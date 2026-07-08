People Who Are Mentally & Physically Exhausted Usually Say 10 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Life can be pretty draining nowadays. We're seemingly always on the go, so it's no wonder so many people are experiencing absolute exhaustion.

Those who are mentally and physically exhausted often have a hard time reaching out for help. Instead, they let subtle clues drop when they're talking to you that reveal their troubled state of mind.

Mentally and physically exhausted people usually say these phrases in casual conversation

1. 'I'm so tired'

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In the moment, people might be too distracted to notice just how mentally and physically exhausted they are. Caught up in their daily schedule, those who are unknowingly exhausted typically say in casual conversation, "I'm so tired."

It isn't something a quick nap will fix. No matter how much people rest, the core issue will always be there. This is why it's important to take breaks and, most importantly, dissect what's causing those issues. While we can't control our work schedule, taking active steps to protect mental health is still possible.

As clinical psychologist Vinita Mehta, Ph.D., Ed.M., suggested, "Maintaining boundaries, a reasonable caseload, leaving work at work, and self-care were essential practices in upholding resilience and balance in their lives."

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2. 'I can't do this today'

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When someone is at their limit, they often don't know what to do. Feeling overwhelmed but unsure of how to help themselves, those who are exhausted say, "I can't do this today."

Far too many people feel alone in their exhaustion. Unable to open up to those closest to them, they push themselves to the extreme until they shut down. Lowkey crashing out, they'll break down a little by saying they can't do it today.

However, while it may be said in passing, don't allow those who are vulnerable to brush it off as a joke. It doesn't need to be made into a big deal, but asking how you can help truly goes a long way.

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3. 'I'm fine'

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It's hard to open up and tell people how you truly feel. In a world that's becoming more isolated, learning how to be in touch with your emotions is all too difficult. This is probably why those who are mentally and physically exhausted say, "I'm fine," during casual conversations.

They aren't trying to be rude or dismissive. When someone says, "I'm fine," but they don't mean it, it's usually because they don't know how they feel. As psychotherapist Myron Nelson, LCPC, said, "They might be feeling confused or ashamed about the situation, and they don’t have the words to say how they feel."

And while you can't force someone to open up, by being vulnerable yourself or pointing to helpful resources, you can turn that 'I'm fine' into a way more productive conversation.

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4. 'I don't even care anymore'

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It takes a long time for someone to reach their limit. While someone may try their best to be patient, remaining patient as things get much worse is a lot easier said than done. Fed up and feeling helpless, exhausted people say, "I don't even care anymore."

At first, it may sound fairly nonchalant. Believing that they truly don't care and aren't bothered, most people would brush this comment aside. That being said, be wary of people who say they don't care. While it may seem like they're over it, this could be a sign they're more exhausted and frustrated than you thought they'd be.

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5. 'What's the point?'

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There comes a point at which exhaustion completely takes over. Overcome by a lack of outlet or way to ground themselves, those who are truly exhausted may say, "What's the point?" As much as they hope for better beginnings, life has a way of getting in the way.

From their career to their personal relationships, everything leaves them feeling exhausted mentally and physically. However, rather than pushing through, those at the edge can't help but feel hopeless. This isn't good, as a study published in 2024 pointed out, "Both healthy and depressed individuals with high levels of hopelessness lack confidence in their skills to solve problems."

Unable to pick themselves up by their bootstraps, their mental health continues to deteriorate as they reinforce the idea that everything in life is pretty pointless.

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6. 'I just want to be left alone'

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Dealing with mental and physical exhaustion isn't easy. Sure, their back may hurt, and their knees may ache. They feel tingling in their arm, and that pounding headache won't go away. However, more than that, they can't seem to think straight and feel overwhelmed 24/7. Feeling as if there's no escape, something they say in casual conversation is, "I just want to be left alone."

Is it hurtful to hear? Absolutely. However, they aren't trying to sting others with their words. It sucks, but they don't know how to communicate what they truly need. Feeling overstimulated and unable to think straight, those who are truly exhausted can only say that they need space.

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7. 'I'll do it later'

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Exhaustion isn't as easy to get over as people make it seem. It's frustrating, however, people who are mentally and physically exhausted can't just do something at the snap of a button. Needing time to re-energize themselves, something they'll say in casual conversation is, "I'll do it later."

Burnout is no joke. According to Behavioral Sciences Manager at Huntsman Mental Health Institute, Tina Halliday, LCSW, "Burnout creates a vicious cycle of working harder to fix the situation, which contributes to exhaustion, withdrawal, depression, and anxiety."

This is why most people who are burned out put things off. Not knowing how to deal with their exhaustion, they conserve their energy as best as they can.

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8. 'There's just too much going on'

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When everything happens at the same time, it can feel way too exhausting to deal with. Feeling mentally, emotionally, and physically drained, those who are at their wits' end say, "There's just too much going on." Could they describe every little issue they have in their life in great detail? Sure, but in their eyes, it's a waste of time.

They're already sick and tired of everyone's nonsense. Already overwhelmed and frustrated, when someone says it's too much, trust that they're two seconds away from crashing out.

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9. 'I can't catch a break'

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Every person deserves a break from the noise. Whether it's work or taking that family vacation, reconnecting is what helps us reset and avoid exhaustion. This is why, when someone isn't able to catch that break, they say in casual conversation, "I can't catch a break."

It isn't just one moment that made them feel this way. Experiencing a series of unfortunate events, they're exhausted beyond belief. Needing a break, but unable to get one, those who are burned out are close to an absolute breakdown. Living in survival mode, counseling professional Danielle Render Turmaud, Ph.D., NCC, said, "When we are 'surviving' too long, we can feel the effects it has on us. In fact, research shows that chronic stress and chronic exposure to stress hormones can even be harmful."

This is why it's important to find ways to put your mental health first. It isn't easy. However, with a little support, exhaustion can be curbed.

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10. 'My brain isn't working'

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Finally, people who are mentally and physically exhausted say, "My brain isn't working," in casual conversation. They've tried pushing past their exhaustion, but they're at a point where there's no return. No matter how hard they try to stand up and get things done, their bodies are failing them.

Unable to think and with their patience running low, those truly exhausted will tell others vaguely that their brain isn't working the way it's supposed to. And while they may say it in a joking manner, pay close attention. If you notice someone's been working extremely hard, it's likely this little comment hits closer than they'd like it to.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.