People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Draining Usually Say 10 Phrases In Casual Conversation

We all want to feel connected to our loved ones and even to people we just met, but it becomes harder to do so when dealing with a person who sucks the life out of the room.

Even if they don't mean to, a mentally and emotionally draining person often uses certain phrases when they're talking to others that make it easy to spot them before it gets bad.

If someone is mentally and emotionally draining, they'll say these phrases in casual conversation:

1. 'Why does this always happen to me?'

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Life doesn't always work the way people expect it to. No matter how much work and effort we put in, life is unexpected. And while strong people can accept this, emotionally and mentally draining people tend to pity themselves, asking why things like this always happen to them.

Despite thinking so, this doesn't mean their life is doomed to failure. In the moment it's hard, but it's important for these individuals to count their blessings and remain grateful. Gratitude actually helps us feel more positive emotions, so if they truly want to become a better version of themselves, this is a must.

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2. 'If you really cared, you would...'

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There's nothing worse than feeling alone. As much as we try to pick ourselves up, we depend on one another to survive and thrive. When a person is hurting, they may try to blame others for not caring about them. They'll use a phrase like this, and even though it's draining to everyone around them, it comes from a place of hurt.

Despite what they believe, there are plenty of people around them who cherish them and are there for them. Unfortunately, they're too caught up in all the negativity and what they aren't getting out of their relationships. They complain about the same thing, driving away their loved ones.

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3. 'Nobody understands me'

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Nobody in this world is going to understand you fully. As much as people crave connections, everyone is their own person, and because of that, they have their own experiences. But just because they can't understand you, it doesn't mean you're alone.

Social support is truly what matters the most, and lowers the risk of health problems and stress. Rather than focusing on this, when someone exhausts everyone around them, all they can focus on is how they think others perceive them. They're never satisfied.

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4. 'I knew that would happen'

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After bad luck strikes, it's normal to feel numb. Feeling as if they can't catch a break, emotionally and mentally draining people become a self-fulfilling prophecy, saying "I knew that would happen." While their negativity is understandable, this doesn't mean it's excusable.

As much as life may suck in the moment, expecting the worst only changes our thinking patterns into something negative. Never appreciating the beautiful moments and anticipating bad experiences, we can't live life if we're stuck in the past.

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5. 'That's just how I am'

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Some people have a personality that has never changed. Since they were a child, they might have been more energetic or quieter than most. But when those traits become bad habits, it can turn into the excuse of "that's just how I am." And it's exhausting to be around.

Those bad habits of theirs aren't just how they are. One way or another, they've adapted these habits over time, and rather than fix them, they make excuses. Thinking they can't change, they regress the more they push their accountability to the side.

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6. 'I don't owe them an explanation'

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There's a sense of entitlement that mentally and emotionally draining people have. Believing everything should work in their favor, they refuse to step outside of their comfort zone. And when someone presses them or questions their motives, they get a bit defensive.

Argumentative and self-centered, they don't care how much their actions hurt those around them. Already deep in their negativity, they'd rather drag everyone down with them than admit they need to hold themselves accountable.

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7. 'It's not that serious'

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People who are exhausting to be around refuse to acknowledge how their actions hurt others. Too deep in their own perspective, they make others feel like their upset is overly dramatic, and that these situations aren't that serious. But just because it doesn't affect them doesn't mean it isn't impactful.

While others may not show it, words have a profound impact. As psychology professor Jeffrey S. Nevid pointed out, "Yes, words have power. They can inspire and motivate us to move mountains. But they can also work in the opposite way by setting ourselves up for negative outcomes in the form of self-fulfilling prophecies."

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8. 'Fine, forget it'

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Nobody wants to be a burden to those around them. Hating the idea of being vulnerable, exhausting people choose to hide how they feel instead of just being open about what they need. Dodging questions and brushing off concerns, they tell others to "forget it" when they feel like the conversation isn't moving fast enough.

As much as they think they're hiding their anger, they aren't doing a good job at it. Feeling hurt and not knowing where to put their emotions, they bury it deep inside of them until it eventually explodes.

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9. 'That's not my problem'

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People like this avoid tackling their problems head-on. It isn't healthy, but they don't exactly know how to handle tough situations. They've likely done this for the better part of their lives, so they shirk all responsibility to feel better about themselves.

Always looking out for themselves, draining people aren't afraid to leave you in the dust. No matter how close you are or how hurt they made you feel, these individuals can't see outside of their own perspective. Believing in self-preservation, don't expect them to drop everything to validate you.

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10. 'You would not believe what happened'

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At first glance, a phrase like this may not feel problematic. Loving a little gossip, hearing them spill the tea doesn't sound like the worst thing ever. In fact, a little gossip isn't always a bad thing. However, too much negativity is.

When we're dwelling in negativity, it becomes contagious to those around us. So, a person who is draining everyone with their words will end up infecting them with their bleak outlook. So, it's important to step away from the gossip because it can easily distort our reality.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.