A busy life has its perks, but fast living and all that technology can be stressful. However, changing your environment for a weekend can help your body and mind heal. Wellness travel is becoming more popular among travelers for many good reasons, and the primary reason is increased burnout.

Research shows that travel reduces stress and alleviates symptoms of depression and anxiety. The key, though, is being intentional about the kind of travel you choose. Not every trip offers the same reset, and when you're truly running on empty, the destination matters more than you think.

Here are 5 trips people take when they’re secretly burned out and need more than just a weekend off:

1. A trip built around movement

While many believe that an active lifestyle means constantly running around, it’s actually just about moving more. Staying in a sedentary position is one of the main causes of heart attack, stroke, diabetes, and degenerative back problems.

Changing your lifestyle can reduce the risks and also boost your mood in the process. Active lifestyle retreats are the perfect choice to find a much-needed boost to change your habits and get you moving. Chiva-Som International Health Resort in Thailand, for example, provides spiritual guidance and a variety of physical activities, like pilates and Thai boxing.

2. A trip built around healing what hurts

Juliana Malta / Unsplash

When people think about traveling, they usually visualize it with other people. This is something heavily present on social media and in advertising. However, one inspiring wellness travel trend is painmoon: going on a trip abroad alone to heal.

People who lost a loved one or are going through any other hardship can now enjoy specifically designed travel plans that help them recover. These programs offer specialized treatments that deal with anxiety, depression, and sadness.

Ananda in the Himalayas in India puts focus on building up your mental and physical strengths through Hatha yoga and daily meditation. On the other hand, Borgo Egnazia in Italy offers a spa-oriented retreat in the rural, romantic area. Everyday activities here include tennis, cycling, and hiking, with numerous wellness programs intended to completely regenerate and energize.

3. A trip centered on self-care instead of sightseeing

Every mother knows how valuable it is to have time for yourself. It’s hard to leave children at home, but taking a break from busy family life is good for everyone. This is why mom-cations are a growing trend in the world, with programs offering a healthy break for mothers to re-energize. Wellness mom-cation getaways offer rest and help you rediscover yourself again. You can go solo or with girlfriends.

The Retreat Costa Rica, for example, offers Rest and Rejuvenate program specifically designed to eliminate fatigue through nutritious cuisine and healing treatments. Paradis Plage in Morocco, on the other hand, offers the same through yoga and massages. Both retreats are dedicated to giving every mother some well-deserved sleep and pampering.

4. A trip meant to reconnect you with the natural world

Vivek / Unsplash

Nature immersion getaways are in high demand in recent years, since they offer a perfect escape from everyday stress. This type of wellness travel is completely dedicated to mental health and mindfulness, with remote locations full of untainted nature and wildlife.

Australia and New Zealand are some of the most sought-after nature immersion getaways in Oceania, offering both luxurious locations and tranquility. Only an aircraft charter away from each other, both countries have unique ecosystems full of unique flora, fauna, and landscapes.

Aro Ha Resort in New Zealand offers a holistic approach through yoga, meditation, and a lot of hiking in nature. On the other hand, Arkaba Walk and Body Camp in Australia offers programs that include dipping beneath the waterfalls in dense rainforests and diving. Both destinations will get you close to nature, helping you to de-stress and eliminate anxiety.

5. A trip designed for proactive health and long-term reset

Alcohol, smoking, and bad diets are habits that many people have consciously ignored. Luckily, preventive wellness is on the rise, and you can travel while you nix a bad habit.

Retreats like the Anti-Tobacco Program of the SHA Wellness Clinic in Spain help you quit smoking healthily. They offer phytotherapy, oxygen therapy, and other relaxation techniques. If you have the means, this could be a great option for wellness travel.

Long work hours, family obligations, and emotional troubles all take a toll on mental and physical well-being. Following these inspiring wellness travel trends is not indulging in luxury, but choosing a much-needed recharge of your batteries. So, give yourself a few days of rest from your life and go on a little getaway to revive yourself.

Nina Simons is a writer who focuses on health and wellness, self-care, and self-love.