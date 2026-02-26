When Life Feels Overwhelming And You’re Barely Holding It Together, These 5 Truths Matter Most

I wish every day could be bright and happy, but it turns out that life doesn’t work that way. Life isn’t always easy, and some days feel overwhelming, like you're barely holding it together, but the hardest days teach the most valuable lessons.

When everything feels like too much, it's easy to convince yourself that you're falling behind or doing something wrong. Sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is pause, take a breath, and remind yourself of a few things that are easy to forget when the weight of the world feels heavy.

Advertisement

When life feels overwhelming and you're barely holding it together, these 5 simple truths matter most:

1. Appreciate the time you have because it's limited

Nobody knows how much time they have in life, so we need to make our lives count. Some days, we need more time to do simple tasks and rest our bodies. We should count each task and plan to manage the energy we need instead of rushing through life. It’s important for us to use time to our advantage and appreciate the little moments, especially every moment we spend with our loved ones.

Life coach Cena Block explains that many of us “take the ones we love for granted,” and learning to recognize appreciation for the people and moments in our lives helps us slow down and make time feel more meaningful with the people we cherish most, because you'll never get that back.

Advertisement

2. Enjoy the small things in life because it's often those things that matter most

Oleg Ivanov / Unsplash+

Throughout my life, the small moments have felt big: waking up and being able to get out of bed, going outside, even looking at nature through my bedroom window, hearing stories of other people’s experiences, and doing the things I love.

Appreciating the smallest blessings gives us wonderful perspectives on life. After all, it’s the small, lovely things that make life worthwhile.

Advertisement

People who made a habit of slowing down to appreciate small positive moments reported a higher quality of life and greater overall positive emotion, research has found. The best part is that savoring helped the most when life wasn't going great, meaning the tiny good things carry even more weight during the hard seasons.

3. Your limitations help you grow

In life, we must accept that certain things do not come easily to us, which forces us to face the world with our own perspectives. At times, our limitations may feel discouraging, but that’s ok. Knowing and respecting our limits will only make us stronger than we ever knew we could be. Our differences and even our limits make us special.

Psychologist Carol Ryff identifies self-acceptance as one of six foundations of a healthy life. She defines it as the ability to recognize both your strengths and your limitations without letting the limitations define you.

Advertisement

4. You are the company you keep

Simi Iluyomade / Unsplash

Sometimes, life circumstances limit our social lives. In our fast-paced, stressful world, we may not always have the time and energy to be socially active. Finding space to watch movies, spend a Saturday night out, or shop with friends can be difficult, but the right friends will understand and stick by our side.

Even though we may not have much time to share with others, true friends give us time to rest, support us on our bad days, and celebrate our good days. So find the right people, and keep them close.

Advertisement

Decades of research on adult friendships have found that quality matters far more than quantity for happiness. Friendships built on trust, emotional closeness, and mutual support consistently served as a buffer against stress and loneliness, even when people couldn't get together as often as they'd like.

5. If it doesn't matter to you, it will slowly drain you

Don’t waste your time on things you don’t care about. If your goal is to help others and ourselves, set that intention above everything else and follow through. Wholeheartedly commit yourself to your passions, whether they are family, friends, social work, or achieving your dreams.

Prioritizing what matters most is a key part of honoring your life’s purpose and living more intentionally rather than getting swept up in distractions or things you don’t care about.

Advertisement

Spiritual coach Polly Wirum says that paying attention to what’s truly important and protecting your priorities helps you live more authentically and connected to your purpose. Your passions are worth your time and attention.

These five life lessons have allowed me to accept myself, cherish my life, and make the most of every moment I have. I hope that they allow you to live a full, fulfilling life as well. Once you shift your perspective, you will be one step closer to a life that’s truly worth living.

Advertisement

Naomi Karsudjono is a writer who focuses on self-love and self-care.