Some people pick up on tension in a room when they witness more obvious signs, like harsh words or a clipped tone. For others, they can feel that tension as soon as they enter the room, even without anyone saying so. Often, this is due to what’s known as emotional contagion. Just like you can catch the germs someone else has, you can also pick up on and catch their emotions.

Although emotional contagion is a phenomenon anyone can experience, some people are more sensitive to it than others. In fact, this sensitivity can reveal a lot about a person, because people who can immediately feel tension in a room without words usually have specific personality traits. These traits are unique to them, and if you notice someone has them, you can trust that they’ll be the first to notice tension.

People who can immediately feel tension in a room without words usually have these 11 specific personality traits

1. They have high emotional intelligence

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

Typically, when we think of someone having a high level of emotional intelligence, we think it means they’re good at regulating their own emotions. But emotional intelligence is also about being able to identify emotions, which includes not just your own but others’ as well.

Someone who can sense tension in a room easily probably has very high emotional intelligence. They have the ability to walk into a room and automatically notice something is off with the emotions of the people who are present. Identifying emotions is a strength of theirs, and it’s often one they use without even realizing it.

2. They're intuitive

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Everyone has some level of intuition, but some have learned to trust those gut feelings better than others have. And people who can immediately feel tension in a room without words usually have this specific personality trait. They’ve learned to accept that intuition as their guide with years of practice.

Although it’s easy to feel like you’re a horrible judge of character, the truth is that many people make pretty sound judgments about others when they first meet them. It’s that kind of intuition that can lead some to pick up on a feeling of tension in a room before anyone says anything. That person might not even know the people in the room, but their intuition will tell them everything they need to know.

3. They can easily read body language

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

Another trait people have when they’re able to immediately feel tension in a room is the ability to easily read body language. This is something that we all learn to do to some degree over time, but some people are undoubtedly more skilled at it than others. A clenched fist or tight jaw can be all someone needs to know what the atmosphere really is in a room.

Body language is the way we all communicate with each other without ever using words, and experts believe that it may comprise up to 80% of our communication. It may seem hard to believe that you could pick up on so much meaning without someone ever saying a word, but body language is one of our primary methods of communication, and it can definitely clue someone into unspoken tension.

4. They're empathetic

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Psychology educator Kendra Cherry defined empathy as “the ability to emotionally understand what other people feel, see things from their point of view, and imagine yourself in their place.” It makes sense, then, that someone who can pick up on the tension in a room without words would be highly empathetic.

Having a strong sense of empathy means that you can put yourself in someone else’s shoes and understand their emotions. This is the kind of person who would easily recognize that the people around them are feeling tense and unhappy. Luckily, there’s also a good chance that they would be helpful with resolving that tension.

5. They're highly sensitive

fizkes | Shutterstock

Everyone is likely familiar with the term highly sensitive people, or HSP. Licensed marriage and family therapist Amanda Turecek explained that HSPs are more likely to also have sensory processing sensitivity (SPS). This means that a person is able to easily pick up on another person’s energy and emotions and, in some cases, take them on as their own.

Being highly sensitive means you have a special, intense attunement to how others are feeling, and even to the energy a certain environment is giving off. This allows these people to feel tension in a room without anyone ever saying anything because they can simply pick up on the vibes.

6. They're acutely aware of power dynamics

fizkes | Shutterstock

According to a study published in Family Process, power dynamics are “the patterns of partners enacting or resisting influence.” Researchers added, “Understanding power dynamics is crucial for fully conceptualizing and intervening within relationships.” Based on this definition, it’s easy to apply power dynamics to a romantic relationship, but this concept is also present when more than two people are involved.

Someone who easily picks up on tension lingering in a room is probably very familiar with and aware of power dynamics. They can see how the social hierarchy plays out in a group of people, and the ways that it subtly changes. If they sense this dynamic shifting, they’ll definitely notice the tension that comes along with it.

7. They have a sensitive nervous system

fizkes | Shutterstock

People who can immediately feel tension in a room without words usually have a very sensitive nervous system, because when there’s unease, it’s natural for the human body to react in certain ways that you may not even fully notice. Maybe your muscles will tense up or you’ll feel like there’s a pit in your stomach. These can be subconscious signs of stress we didn’t even know we were feeling.

Often, a person’s body will read a room before they are able to mentally do so and pick up on any small stressors. If someone is able to easily notice the ways their body changes in reaction to the environment they’re in, it means they’re incredibly sensitive.

8. They're easily overwhelmed

Hananeko_Studio | Shutterstock

Some people have a tendency to get overwhelmed very easily, especially in stressful situations. A person who finds themselves getting overwhelmed often would probably pick up on tension in a room without anyone saying anything because it would quite literally hit them like a ton of bricks. They would feel incredibly uncomfortable and not be able to function.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Sabrina Romanoff shared that everyone feels overwhelmed sometimes, so it’s definitely not exclusive to people who can recognize tension. However, feeling overwhelmed all the time, especially to the point where it seems like you’re experiencing chronic stress, is a problem. This may be more likely to happen if you are super sensitive and can feel tension without words.

9. They're not afraid of conflict

Srdjan Randjelovic | Shutterstock

The desire to avoid conflict is pretty common, especially if you’re a people-pleaser. This could show up as both not wanting to cause conflict and trying not to get involved in other people’s drama when it comes up. Those who can automatically feel hostility in a situation aren’t like this, though. Instead, people who can immediately feel tension in a room without words usually face conflict head-on.

The way in which you manage conflict is often indicative of how conflict was addressed in the home you grew up in. But if you have a tendency to avoid conflict at all costs, it can actually wreak havoc on your self-worth. Sometimes, it’s better to take on the conflict, no matter how difficult.

10. They have energy awareness

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Every space you walk into is going to have some kind of specific feel to it. This is especially true of any place that has other people in it. People with high energy awareness can easily pick up on the atmosphere a room holds. They are quite literally reading the room — or, more accurately, reading the room’s energy.

This is what people mean when they talk about what the “vibe” is like. It’s not some amorphous entity, but actually something they can feel. Scientists suspect that this could be due to the fact that we are all able to make major judgments about the people we see through facial processing in less than a second. Someone who can feel the tension in a room is good at picking up on the general feeling that’s held in that room.

11. They notice patterns

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Science and education professor Robert Barkman said, “A computer algorithm has not yet been developed that outperforms the human mind to analyze data and detect patterns.” Our brains are trained to recognize patterns, and these patterns can often be found in the emotions others are experiencing.

Everyone has been in a room filled with tension before, whether they picked up on it immediately or it took some dialogue to figure it out. They know what it feels like to experience that tension. People who are very sensitive to patterns can easily recognize the patterns they’ve seen previously in uneasy rooms and apply it to their current situation.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.