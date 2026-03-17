Packing for a trip can be a stressful experience for most people, but some travelers decide to take it to an entirely different level. Even if these individuals are going on a quick weekend trip or a week-long vacation, they'll pack as if they won't be coming back home for months. They'll use excuses that they just want to have different options and that "you never know what might happen" on the trip that may cause them to need every pair of shoes in their closet. But their tendency to do this often speaks to their intellect, because people who almost always overpack whenever they go on a trip usually have certain highly intelligent personality traits.

Overpackers are never just worried about not bringing enough underwear or dressy options for dinner; rather, they're thinking about every single scenario possible. While most of us might joke about the friend or family member who tends to overpack on every single trip they take, it turns out there might be more than meets the eye. According to a survey by travel company Upgraded Points, 45% of Americans admitted that they "purposefully overpack" ahead of their trip. Overpacking isn't just a funny habit, and actually it tends to reveal a lot about their intelligence, because these people are smarter than they look.

People who almost always overpack whenever they go on a trip usually have 11 highly intelligent personality traits

1. They have exceptional forethought

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People who tend to overpack are usually really good at being able to anticipate every possible scenario they might need an item for. From unexpected weather changes to last-minute social outings, they've thought about it all. That's why they feel compelled to pack extra things, and their brains are running through what could possibly happen while they're away.

"Anticipating future events happens automatically, taking place largely in the oldest part of the brain, the cerebellum. Our minds are wired for anticipation; we evolved to have the capacity to form accurate expectations about the future so we could make better predictions about it," explained licensed clinical psychologist Lynn Zubernis.

They're able to anticipate every bump in the road before it happens. They're not just worried about disaster, though. They're thinking about how to make every situation more enjoyable as well. Being prepared this way helps reduce their stress and makes them so much more adaptable when plans inevitably end up changing.

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2. They obsessively organize

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Whether it's separating their clothes from their toiletries or folding items a certain way, people who almost always overpack whenever they go on a trip usually have highly intelligent personality traits like being organized. They likely follow a specific system that they only truly understand.

But it allows them to know exactly where everything is laced and why it's there. To someone else, it might just look like complete chaos. But to them, it's structured in a way they'll be able to understand.

Once they start packing, their attention to organization really shines. Clothes are often group by outfit and activity, whereas their toiletries and accessories end up in specific compartments or packing cubes. They think carefully about being able to access things so they're not having to dig around in their suitcases every five minutes, sweating and stressed out.

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3. They're flexible planners

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Even when they're overpacking, these individuals are actually surprisingly flexible planners. It might seem like they're just bringing extra clothes and shoes because they're rigid, but the opposite is usually true. Packing a little more than necessary allows them more room to adapt if plans suddenly change, which is bound to sometimes happen when you're traveling.

They like having options so they're not stuck if something happens that wasn't planned. It allows them to stay calm in moments of certain stress. While some people might panic when plans fall apart, they can simply shake it off and move on.

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4. They're detail-oriented

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Detail-oriented individuals are able to notice things that others might overlook. Their brains are just really good at being able to zoom in on the little things when preparing for a trip. While someone else might just think they need a couple of outfits, the detail-oriented person is thinking about how the temperature might drastically change and how comfortable they'll be in the outfits they're being told to bring.

Researchers have even found that those who are incredibly detail-oriented typically have an advantage when it comes to learning new information. That kind of mindset can help them prevent a lot of minor inconveniences before they even happen. They're better equipped to make thoughtful decisions ahead of time, which makes them reliable people to travel with.

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5. They have a strong sense of responsibility

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People who tend to overpack feel accountable not just for themselves but for making sure that everything goes smoothly for everyone involved in the trip. While others might assume that things will work themselves out, they'd much rather take extra steps to make sure nothing important gets forgotten. That's why their bags usually include more than just the basics.

"Taking responsibility empowers us by making us accountable for our own behavior, to think critically, perform well under pressure, and handle challenges with ease," said psychologist and psychotherapist Sebastian Salicru.

