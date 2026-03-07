Have you met someone whom you instantly felt drawn to? Something about their presence was special. It was almost like they knew exactly what to do to put you at ease. Someone like this has rare personality traits.

People who can make anyone feel at ease are likely supportive and accepting. When you’re around them, you don’t feel like you have to put on an act. You know that they’ll accept you for who you are. They don’t believe in making things complicated. Hanging out with them feels like you’ve known them forever. Someone like this has traits that attract people.

If people immediately feel calm around you, you probably have these 11 rare traits

1. You are accepting

Vlada Karpovich from Pexels via Canva

Accepting people for who they are isn’t always easy. Sometimes, people can be abrasive or difficult to be around. If you are the type of person who makes people feel calm instantly, you are likely accepting. You don’t pass judgment. Everyone deserves respect in your eyes. People like this can change the lives of those around them.

There is no point in wishing the people around us were different. They are who they are, and even if they can be difficult, you still value them as people. They’ll instantly feel calm when talking to you.

2. You are supportive

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

Supporting people comes naturally to certain people. If you notice that those around you feel comfortable opening up to you, it’s likely because they find you to be supportive. This trait can be calming. When someone feels supported by you, they know they can trust you with anything. It gives them a sense of protection. Supportive people help us relieve stress.

Being open and vulnerable isn’t easy. If someone isn’t supportive, people will not feel comfortable opening up to them. When you have this trait, you help calm people down immediately in your presence.

3. You are safe

Scopio via Canva

Have you heard of an emotionally safe person? This type of person protects privacy and boundaries. They do not force anyone to tell them anything. They meet people where they are. It’s a special trait to have. People know they can come to this person with anything. If these things sound familiar, you may be a safe person.

When someone is emotionally safe, they can make people feel instantly calm. They validate other people’s feelings. It’s a special trait to have. If you’re that type of person, people likely feel instantly comfortable around you.

4. You are neutral

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

Sometimes, people can be overly opinionated. Whether they’re passing judgment on someone else or expect others to behave a certain way, people can be difficult to open up to. When someone is afraid they are going to be judged by them, they won’t feel calm around them. A neutral person who isn’t going to take someone’s side and hear both people’s feelings is important. If you are this type of person, people feel instantly calm around you.

Neutral friends can occasionally make people doubt their true intentions. With you, they are likely to know you are truly open to hearing their feelings without judgment.

5. You are relaxed

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

Some people are not calm to be around. When someone is tightly strung, spending time with them is complicated. You may feel on edge around them. They can be self-centered. They are focused more on their feelings than on others.

A naturally relaxed person can calm anyone down. Your peaceful nature draws others to you. You are a safe space for them to land.

6. You are quiet

Rido via Canva

Some of my favorite people in my life are naturally loud. I love them for that. They provide endless entertainment. However, they are not always my go-to people when I need a calming presence. A quiet person gives others the space to talk and feel their emotions. They listen better than the average person.

You may be introverted. While you may not always have the emotional capacity to take on someone else’s problems, you are there for the people you love and meet them with a listening ear.

7. You are compassionate

Rido via Canva

Compassionate people are naturally calming. They provide a safe space for people to be themselves. They know the importance of providing a calm environment to allow people to open up. It’s a special trait that makes people feel instantly accepted. Compassionate people provide special support for those in their lives.

This type of person always sees the good in others. "Compassion focuses itself only on the potential all people have for good, ignoring everything else. Which isn't to say compassion deludes itself into thinking all people are good. Just that the capacity to become good can never be destroyed by a thousand evil acts and must therefore always be sought," says Alex Lickerman, M.D.

8. You are empathetic

Michele Pevide from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Empathy is a powerful trait. If you feel deeply for others, you put yourself in their shoes. This can allow you to connect with them beyond the surface level. It’s a trait that makes people feel instantly calm around you. Empathetic people can make others feel safe. They welcome a vulnerable and accepting environment.

Empathy is the ability to understand others. When you have this trait, you make the people around you feel calm. They know you can genuinely connect to their feelings.

9. You are respectful

NADOFOTOS from Getty Images Pro via Canva

Disrespectful people are far from comforting. Being around a person like this will put us on edge. This type of attitude can be detrimental to personal relationships. Feeling looked down upon does not foster a healthy relationship foundation. If you are naturally respectful, people will instantly feel calm around you.

Talking to someone respectful can instantly make you feel relaxed. You know they are going to treat you the best they can. It’s calming to be in the presence of someone who values respect.

10. You are thoughtful

andresr from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Being thoughtful is a special trait. Some people can get caught up in their own lives. They don’t think about others around them at the same rate they think about themselves. If you have the gift of thinking of others first, you likely make everyone around you feel calm. You are a safe person; you draw people in.

Some people may find thoughtfulness a difficult trait to have. For someone like you, it’s an everyday occurrence. You know it doesn’t take much effort, but the work goes a long way.

11. You are welcoming

ronaldoalmeida10 from Getty Images via Canva

People like you are naturally welcoming. When others are around you, they feel at home. It’s a no-judgement zone. You accept people for who they are and where they are at. It can make people feel instantly calm in your presence. It’s truly a gift.

Even if you do not fully connect with the people in your orbit, you always welcome them with open arms.

"Welcoming people does not itself mean agreeing with them, approving of them, waiving your own rights, or downplaying their impact upon you. You can still take appropriate actions to protect or support yourself or others. Or you can simply let people be," says Rick Hanson, Ph.D. "Either way, you accept the reality of the other person. You may not like it, you may not prefer it, you may feel sad or angry about it, but at a deeper level, you are at peace with it. That alone is a blessing. And sometimes, your shift to acceptance can help things get better."

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.