Many people likely grew up with parents who woke them up early on the weekends to clean the house. Perhaps they were in charge of vacuuming, or their siblings were made to wipe down every surface. On the flip side, there are people who don't clean their homes on a daily basis, and that reveals a lot about who they are. Because people who are only motivated to clean their house under threat of company usually have very specific personality traits.

Cleaning can sometimes feel like a chore in itself. But no matter how tiring it may seem, a messy and cluttered environment is linked to higher levels of stress, decreased focus, and irritability. With that in mind, by making a habit of cleaning before company comes over, they can get into the right mindset and potentially clean on a more regular basis.

People who are only motivated to clean their house under threat of company usually have these 11 specific personality traits

1. They're externally stimulated

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They don't feel motivated enough to get out of bed by simply hyping themselves up. As much as they wish that were the case, internal motivation is never enough to stir them. However, whenever the company is coming, these individuals feel a burst of energy. Whether it's due to excitement or slight panic, the pressure of having someone else coming over inspires them to get up and get cleaning.

While it may not feel good in the moment, cleaning is always great for a person's mental health. According to a study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science, imagining cleaning can reduce anxiety, and cleaning something after feeling stressed can help a person calm down.

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2. They tend to procrastinate

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People who are only motivated to clean their house under threat of company usually tend to procrastinate until the very last moment. But it's not just their home where they procrastinate; they may also do so at work and in their personal relationships.

Procrastinating seems to have become all too common nowadays. Whether it's because people feel unmotivated or burned out, they'd rather save things until they have no other choice but to do it.

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3. They're socially aware

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As much as people would love to believe that society is back to "normal," the truth is that being socially aware has decreased over the years. Due to reliance on technology and social media, isolation from the pandemic, and a stronger focus on individual contentment, it seems like people have grown accustomed to doing things on their own.

It isn't a surprise that, according to a 2023 study, 29% of people reported feeling lonelier since 2020. For people who only clean their house when company is coming over, however, they're highly socially aware. Picking up on body language easily, they know when people are uncomfortable or grossed out around them.

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4. They have high-tolerance for mess

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Everyone knows someone who gets bothered easily by a messy environment. If there's a sock on the floor, dishes in the sink, or unorganized books on the shelf, they get upset. But unlike others, people who only clean under threat of company, aren't fazed by a little mess.

Whether it's an unmade bed or laundry stacked on a chair waiting to be folded, their tolerance for mess is fairly high. So, they have no problem waiting until they have no other choice before they decide to finally clean.

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5. They're highly avoidant

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People who are only motivated to clean their house under threat of company usually are highly avoidant. While there's always that one person who's on top of things, when someone is socially withdrawn, it may bleed over into every area of their life.

But they don't have to remain this way forever. If they're willing to, this can be changed. As psychotherapist Michelle P. Maidenberg said, "When trying to rid ourselves of habits, we tend to gravitate toward a quick-fix solution to expedite the process and avoid as much discomfort as possible. To permanently change a habit, we must be willing and committed to acknowledging, being with, and working through any thoughts and feelings that arise, no matter what, in service of improving ourselves."

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6. They're people-pleasers

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Many people don't take care of themselves the way they should. Lacking the energy or drive to do so, they will skip meals and refuse to clean their homes because they're trying to make everyone else happy. They neglect their own self-care as a result.

According to a survey from YouGov, 48% of Americans self-identify as people-pleasers, so it should come as no surprise that these same individuals scramble to clean only when company comes over. While they may not do anything for themselves, they're too terrified of being judged to allow their home to remain messy.

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7. They're thrill-seekers

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While some people want peace, others thrive in chaos and the unknown. For one reason or another, some people feel the most motivated when they're trying new things that get their adrenaline pumping. As such, they may work well under pressure, especially the pressure that comes from cleaning their home when company is visiting.

They get excited from the thrill of cleaning so close to friends and family coming over. According to a study published in European Psychologist, there are a series of factors that determine if a person will struggle or thrive in the face of uncertainty, including feeling energized and focusing on personal growth.

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8. They're naturally nurturing

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Not everyone is cut out for being nurturing towards others. From never knowing what to do when people cry to giving serious side eye when someone shows an ounce of emotion, some people aren't caring in that way. But for people who clean when company is coming over, they tend to be empathetic as well.

Feeling and caring deeply for others, they're great at taking care of everyone, so they go out of their way to make their home inviting to others. Taking great pride in making people feel comfortable, they only ever clean when they know someone they care about is coming over.

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9. They're prideful

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Whether it's because they genuinely don't care or because they're burned out, many of these individuals aren't too keen on cleaning their homes for themselves. While they may not think much of their home's cleanliness in the moment, they're way too prideful to allow someone to enter their messy home.

These individuals would rather step on LEGO bricks than allow someone to judge them. This is why they're quick to clean when they know someone is coming over. Never wanting to look bad in front of others, they feel highly motivated when they're essentially pushed into a corner.

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10. They're low-effort

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Whether it's letting their partner take care of the chores or hiding their mess away in a closet, people who are only motivated to clean their house under threat of company usually have these specific personality traits, and it makes them low-effort. While they have enough common sense to try in front of others, they're more than happy to have a slightly messy home if it means conserving their energy.

While many may judge, self-care is extremely crucial in the face of burnout. As psychologist Mark Travers said, burnout can create drastic changes in a person's personality. So, while dirty dishes in the sink can always be washed, not getting enough rest or eating properly is way more detrimental to their health.

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11. They go with the flow

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They can't always get everything done on their long list of responsibilities. As much as they'd love to be on top of things, life gets in the way. And whether they like it or not, their schedule is bound to change, which is why they've accepted the fact that they need to get rid of their need for control.

As psychotherapist Noelle McWard said, "Things that are in your control are what you think, how you choose to act/react to what is, how you communicate, what you communicate, etc. By placing your focus on what you have the power to influence, you engage your strength and resiliency. Releasing that which is outside of your control is a further act of empowerment and trust — the antithesis of anxiety."

Still, they have enough sense to know that having a messy home is unacceptable in the presence of guests. Outside of that, don't expect them to have a rigid or perfectionist attitude. They may be people-pleasers, but when it comes to their daily schedule, it's always up in the air.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.