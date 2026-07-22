People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Messed Up Usually Say 10 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Many people go through life simply going through the motions. When they're overwhelmed and feel like a hot mess, they may try to hide how they're feeling behind fake smiles. However, people who are seriously messed up both mentally and emotionally frequently can't help but indirectly reveal how they're feeling during casual conversations with people.

Even if they aren't the type to rant to their friends or family, when someone isn't able to express their emotions directly, they're likely to unknowingly let their frustrations slip out in subtle ways. Even the most casual chats take a turn for the worse in someone's presence when they aren't doing well. If you hear someone you care about saying these kinds of phrases more and more often, you might want to ask them how you can be most supportive.

People who are mentally & emotionally messed up usually say these phrases in casual conversation

1. 'Sorry, I'm a bit of a mess today'

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People who are mentally and emotionally messed up often don't know how to express how they feel. Already feeling at their wits' end, the only thing they can say sometimes is, "Sorry, I'm a bit of a mess today." They don't want to worry the people who care about them. Cherishing those connections, they'd rather downplay how they're truly feeling than burden others.

However, the more they internalize, the worse it gets. When you keep all of your emotions to yourself, you run the risk of causing yourself even more trouble over time in the form of both mental and physical health problems. This is why it's important to confide in others. Sitting down and venting to someone you know has your best interests in mind may be just what you need to feel a little less messy.

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2. 'I can't think straight'

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When someone is completely messed up on a mental and emotional level, they likely aren't exaggerating when they say they can't think straight. While they may downplay it, the truth of the matter is that they're completely overwhelmed.

When someone can't process how they're feeling, they may be quick to utter this phrase as a way to describe what the experience feels like for them. Rather than brushing their statement aside, dig deeper. It may be intense and slightly uncomfortable, but if they're willing to engage more actively, you just might be able to help them get their thoughts into better alignment.

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3. 'It's whatever'

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There's only so much drama anyone can take. After going through it, the last thing someone who is feeling spent wants to do is deal with more nonsense. This is why those who are truly messed up sometimes can't help but say, "It's whatever."

Could they go into an hour-long lecture about how another person is wrong? Sure. But in their eyes, it isn't worth it. Already completely burned out, they don't have any more energy to spare.

Low energy often goes hand in hand with irritability and emotional instability when someone is overwhelmed. So, while they'd love to defend themselves, they probably don't have it in them to bother, and they know that some things aren't worth it anyway.

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4. 'I'm used to it at this point'

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There's only so much stress a person can take. After going through intense emotions nearly every day, some people who are mentally and emotionally exhausted can't help but say, "I'm used to it at this point." It isn't the healthiest outlook to have, but it also might be true.

There can come a time when you've gone through so much turmoil and disappointment that you've become numb to everything. No matter what happens, it all feels the same. Simply going through the motions, those who are truly messed up don't have much to say other than acknowledging that this is another day for them.

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5. 'I can't catch a break'

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While some people shut down when they feel like they're completely losing it, others can't help but let their emotions flare. Feeling cheated and frustrated by all of the difficulties you're facing, it's natural to feel like you just can't get a break.

Sure, bad luck might not strike every day, but when it rains more than it shines, it's bound to drive anyone up the wall. When a person is frustrated by the unfairness of it all, it's important to find some way to ground yourself. Whether that means meditating, going to therapy, taking a hike, or journaling, find a way to cope that works for you. Life might not be easy, but even the most messed-up people can find healthier ways to manage it all.

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6. 'I don't even know anymore'

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Mentally and emotionally messed-up people don't know how to process how they feel. Experiencing a complex range of emotions with zero time to reflect, it's no wonder they say, "I don't even know anymore," during casual conversation.

They aren't trying to be difficult. They truly have no idea what to do. Too distracted by the daily bustle of life and their own conflicting thoughts, they probably haven't taken the time to sit down and think through everything. When you think you've already tried everything possible and nothing has made a difference, it's hard to keep pushing yourself to do more inner work, which can lead to more confusion and helplessness down the road.

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7. 'I'm all over the place'

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Messed-up people have messed-up thoughts. Experiencing a huge amount of stress and conflicting emotions, those who aren't feeling right understandably feel like they're all over the place.

At first, it may not seem like a huge deal because most people feel this way at some point in their lives. That being said, just because it's normal doesn't mean it isn't a problem. According to Harvard Health, "Research suggests that chronic stress contributes to high blood pressure, promotes the formation of artery-clogging deposits," along with a host of mental health issues.

This is why it's important to listen to someone in this frame of mind, rather than ignore them. They might not say it explicitly, but they're probably feeling an unbelievable amount of pressure.

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8. 'I'm running on empty'

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Most people who are completely burned out feel lost and beyond stressed, so they'll often refer to themselves as running on empty. They might not tell their loved ones every little problem they're going through, but if they're saying this, they want you to know how close they feel to completely breaking down.

Someone in this kind of position has likely tried to be strong and hold it together. Refusing to let others see them at their worst, they've kept their emotions in check as best as they could until now. However, when burnout becomes too much, don't be shocked if they utter this phrase. It may not sound like much, but it's the closest they'll get to revealing how they truly feel.

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9. 'I've got a lot going on right now'

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Mentally and emotionally messed-up people have a plethora of thoughts swirling around in their heads. With so much going on in their life, there's no real way to accurately express how overwhelmed or frustrated they've been feeling. Fearing vulnerability, but unable to avoid the truth completely, a common phrase they'll say is, "I've got a lot going on right now."

They try, but they can't juggle everything. Even if they blame themselves, it isn't their fault that they feel overwhelmed. Sometimes things really are that hard. Still, people in this position can't help but experience guilt. Unable to cope, they'll often tell half-truths to avoid uncomfortable conversations.

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10. 'I'm just trying to get through this week'

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Finally, the last thing people who are mentally and emotionally messed up say is, "I'm just trying to get through this week." Sometimes, there's nothing else you can say or do for a bit. Already done with people's nonsense, they can only focus on getting through the week in front of them.

Call them dramatic, but if they spend too much time focused on themselves and their chaotic state of mind, they're going to explode. Unable to put up with the frustration, anger, guilt, and sadness of it all, those who are mentally and emotionally messed up choose to focus on what's most important: getting through it, one foot in front of the other.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.