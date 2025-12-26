The Art Of Adaptability: 4 Simple Habits That Help You Grow Into Who You Were Meant To Be

Celebrity coach Christy Whitman's career was on fire. Business was booming, she had two New York Times bestselling books, and she had a stellar team dedicated to making her a success. That’s when a shift happened.

Christy stopped putting her energy into her business, and things slowed down — way down. When her heart wasn’t in it, it couldn’t survive. She had it all, and then she didn’t. She made some tough decisions in the months to come and, in the process, she learned it’s never too late to make a change.

Maybe your career is going nowhere, or you’re contemplating divorce. Perhaps a recent diagnosis means it’s time to finally get in shape. Or maybe, like Christy, you have it all, but something still isn’t right. Good news, there are a few simple, but often forgotten, habits that can help.

The art of positive change: 4 forgotten habits that turn people into fertile ground for growth

1. Take a break

We’re often too busy to tune into what we really want. While it can be tempting to jump into the next thing, whether it’s a new relationship or finally opening the business you’ve dreamed about, plan to take a break first.

Disrupt your routine in a way that works for you. This could mean a retreat away from it all, or a few days dedicated to clearing your mind right at home. Go for long walks, read, or journal your thoughts.

When you hit pause, you can shift your perspective and energy before making any big decisions. Then you’ll have the insight you need to take the next step.

2. Be open to new things

M Stocker via Shutterstock

This may seem obvious, particularly if you’re looking to make a change in life. But you’d be surprised by what you’re still holding onto.

Old habits die hard, and some may be holding you back from your goals.

To start, your "team" — be it your career network, your friend group, or even your own employees or coworkers — may not be the right fit for your next big thing.

If you don’t find the support you need to grow, it may be time to broaden your circle.

Next, take note of what it is you’re aiming for and what’s standing in the way.

For example, if your goal is to write a novel, you may need to stop hitting snooze and get up an hour earlier each day to devote solely to your craft.

3. Watch your words

The thoughts we have and, in turn, the words we choose to speak start the creative process within us. Enough of these words lead to our beliefs and ultimately to our actions.

That’s why it’s important to watch the negative words you speak to yourself and others.

Pick one word or phrase you want to eliminate from your vocabulary.

For example, throughout the pandemic, the two words "I miss..." followed by a list of activities and events are more common than ever.

Think about how you feel when you hear them. Your mood probably turns in the wrong direction. That small phrase just brings everyone down!

Next, replace it with something positive. For example, try, "I look forward to..." followed by the things you miss.

This turns the thought into something positive and sparks a creative process that looks to future possibilities.

With the right words, you’ll speak your way closer to your goal.

4. Believe in yourself

If you’re unsure of the path forward, that’s OK. No one said making a change would be easy, particularly if it means walking away from something you’ve been a part of for a long time.

Uncertainty and doubt in the process are normal, but when you lose faith in yourself, you won’t go far. Before you go for it, make sure your plans align with who you are.

Does this change work with your beliefs and goals? If so, great! If not, you may need to reconsider.

Once you’re set, anything you imagine can become reality. The key is to believe in it — and you!

Hilary DeCesare is the Founder and CEO of The ReLaunch Co. She’s appeared on ABC’s The Secret Millionaire and on major news outlets such as CBS, ABC, Fox, and Huffington Post.