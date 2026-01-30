No matter how safely we drive, moments of uncertainty come up. Within seconds, someone in the car driving ahead of us can swerve or slam on their brakes. When this happens, it can be scary. It’s especially stressful when you have a passenger.

We’ve all been in the situation where we had to slam on our brakes to prevent an accident. When doing this, our first thought may go to our passenger. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety states that 24% of passengers are victims in vehicle collisions. This can make us drive defensively to protect others. It can be an instinctual feeling to put our arms up as a safety mechanism in moments of uncertainty. You’ll notice that people who want to protect others by putting their arm out have specific personality traits.

People who put their arm out to ‘protect' their passengers while driving usually have these 11 specific personality traits

1. They are protective

digitalskillet from Getty Images Signature via Canva

When someone is protective, they may put themselves in the line of danger. They want to keep others around them safe. When driving with a passenger, they are looking out for others around them. If they have to slam on their brakes, they’ll put their arm out to ‘protect’ the person next to them. Without thinking, they want to ensure their passenger is safe.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, seat belts are what keep you safest in the car. While putting an arm in front of their passenger may not actually ‘protect them,’ it’s something they do to try to keep them safe.

Advertisement

2. They are empathetic

Vera_Petrunina from Getty Images Pro via Canva

Empathetic people put others before themselves. They can be considered ‘others-centered.’ When driving, they will be hyper-aware of the other person in their car. They want to make sure they are safe. Instead of worrying about themselves, their instinct might be to reach out to keep their passenger safe.

When someone has a strong sense of empathy, they can put themselves in other people’s shoes. They know that in a moment of stress on the road, they would want others to look out for them. These individuals never want to put other people at risk.

Advertisement

3. They are anxious drivers

Artem Varnitsin via Canva

Anxious driving is a serious issue that someone can develop. After I was in a bad car accident, I was afraid to drive. I took a break from it for a while. Baylor College of Medicine has found that anything from road conditions, the weather, and past incidents can cause anxiety. When an anxious person has a passenger in their car, that worried feeling may extend to their loved one. It can feel like a way for them to keep others safe by extending their arms to protect them.

For some, anxious driving can stem from feeling worried about harming others. They want to avoid accidents at all costs. This, of course, means they want to protect their passengers.

Advertisement

4. They are safety-conscious

Jupiterimages from Photo Images via Canva

Our feeling of safety greatly impacts our ability to perform. This can have an effect on our behavior behind the wheel. Psychology shows that the safer we feel, the better we perform a task. A safety-conscious person may make a better driver. They will also keep their eyes on their passengers. They may extend an arm out to ‘protect’ them, because they are concerned about their safety.

Different environments trigger feelings of safety. For some, the road is a scary space. They may become more vigilant so they can keep an eye on everyone around them.

Advertisement

5. They are traditional

onsuda from Getty Images Pro via Canva

Studies have found that personality traits have an influence on our driving styles. When someone is more traditional, they may operate on morals. If their morals involve keeping the people around them safe and comfortable, they may drive differently. They may have grown up with parents who put an arm out to protect their passengers when slamming on the brakes. It could be that they see this act as chivalrous.

Those with traditional values may emphasize the importance of family. When they are in the car with the people they love, they would do this as an act of ‘protection.’

Advertisement

6. They have strong reflexes

kate_sept2004 from Getty Images Signature

When something happens, some of us have strong reflexes that make us react. Whether it’s someone throwing a ball at you or quickly moving out of the way when someone comes racing by you on the sidewalk, people can be inherently reactive. Some may hear the world react and think of the negative correlations. However, if a driver has strong reflexes, they may, without thinking, put an arm out to ‘protect’ their passenger. Their first instinct is to react, and they do so to help the people around them.

Some people have overactive reflexes. They may not even notice they are doing it. Regardless, they have good intentions.

Advertisement

7. They are conscientious

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

When someone is conscientious, they are responsible and respectful. They plan ahead, and they look out for others around them. If you’re in the car with a conscientious driver, they may extend their arm in moments of uncertainty to ‘protect’ the person next to them. They are determined and may apply that ideology towards being safe on the road. They are thinking of the person sitting next to them and themselves.

“Conscientiousness is a core personality trait that involves being diligent, responsible, and careful. When someone is conscientious, they are able to exercise self-discipline and self-control to pursue and ultimately achieve their goals,” says Sherri Gordon for Verywell Mind. These are great traits to have when driving, especially with a passenger on board.

Advertisement

8. They are focused

halfpoint via Canva

Highly focused drivers are always looking ahead. Colorado State Patrol found that distracted drivers are more at risk of causing accidents than those who are focused. We may get caught up in the routine of driving. When we take the same roads day in and out, we can grow accustomed to our commute and start paying less attention to the world around us. However, highly focused drivers never let themselves get stuck in a routine. They always look out for the people around them.

A focused driver may be quicker to respond. When there is a moment of uncertainty, they could be quick to extend their arm to ‘protect’ their passenger.

Advertisement

9. They need to be in control

ake1150sb from Getty Images via Canva

When someone is a bit of a control freak, they may feel responsible for the world around them. They want to be the ones calling the shots. A highly controlling person may think they are never wrong. When they are driving, they are convinced their decisions are correct. If they’re feeling controlling, they may act reactively. As a result, they’ll place their arm out to ‘protect’ the person next to them.

Being controlling can be a negative trait, but behind the wheel of a car, it can have benefits. They may find comfort in having control of the vehicle and feel protective of the people they are driving with.

Advertisement

10. They take action

Monkey Business Images via Canva

Some drivers function in anticipation. They are on alert. Looking around, they take action to avoid accidents. It’s not always easy. Sometimes, they may have to slam on their brakes, swerve, or drive less safely than they’d typically like to keep from a bigger accident. When they sense danger, they’ll act on it.

By acting on it, they might reach out to protect their passengers. While there may be no evidence that an arm can help the person next to you, someone who takes action still feels drawn to try.

Advertisement

11. They are sensitive

msderrick from Getty Images via Canva

Some drivers are more sensitive to the world and the people around them. When they think of something bad that could happen, they want to protect everyone. They are scared of the consequences surrounding their decision-making. As a result, they’ll try to put out their arm to protect them. It can be an emotional experience for them.

Driving isn’t easy. We all know there are risks involved. Sensitive drivers may put themselves on the line to make others around them feel safe.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.