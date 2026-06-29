You're Likely Highly Intelligent If You Hate These 10 Things For No Reason

Intelligent people get a bad rap for their pessimism. But they can't help it. Yes, they can cope with and regulate their emotions better in certain instances, but for the most part, their need for alone time does that for them.

So, if you hate certain things for no reason or get easily annoyed by things others let roll off their backs, you might be highly intelligent. Even if you're constantly battling this feeling of annoyance, it could be a somewhat good sign.

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People who hate these things for no reason are likely highly intelligent

1. Fake news on Facebook

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Much like the conspiracy theories they're constantly managing in-person, intelligent people can't stand to come across fake news online. Whether it's a headline from a news outlet they've never heard of or a misleading meme on Facebook they know someone in their life has already fallen for, they're hateful toward fake news.

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It's not usually upsetting because they were fooled or could have been, but rather because they know just how many people will form an entire opinion based on that inaccurate information. They know how damaging fake news can really be, especially when everyone is so polarized.

2. Chain messages

We've all been on the receiving end of annoying chain messages on Facebook or a text messenger, like "Send this to 10 people to protect yourself" or "Get instant money by sending this to yourself." No matter what the content, you can tell a lot about your own intelligence by your reaction.

As a study from the Journal of Intelligence explains, it's often the most high-IQ people who refuse to endorse unsubstantiated claims and superstitions. It's not that they don't occasionally believe in the power of magical thinking and imagination, but that they prefer to use their critical-thinking skills on an everyday basis.

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3. Idolizing celebrities

People who worship celebrities tend to score worse on cognitive tests. However, the smartest people don't usually get acquainted with idolizing anyone at all.

From parasocial relationships online to tracking down information about a celebrity's personal life, the smartest people hate those who overstep boundaries. They may hold high-profile people accountable or enjoy their art forms, but never to the extent of people they hate.

4. Someone's certainty

When someone is overconfident and always 100% certain of their own opinions, there's a chance they're actually unskilled. We do tend to reward confidence in our society, but it's these same people who consistently overpromise and underdeliver, whether it's at work or in personal relationships.

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They have all the confidence and certainty in the world, even when they're completely and utterly wrong. That's why smart people have a knee-jerk reaction to someone's certainty. Even if they are right and smart themselves, they can't help but believe their lack of openness and nuance is a red flag.

5. Conspiracy theories

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Much like superstitions and reading into coincidences, highly intelligent people can't stand conspiracy theories. Especially when people are accepting them and making all kinds of assumptions as "evidence" that they're real, they can't help but feel instantly annoyed.

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Yes, critical thinkers might enjoy reading into and picking apart conspiracy theories. But they aren't interested in accepting them without any kind of analysis, and are equally frustrated when other people do.

6. Science videos on social media

Even if it seems like they're annoyed for no reason, watching 60-second science videos on TikTok or pop-science on YouTube is frustrating for truly smart people. When they truly understand the concepts and ideas that content creators are trying to share, watching them be overly simplified and inaccurate makes them irritated.

Intelligent people are interested in making conversations more accessible to people and simplifying their language, as a study from WIREs Cognitive Science explains, but never at the expense of accuracy.

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7. Loud, obnoxious people

With a lot going on in their brains already, the smartest people don't enjoy added unnecessary stimulation. They're sensitive people, increasing their risk for overstimulation in everyday scenarios.

They appreciate their alone time because it offers the silence and stillness they need to turn inward. They can reflect and manage their internal thoughts without having to also fend off annoyances from others or needing to entertain someone with small talk.

8. Luck-based card games

Intelligent people prefer strategy-based games because they require some level of critical thought and communication, compared to sheer luck and chance. That's why they can't stand the kinds of card or internet games that are based only on someone's luck, because they feel totally mindless.

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Whether it's scrolling on their phones or playing tangible board games, critical thinkers don't enjoy mindless entertainment. It feels like a distraction or a boring form of escapism, rather than an engaging hobby or habit.

9. Internet arguments

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Smart people do love debates. They're interested in new opinions and the kinds of perspectives that might encourage them to change their minds. Even when these interactions aren't always comfortable, they are stimulating and engaging for their brains.

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That's where a smart person's prosocial nature comes from, being able to have these meaningful conversations, even if the average person avoids them. On the other hand, they hate unnecessary drama and gossip.

They can't stand when someone isn't willing to listen or accept differing opinions. They need someone who's open-minded to have a conversation they enjoy, unless they're faced with someone who only wants to be right or to win.

10. Social media

Overusing social media and racking up tons of screen time isn't great for our intelligence, but high-IQ people avoid it from the beginning. It's not just bad arguments and mindless content, but the distraction of the screen and stimulation. Much like loud people and overstimulating environments, social media is a form of escapism that deep thinkers didn't ask for.

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They don't always want to be outside of their own minds, especially when they're thinking critically about something or trying to work. Yet, when they get into the habit of picking up their phone and needing to scroll on social media, it can derail their concentration and focus even more than the average person.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.