but it’s the best thing they could think of.

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Baseless accusations can make someone feel briefly powerful, but nothing good comes from them. They ruin relationships and make the person on the receiving end feel confused and resentful. If there was any chance of repairing the relationship after that person said something hurtful, it’s probably gone now.

2. It’s your fault

Sometimes people say hurtful things because they really do want to cause someone pain, but sometimes they’re calling them out for a real problem they observed in their behavior, and the other person got a little too defensive. People who can’t take responsibility for their actions will do whatever it takes to avoid accepting the blame.

This is when they turn to deflection and try to put the focus back on the person who hurt them instead. It’s something narcissists do frequently to attempt to cover up their own bad behavior, but most people can see right through it.

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3. I’m never talking to you again

There are some situations where going no-contact with a truly toxic person is totally warranted. But people who respond to hurt by completely shutting down probably have nothing better to say and don’t want to put in the effort required to work things out.

When this happens, it’s good to remember that the threat to cut off communication is based on emotions, not on anyone involved. No matter how strong their feelings are, someone closing themselves off like this means they would rather snap at the other person instead of actually processing what happened.

4. You have nothing without me

This is a pretty bizarre statement to make because it means that someone is showing just how arrogant they are while also completely missing the point. Another person hurting them is hard to deal with, but it doesn’t mean they’re trying to push them out of their life. They might think that what they said was totally justified, in which case they probably don’t think it will sever the relationship.

The arrogance on display is probably the bigger issue, though. Research shows that arrogant people have no interest in maintaining positive relationships with other people because they actually want to become more powerful than they are. If someone says another person is nothing without them, it shows that they already think they have that power.

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5. I don’t care what you think

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To the person who was hurt, claiming to not care about the whole incident might feel like a good comeback to use for revenge, but it’s not really effective. Few people are going to go out of their way to point out what they don’t care about, after all. Clearly something got under their skin.

Of course, if they admitted they cared, they would be exposing themselves to serious vulnerability. They would rather isolate themselves and weaken the relationship than show how they really feel because they think it’s safer.

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6. You’re going to regret this

Threatening someone with the vague possibility of one day regretting what they said or did feels extremely immature. It’s like that person truly couldn’t come up with anything else to say, so they said something they thought would make them sound powerful and intimidating.

This is obviously a pretty empty threat unless they make it clear they plan to make good on their promise. A verbal threat can still be taken very seriously, though, so this phrase could get people into trouble even when they don’t really mean anything by it.

7. You think you’re better than me

Just because somebody hurt another person’s feelings doesn’t mean they think they’re superior in some way. Pain is often caused unintentionally, so there’s no need to jump to the conclusion that someone has a superiority complex.

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If someone says this when they feel hurt, it’s really a bigger sign of their own insecurities than anything else. People who don’t have much self-confidence are always trying to make themselves look good, even if it means they have to put someone else down in the process. It’s not intelligent, but they’re too flustered to care about that.

8. Nobody gets me

Feeling misunderstood is very painful and leaves people confused and wanting to hide from the world. It can lead to loneliness and isolation and have a serious impact on someone’s mental health. It’s not the kind of emotion that can be ignored.

If someone says this when they’re hurt, they probably don’t feel very misunderstood at all. Instead, they’re using something they know is a sensitive subject for many people to guilt-trip the other person. It’s nothing more than manipulation, and it shows that they have no emotional intelligence.

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9. I can’t trust anyone

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Someone saying they can’t trust other people is a complex issue because it could just be another form of manipulation. They’re choosing to play the victim and act like the whole world is against them to get as much sympathy as possible.

At the same time, having a hard time trusting people can also be caused by a fear of being vulnerable since that’s necessary for two people to share a mutual sense of trust. So, this person could also just be falling back on their inability to open up and doing whatever it takes to excuse their behavior.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.