In their mind, being prepared is simply part of being responsible. They can't fathom the idea of being stuck somewhere without what they need. It's not about trying to be controlling, it's just about making sure that they and everyone else doesn't end up in a tough spot they can't get out of.

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6. They keep a future-focused mindset

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People who almost always overpack whenever they go on a trip usually have a future-focused mindset, meaning they're thinking beyond just the trip they're preparing for. Their brains tend to jump ahead to what might happen later in the trip.

They consider all possibilities and what might end up popping up later on. They're the kinds of people who will remember deadlines and anticipate problems that crop up in their everyday lives.

They're able to prepare for solutions before anyone asks. Overpacking is just one small example of their bigger thinking style. It ends up becoming their biggest asset. They may make jokes about bringing too much on a trip, but they're thinking ahead in ways that others probably aren't doing.

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7. They possess high self-awareness

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They know their habits and comfort levels better than most. That knowledge plays a big role in how they're able to prepare for a trip. Instead of assuming they can just figure it out later, they think about what they personally need in order to actually feel relaxed and comfortable while on vacation or traveling.

"Knowing who you are, what you need, what you feel, and how you affect others gradually helps you to feel more grounded, more fulfilled, more connected, and more alive," licensed psychologist Jonice Webb encouraged.

Their decision to overpack isn't just random, it comes from paying attention to what's worked in the past. If they didn't bring something on a previous trip and it turns out they actually needed it, they don't make that same mistake again.

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8. They're creative problem-solvers

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For people who always overpack, their minds are just good at being able to see how different items could be used in multiple ways if a situation calls for it. They'll pack extra scarves to maybe use as a blanket on the beach or it could be used as a makeshift pillow while on the plane or if they're stuck in the airport during a particularly long layover.

"Creative problem-solving can be an exhilarating experience. You get a triple benefit: the euphoric 'aha' moment of solving a puzzle, the pride of accomplishing a goal, and the deeper self-discovery of experiencing your unique approach to challenge," pointed out psychology researcher Alice Boyes.

Overpackers like having options because those options make solving problems easier. If plans suddenly change, they're rarely caught completely off guard because they already packed something that could help. Instead of having to scramble, they simply reach into their suitcases and things are now fine, or at least better than they would have been if they hadn't overpacked in the first place.

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9. They're self-reliant

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These individuals truly enjoy knowing they can handle a situation on their own without having to depend too heavily on other people. Instead of assuming they can just borrow something or go the store when they reach their destination, they prefer to just bring it themselves.

It gives them a sense of independence over their own travel experience. Being prepared means they won't have to scramble or inconvenience anyone else. It shows up in what they choose to pack, which is why they tend to pack more than they probably need. It's just their way of being proactive.

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10. They're deeply curious

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These individuals aren't the type to just visit a place and stick to the basics. They actually want to explore and discover as much as possible. That curiosity makes them think about all the different things they might end up doing while they're away.

"By embracing a curious mindset, we unlock our potential to grow and make meaningful contributions to the world. Curiosity reminds us that life is an endless journey of discovery and that the questions we ask often matter as much as the answers we find," said licensed marriage and family therapist Jennifer Uhrlass.

It's why they tend to pack more than everyone else. It helps them feel ready in case they end up on a little side quest. Trips for them are more than just getting a change of scenery. It's about being able to immerse themselves in the culture and prepare for a wide range of experiences as well.

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11. They're highly adaptable

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People who overpack on every single trip might look as if they're bringing extra items to make it seem as if they want everything to go according to plan. But, in actuality, they're often ready for when things go awry. It's not they're wishing for that, but by packing a little more than necessary, they give themselves the flexibility to handle whatever comes their way.

Rather than ending up feeling stressed when things happen, they're able to adjust. Because they actually packed for a variety of situations, they're rarely caught completely off guard. Their overpacked suitcase helps them feel comfortable no matter what the day might bring.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.