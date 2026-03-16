There are certain people who are capable of anything they set their minds to. They are driven and focused and almost magnetic in their ability to know what to do next for optimal success.

For many, that practice starts early on, with parents who promote their independence and childhood households that help them flex their emotional intelligence and self-empowerment muscle early on. For others, it’s an adult venture, learning about their weaknesses and growing the strengths that help them be more capable in their new identities and independent lives.

People who are capable of anything they set their mind to usually share these 12 extremely rare traits

1. They enjoy and value their alone time

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People who are capable of anything they set their minds to tend to be incredibly self-sufficient. According to psychologist Steve Taylor, self-sufficiency, or being a highly capable person who’s able to fend for themselves and advocate in their best interests, helps people feel less vulnerable to disrespect, being taken advantage of, or being stuck in unhealthy situations.

Their confidence and self-assuredness can help fend off these negative experiences, but they also feel comfortable being alone, even if it means less external validation. In fact, they enjoy spending time alone to recharge and invest in themselves with their unique interests and hobbies, have reflection time, and have space to heal and cope.

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2. They feel secure in their own identity

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People who are capable of anything they set their mind to tend to be deeply secure in who they are. This allows them to be radically honest and authentic, competent people which builds trust with others, too. This is probably one reason they're so successful.

While it might seem like a rare trait that boils down to a vague sense of self-confidence or self-care, the truth is that having a solid understanding of oneself is much more complicated than it seems. It is rooted in accepting one's weaknesses, feeling stable, and detaching from the need for external validation or outward praise.

Put simply, being secure in your identity means not compromising your values or doing harm while also being willing to set boundaries and enforce them.

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3. They have unique hobbies and interests

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Choosing unique hobbies and making space for your interests can be incredibly healthy for your physical and emotional well-being, at least according to a study from the Nature Medicine journal. Not only do hobbies help with cognitive skills, memory, and concentration, but they also feed into our unique identities and serve as de-stressing activities after long or busy days.

People who are capable of accomplishing their goals often use their hobbies and interests as a way to relax and recharge, but they also use them to find new pathways to success. Often, our hobbies show areas where we are successful and have extra competence, which is like a flashing arrow directing us toward more and more success, if we choose to follow it.

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4. They are empathetic

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According to social work professor Elizabeth Segal, empathy improves life, general well-being, and physical health in various ways. These include enriching social interactions, lowering stress levels, combating burnout, and helping assured people guide their own moral compasses.

Highly capable people understand how empathy enriches their lives and connections. Still, it’s not necessarily a deliberate choice they’re making to be understanding. It’s simply a byproduct of the emotional intelligence that feeds into their balanced and foundational self-esteem.

People who are capable of anything they set their mind to also utilize their empathy to know how to relate to others. Do they shy away when you talk loudly? The empathetic person speaks more quietly. That sort of responsiveness sets people up for serious success.

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5. They easily make new friends and connections

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People who are capable of doing anything they set their mind to tend to be competent in making friends, which is more useful in finding success than many realize. That's because they tend to be more confident and self-assured than others, which supports their social interactions, ability to reach out to others confidently, and ability to connect with people they’ve never met.

Because they appear more approachable from a self-assured perspective, they attract people, sparking connections in even the most minuscule settings.

Unlike insecure people, who tend to attract other people with low self-esteem, according to a study published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, highly capable people feed into the relationships that fulfill them, never looking to fill emotional voids with connection but only adding to the assuredness they already experience. That gives them more energy to keep achieving whatever they've set their minds to.

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6. They don’t let other people’s opinions negatively affect them

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According to a report from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History that describes the nature of what it means to be human, we are driven by an innate need for belonging and connection, often stemming from the need for community or a tribe. Sometimes, in our practical and modern lives today, that need manifests itself as an anxious need to appease other people and absorb their harmful opinions.

Highly capable people's self-acceptance stems from self-awareness in their daily lives, helping them combat this innate desire when it becomes shallow or unhealthy. They understand that other people’s opinions are not facts.

Because of that, they can confidently take accountability and self-reflect when someone else shares constructive criticism or feedback. This is an important trait of people who are capable of anything they set their mind to.

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7. They’re not overly inflated by validation and praise.

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People who are capable of anything they set their mind to aren't dependent upon others' validation or praise. According to psychologist Steve Taylor, similarly to how these self-assured and competent people don’t let other people’s negative opinions about them affect their lives, they’re not incredibly motivated or inflated by good views, external validation, or praise either.

Considering they’re already confident and cultivating a sense of balanced self-importance in various parts of their lives, they don’t find it necessary to seek out praise even when it’s well-intentioned. Of course, everyone enjoys hearing nice things when shared authentically, and these rare people are no exception. They just don't need it in order to be happy, which helps them live more authentically, too.

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8. They’re adaptable in new social situations

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There's a reason people who are capable of anything they set their minds to share the rare trait of adaptability. According to a study published by Frontiers in Psychology, highly adaptable people tend to have more fulfilling, meaningful, and happy lives than their stagnant and anxious counterparts.

Highly capable people are excited to connect with others, especially in person. The potential risk of having to change course or adapt to a new situation doesn't intimidate them, so social interactions fulfill them in various ways that more anxious and emotionally exhausted people struggle to be flexible around.

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9. They enjoy change

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Life is full of change. It's unavoidable. People who are capable of anything they set their minds to are exceptional in that they actually enjoy change. That's because, with a more balanced foundation for navigating life, competent people tend to be less destabilized by chaotic life events.

So unprompted change, like heartbreak, a new job, or losing a loved one doesn't throw them off their game for long. Yes, they may grieve or need time to adapt, they won't collapse when others might be in the same situations.

They operate from a confident and secure sense of self, where they’ve learned and committed to coping mechanisms, self-care, and emotional reassurance needed to maintain that unwavering mentality. It's no surprise, with that in mind, that people who share this rare trait are capable of anything.

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10. They trust their own instincts

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People capable of anything they set their mind to have great instincts. Even more importantly, they listen to and follow them.

Studies, like one published in the Psychological Science journal, argue that listening to your gut instinct and pairing it with confident and analytical thinking patterns can be incredibly helpful for physical, mental, and emotional health and wellbeing. Not only are you leading with intuition when you’re listening to your gut, you’re making better judgment calls under pressure and protecting yourself from negative energy.

According to psychology experts, self-trust and reliance on instincts are among the rarest traits of a highly capable person, as they give them the foundation to make better, more fulfilling, and productive decisions.

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11. They’re less drawn to consumerism and trends

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People who seem capable of anything they set their minds to are often immune to trends and excessive consumerism. That's because they tend to be more confident in their abilities.

While these two things may seem unrelated, Ohio University psychology professor Robert Arkin writes that highly capable people tend to be less drawn to fads, the trend cycle, and consumerist tendencies that others might use to fill an emotional void or cope with uncomfortable emotions. They don’t need escape routes or distractions from their daily lives because they find fulfillment and peace in being grounded in their bodies and emotions rather than trying to ignore them.

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12. They’re not afraid to pave their own unique life path

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As psychology expert Taylor continues, highly capable people with a strong sense of self-sufficiency and authenticity aren’t afraid to go against the grain of their peers, families, and friends and take the road less traveled. Whether in their personal lives, professional careers, or passing interactions and relationships, this makes them highly capable of doing anything they set their minds to.

They don’t mind disappointing other people who’ve crafted an internal expectation for them to meet, especially if it means they’re allowed to pursue their interests and ensure their authenticity. This ability to carve their own path often makes them super successful, too.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.