Especially considering society tends to reward and celebrate extroverted behaviors and attitudes – crafting institutions like the workplace with “open office concepts” and meeting styles that benefit the loudest, most outgoing workers – it’s not surprising that many introverted people deal with more daily annoyances and hassles than the average person. Their needs for solitude and independent time are easily overlooked, leading to exhaustion and draining routines that they need more space to recover from.

So, if these specific things make you fly into a rage – open offices and unexpected phone calls – you’re likely highly introverted. It may feel like there’s something “wrong” with you, largely because of how society treats introverted people, but truly, your introverted personality is a superpower. Quietness, an appreciation for solitude, and intentionality are all valuable traits. So, feel your rage and annoyance, but don’t invalidate and shame yourself for these important traits.

If these 11 things make you fly into a rage, you're likely highly introverted:

1. Someone stopping by unannounced

While it’s largely controversial today, in comparison to a few decades ago, stopping by at someone’s home unannounced can quickly spiral a highly introverted person into a rage. Not only do they not have time to prepare their home, but they don’t have the space to recharge their social battery to be at their most present, social self.

Of course, these unexpected visits might feel exciting to an extroverted person or a boomer parent who’s only hoping to spend time with their adult kids, it can throw off someone’s entire routine and craft an element of guilt that’s impossible to overlook.

2. Getting an unexpected video or phone call

If getting an unexpected FaceTime or phone call flies you into a rage, you’re likely highly introverted. It’s no surprise – you truly craft and intentionally value your alone time, so when it’s unexpectedly sabotaged by someone just looking to “chat,” it’s annoying.

Even if they’re at work, managing their workload or working through a shared problem, introverts tend to prefer to brainstorm and think through things on their own. They struggle to brainstorm new ideas or work toward solutions when they’re also talking with someone, so they require alone time to do all of this cognitive work on their own time.

If someone unexpectedly calls them to “brainstorm” together at work or FaceTimes them at home when they’re recharging their social battery, of course, they’ll be sent into a rage. Especially when it’s by an extrovert who refuses to respect and appreciate their need for solitude without judgment.

3. Being put on the spot without fair warning

Introverts approach and make space for social events in much different ways than their extroverted counterparts. Not only do they need solitude to rest and recharge their social batteries before social events – whereas an extrovert is often energized by being around other people – they need time to prepare.

Whether it’s getting a sense for the conversations they’ll have or spending more time alone to boost their energy levels, being thrust into social interaction without any kind of preparation can be overwhelming. That’s why being “cold-called” in a work meeting – asked to answer a question or provide insights without any kind of preparation – can send a highly introverted person into a rage.

4. Group activities

Whether it’s at work or at a social event, if being broken into small groups for discussion makes you fly into an instant rage or anxious spiral, you’re likely highly introverted. Of course, the average introvert tends to be much better with one-on-one conversations, but they appreciate having time and space to prepare for social events and interactions.

So, if you went into a classroom, a community fathering, or a work meeting expecting to be a silent observer, and are suddenly expected to add in your “two cents,” it can feel incredibly disorienting.

5. Unnecessary or loud background noise

Whether it’s an office playlist that’s obnoxious for no reason or a side conversation happening at a coffee shop that’s otherwise entirely silent, unnecessary background noise can be easily overstimulating and annoying for introverts. Not only does it tend to spark irritability and anger internally, but it can also sabotage focus and concentration.

According to a study from the Personality and Individual Differences journal, introverts have a lower threshold for internal arousal, so even loud music and visual clutter – things that are easily overlooked by the average person – can feel overwhelming in their daily routines.

6. Working in an open office concept

Even if they seem like a micromanager’s dream and the perfect way to boost productivity by example, the truth is that open office concepts hardly work for everyone. Not only are they stressful for most people, especially women and introverts, but they’re also overstimulating and distracting.

So, if these parts of the workplace make you fly into a rage, you’re likely highly introverted. It’s in your nature to seek solitude and require a certain level of independence and quiet to focus, so chances are you’re stressed and “behind” because you're forced into this kind of office setup.

7. Busy group chats

While introverted people tend to feel more energized in solitary environments, as counselor Lynne Reeves Griffin explains, when there are constant distractions and stimuli from a group chat that won’t stop pinging, the environment can quickly become tainted. Whether it’s the “ping” from your phone that won’t go away or the visual notification blocking your online entertainment, if these things make you fly into a rage, you’re likely highly introverted.

Of course, it’s not only the visual and audio stimulation that’s annoying for introverted people, but also the pressure they feel to keep up and contribute. Even if they have nothing to say or add, keeping up with a group chat that’s moving quickly is stressful, because they don’t have the time to craft the perfect response before everyone’s moved on.

8. Unnecessary meetings that could have been emails

If you’re in a meeting that could’ve been an email, and you’re rageful about it, there’s a chance you’re a highly introverted person. You prefer to do things on your own, focus on solitude, and craft alone time to be most productive, so being forced into a meeting room is a nightmare.

Not only do they often sabotage the solitude it takes for an introverted person to reflect on and organize their thoughts, but it also adds stress and anxiety to an entirely unnecessary space.

9. After-work social events

Whether it’s a workplace “happy hour” or plans they made with friends weeks ago after work, having to make space for obligations after a full day of socializing with co-workers and peers is completely overwhelming for introverts.

Without alone time or respite to recharge their social batteries, they find themselves completely checked out and exhausted by having to maintain a social demeanor in these environments. Of course, especially for work-sponsored events after the workday, most people are stressed and anxious about having to show up, according to a UVA study.

Not many people want to put on a brave face and socialize with co-workers after an exhausting day, and that’s just a fact.

10. Loud chewing and unnecessary noises

Much like unnecessary background playlists and loud noises, introverts can’t stand to be around loud chewers or people who constantly make unnecessary noises. Their internal threshold for stimulation and sensory information can’t handle it – the tapping pens, the random coughs, the chewing.

So, if these things make you fly into a rage, there’s a chance you’re just a highly introverted person.

11. Endless superficial small talk

Superficial conversations and small talk that feels endless are both things that send a highly introverted person into a rage. Not only is it often unfulfilling – easily draining an introvert’s sensitive social battery – it can be quickly draining amid a larger social event or obligation.

Unfortunately for introverted people, sometimes small talk is exactly what we need to boost happiness and social connections. But if you already have avenues for connection and deep relationships that fulfill that need, avoid it all you want.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.