The 5 Emotionally Grounding Steps That Can Help You Solve Any Problem In Life

We're faced with obstacles every day, from simple issues like, "How do I finish my tasks on time?" to more long-term problems like, "How do I get promoted?" Whether problems are small or large, you can start looking at them differently.

Try this: Think of issues as the static noise between radio channels when there's no sound clarity. The moment the channel is switched to a frequency that's playing your favorite music, the tone changes from the static to the desired melody. It's akin to the feeling of finding the solution.

Five emotionally grounding steps that can help you solve any problem

1. Acknowledge the issue causing you to feel stuck

Find yourself stuck in a problem? Acknowledge it. Be grateful for what it will teach you. Decide not to go down the spiral of frustration.

The bold way to do it is to face the negative emotion head-on. To agree to feel your way through it and emerge into the higher frequencies, which are more positive in nature.

An excellent way to manage this is by using "The Mood Elevator," as described by Larry Senn, in his book by the same name.

2. Feel your feelings around the problem

You could choose one of two approaches. The first option is to think of something that makes you happy — playing with your dog or watching a silly movie, for instance, to feel at peace and motivated.

Alternatively, allow yourself to feel the pain of not being able to solve a problem. Notice where you're feeling it in your body.

What does that feeling need you to know? How old is the feeling that comes up when this problem makes itself known?

3. Figure out what you need

Ask yourself, "What are the three things I need to get the solution?"

If you struggle to get into this headspace, try doing something that makes you feel peaceful and un-distracted. You can tune into positive emotions by thinking of something completely unrelated to the problem, but that which relaxes you, and brings you a certain calmness, peace, or happiness.

Don't you come up with answers in the shower or on a walk? Then, you're willing to relax into a higher frequency of emotion.

While we all do this to some extent, imagine the power of choosing to do this consciously and making it your problem-solving technique. It's the go-to technique for visionaries with large daunting vision.

4. Think of potential solutions

Identify the first small step you will take in the direction of the solution fulfilling any of those needs you identified above. How will you hold yourself accountable to follow through with it?

Your emotions go from a lower vibration of depression to a higher one associated with hopefulness and action.

5. Celebrate and soak in the gratitude

How will you celebrate the successful execution of the solution?

Although it may not seem like it, problems arise because they want you to acknowledge some emotion within you. The better you get at understanding that, the faster you will be able to cruise through all challenges, big or small.

Then the highest frequency of gratitude will be able to come through, bringing you peace and shining a light onto others. This isn't just a metaphysical theory, gratitude is shown to have profound benefits on people's well-being. That's why gratitude is the end point (and the goal) of effective problem solving.

Bhavna Dalal is a master certified executive coach MCC ICF, speaker, and author who helps people develop leadership skills.