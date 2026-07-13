People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Stable Usually Say 10 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Being emotionally intelligent and secure makes our lives better. Most of us already know this. However, on top of reflecting on and loving ourselves, we also form better connections and relationships with other people when we're mentally and emotionally stable.

Even in the most casual conversations with friends and strangers, we build meaningful relationships without insecurity or jealousy being too intrusive.

Phrases mentally and emotionally stable people usually say casually

1. 'I'm sorry that I hurt you'

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Immature people avoid accountability when they hurt someone with phrases like "I'm sorry that you're hurt," especially when their behavior was unintentionally malicious or hurtful. They don't feel like they need to apologize because they didn't mean it, and only end up dismissing and invalidating someone else in the process.

Emotionally and mentally stable and secure people do quite the opposite. You can tell everything you need to know about their emotional intelligence by how they respond when you express your emotions and hurt them directly. They don't get defensive. They don't blame-shift. They say some version of "I'm sorry" without needing to run.

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2. 'You seem busy, how can I help?'

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Instead of acting on jealousy and being passive-aggressive about not having someone constantly available, the most emotionally secure people instead ask questions like this.

They're not afraid to ask others what they need, even if it means setting their desires aside for a few moments, especially with the context clues that someone is struggling. They don't let entitlement or selfishness win, even when it's easy to lean into egotistical behaviors.

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3. 'I don't know much about that'

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Instead of being overconfident and trying to pretend they know the answer to every question, truly secure people say things like "I don't know much about that" and "I'm willing to learn." They're comfortable with the challenge of not knowing because it's this discomfort that allows them to grow and evolve as a person.

They're usually quiet and engaged, but it's not because they're bored or annoyed. Rather, they're soaking up the perspectives of other people, even in the most casual conversations.

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4. 'You might be right about that'

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Instead of trying to correct themselves at the expense of their own competency, the smartest, most secure people allow their minds to change. They're open to hard conversations with people who don't share their opinions, and they rarely try to win arguments.

They're not afraid to admit that they're wrong. They enjoy being able to debate complicated topics. They're interested in hearing the opinions of others. Those are certainly not things that an insecure person, who clings to their beliefs and overconfidence, does well.

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5. 'I'm disappointed, but I understand'

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Instead of trying to hide their feelings or people-please to make others more comfortable, stable people express themselves openly. They don't say "whatever" or "I'm fine" when they're really disappointed or hurt. They say "I'm disappointed, but I understand."

While it might seem like a small change, it can lead to opportunities for growth in relationships. For example, if they express their frustration with someone canceling plans and they continue to do so, they have the basis for a more intentional conversation about their concern. If they bottle everything up, the conversation is likely going to be both a surprise and an unnecessarily angry one.

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6. 'Tell me more about that'

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The most insecure people ironically tend to take up the most room in conversations. They need to feel seen and validated, even when it means oversharing and taking space away from others to feel heard. The most stable people, in contrast, are typically the quietest.

They're not afraid to step back and prompt people to speak more comfortably about themselves with phrases like "tell me more about that." They talk to people intentionally, without confusing silence for weakness or not being seen.

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7. 'I didn't appreciate that'

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Instead of letting issues and concerns fester by avoiding them in the moment, the most emotionally and mentally stable people bring things up before they linger in the background forever. "I didn't appreciate that" is usually how they say it.

They don't run and disappear in hopes of being chased. They don't use passive-aggressive phrases to make their pain into a puzzle. They're open and direct, even when it's uncomfortable, and that's their own unique form of kindness in the relationships they truly care about protecting.

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8. 'That makes sense to me'

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Secure people and partners don't make others question whether or not their needs and boundaries are reasonable. They don't make you feel insane for wanting basic consistency. They just meet people's needs and show up to support them without any transactional expectations.

They help others feel understood. They truly validate people's feelings instead of trying to fix them away. "That makes sense" is such a casual, harmless phrase, but when speaking to someone who's used to feeling dismissed or overlooked, it's powerful.

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9. 'I'm not having this conversation right now'

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Some insecure people use phrases like this as an avoidance mechanism. When they feel defensive or called out, they run from conversations by setting a fake boundary and blame-shifting toward others.

However, truly emotionally stable people do a lot of healing to be able to use these phrases in the healthiest way possible. They don't need to win an argument or react to someone's ploys for attention.

It might seem like they don't care in these moments, but they no longer need to react to the people around them to feel safe. They can choose their battles and conserve their energy.

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10. 'I am not the person to share this with'

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This is a uniquely pleasant, unsuspecting phrase that sets a boundary for stable people. When someone is saying something inappropriate or overstepping an unspoken rule, they use this as a way to protect themselves, without reacting or blowing a conversation up completely.

They're not protecting someone else's peace. They're protecting their own without needing to win or make a huge scene to have their discomfort validated.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.