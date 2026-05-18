While people who use modern tactics like weaponized incompetence do so as a means of manipulation, pretending to be incompetent to avoid something they consider hard work, there are some people who are truly incompetent at their core.

You may not be sure when you're first dealing with someone whether or not they are capable of the tasks being asked of them, but paying attention to some particular personality traits can help you accurately predict whether someone is highly incompetent or actually capable of more than you realize. From a lack of reliability to extreme over-confidence in themselves, when someone just does not have it in them to get things done, their behaviors and mindset will give them away soon enough.

Here are 11 traits that can accurately predict whether someone is highly incompetent or not

1. Extreme over-confidence

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Despite our society’s tendency to praise those who are loud and confident, most people with truly high IQs who are both smart and competent don’t flaunt their knowledge. They’re intellectually humble, making conversations easier to understand and using language that’s not inflated with a desire to seem more important than anyone else.

A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, on the other hand, suggests that the most confident people are often the most inaccurate and unskilled. Even if they can sometimes convince someone they’re competent in the moment, they usually overpromise and underdeliver.

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2. Extreme frustration when dealing with mistakes

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From avoiding accountability by shifting blame onto everyone and everything around them to staying in their comfort zone in an effort to avoid making mistakes at all, the most incompetent people rarely learn and grow. They don’t have the emotional intelligence to handle discomfort, so they rarely see the side of challenge that boosts their knowledge and well-being.

Instead of fixing mistakes and reflecting on them, as a competent person would, truly incompetent people deflect, avoid, and ignore.

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3. A lack of adaptability

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According to organizational psychologist Nick Tasler, the most adaptable people usually deal with change by figuring out how they can move forward, rather than trying to piece together what they did to deserve misfortune. An incompetent person misses opportunities to adapt and learn because they’re too focused on seeking an explanation, closure, or someone to blame for their discomfort.

Whether their behavior is rooted in fear of change or even entitlement, these incompetent individuals rarely adapt to new environments and learn from challenge. They feel constantly deserving of comfort and convenience, even if it keeps them stuck in the same seasons of life forever.

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4. Poor communication skills

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Many competent people leverage communication to connect and find meaning with others, adopting traits like empathy and understanding to bridge the gap between themselves and others. However, incompetent people are often more judgmental, struggle to verbalize their inner feelings, avoid misunderstandings, and actively listen to others.

When they’re speaking, they’re usually more focused on seeking attention and validation for themselves than on creating productive interactions in which they share experiences and offer respect. Even when it comes to directness, which typically comes from a place of kindness, they struggle to bring their concerns and emotions to the table.

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5. Inability to ask for help

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While it can be uncomfortable and difficult for most people to admit they don’t know something and ask for help, a study from Stanford University suggests that it’s the key to connecting with people and growing as a person. We not only learn when we lean on others for support, but we also make them feel valued in important ways.

Incompetent people struggle to say “I don’t know,” usually overestimating their abilities until it’s clear they can’t disguise themselves with overconfidence anymore. They refuse to ask for help, even in these moments, rejecting any chance to actually build a new skill or overcome a struggle in their life.

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6. Difficulty dealing with feedback

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Most incompetent people can’t help but get defensive in the face of criticism, whether it’s well-intentioned feedback or a negative social perception of them. Considering their self-worth is tied up in how other people perceive them or how much status they have in the workplace, of course, when someone points out something they view as a weakness, it attacks their sense of internal stability.

While the average person can learn from and grow in the face of external feedback and constructive criticism, incompetent people avoid growth and seek only to defend themselves, worried that accepting accountability will only reveal the insecurities they’re most ashamed of.

RELATED If Someone Gets Defensive Over Small Feedback, They're Probably Ashamed Of These 11 Flaws

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7. Hyper-independence

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Especially when an incompetent person is performing a role or exaggerating their own intelligence, avoiding collaborative brainstorming and workspaces is key. If they’re around other people all the time and forced to work with others, it takes a lot more effort to protect their self-image. Even if working alone all the time is less beneficial for them, they often cling to independence to prove a point.

Ironically, spending time with others and working collaboratively often boosts people’s social perceptions and motivation. So, not only are these individuals showcasing their ignorance by avoiding social groups, but they’re also isolating themselves from relationships, connections, and growth these interactions spark.

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8. Lack of reliability and punctuality

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Many entitled, incompetent people have an inflated sense of deservingness because they rarely reflect on how their actions and behaviors affect others. They lean into seeking attention or comfort, even at the expense of everyone else in their lives.

Especially when it comes to being reliable or showing up on time, you can typically tell someone’s incompetence by their excuses. They always say they lost track of time or had an emergency come up, trying to justify the misbehavior that’s actively hurting or disrespecting others. Not only does that strain relationships, but it also invalidates everyone around them.

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9. Impulsivity

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Without the cognitive ability to reflect on their own behaviors and emotions, it’s not surprising that most incompetent people often act impulsively.

They’re used to following their instant reactions and desires, rather than reflecting on how the outcomes of a decision will affect them and others. From overspending to falling victim to peer pressure, they regularly act on impulse rather than thoughtful consideration.

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10. Making promises they can't keep

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Whether it’s overpromising even when they know they can’t do something or don’t have time for it, or inflating their skills to seem smarter than they are, you can always spot an incompetent person by their fake performance. They’re always trying to convince people their worries are invalid and that they can do the impossible, even though disappointment is inevitable.

Even when they don’t have the space or bandwidth to actually commit to something, they seek validation and approval by saying yes to everything in the moment. Rarely do they reflect or think about their skills or abilities before committing.

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11. Telling false or exaggerated stories

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From exaggerating their stories to seem more important, one-upping people’s accomplishments, and bragging about success, you can spot an incompetent person by their desperate need for attention.

Just like they overestimate their cognitive skills and intelligence, they overestimate how important they are and how deserving they are of attention compared to everyone else. Even if it comes at the expense of everyone else around them, they care more about convincing people of their status, value, and intelligence than proving themselves with humility.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.