While the 1950s sparked a downturn in general “independent adventure” for kids, according to research professor Peter Gray, largely because of the introduction of television, adult-led sports, and the exclusion of kids from public spaces, many still had the opportunity to flex their autonomy muscle in ways that deeply contrast modern kids today. They still had to solve problems, manage their boredom, and support their families in ways that kids today don’t necessarily have the opportunity to.

From building independence with alone time to managing discipline from parents and teachers without much mental health support, people born in the 1950s are almost always stronger than other generations in these specific ways. Of course, childhoods, mental health, and parenting styles are all incredibly nuanced, incapable of being painted with broad strokes, but this generation faced challenges that led to resilience, at the very least.

People born in the 1950s are almost always stronger than other generations in these 11 specific ways

1. They’re independent at their core

Dmytro Zinkevych | Shutterstock.com

Whether it was running errands for their families on their own or walking to school without a parent's supervision, people born in the 1950s were expected to practice independence. It wasn’t a choice about whether they’d be ready for responsibility, but an obligation that forced them to be parentified and to mature in some ways.

Not only did this independence boost their sense of self-esteem, resilience, and self-concept from a young age, but it also simply taught them how to care for themselves. In adulthood, they don’t expect other people to solve their problems for them or protect their comfort, because they’ve spent a lifetime doing those things for themselves.

2. They know how to assess risk in the moment

Without overbearing parents around to do it for them, many kids who were born in the 1950s had to learn to assess risk on their own. From playing in the woods behind their houses to running errands and talking to strangers, they had to protect themselves from danger and unsafe situations when they weren’t with their parents.

Even if it was simply making a decision while babysitting their younger siblings, critical thinking wasn’t a choice. If their parents weren’t around to help or manage their struggles, they had to learn the hard way how to make decisions in their own best interests and assess risks in the world around them.

3. They have patience

Patience is incredibly nuanced, especially when we’re talking about childhood development from our most impressionable ages. Specifically, people born in the 1950s are often stronger today because they had to learn to embody patience themselves. From regulating emotions during discipline to solving stressful problems at home when their parents weren’t around, and even sharing the same landline with their families, these kids didn’t have parents who immediately swooped in to make space for their feelings.

Especially in contrast to modern “gentle” parenting styles that tend to center children’s emotions and feelings, these kids grew up in a time when the mentality was largely sink or swim.

4. They don’t make excuses for not showing up

With expectations to do household labor, contribute financially to their families, or watch their younger siblings at home when a parent was absent, kids born in the 1950s had no choice but to grow into independent, accountable people. With parents as the authority figures of the household, there was no room for excuses, only action and accountability.

Now, as adults, their loyalty and accountability serve them well, even if it was annoying as children. As psychology professor Jason Whiting explains, excuses not only harm trust in relationships, but they also quickly disconnect people and sabotage validation.

When you make an excuse, usually on an emotional level, but also physically with lateness and commitments, you’re essentially invalidating the concerns and hurt of others.

5. They’re innovative and imaginative

SeventyFour | Shutterstock.com

Because kids in the 1950s didn’t have convenient screens to entertain themselves or overprotective parents to fill their time, they were forced to learn to manage their own boredom. It’s one of the reasons why people born in the 1950s are almost always stronger than other generations, because they know how to sit with their own company, fill their own time, and manage boredom as it arises.

They don’t run from quietness or discomfort because they spent most of their childhoods developing skills and hobbies to manage that boredom and entertain themselves. While kids often complain about being bored, experts from the Child Mind Institute suggest that it’s critical for their development.

In fact, part of the reason why this generation of people is so innovative, imaginative, and creative today is that they’ve accepted and embraced the art of boredom.

6. They’re responsible for themselves

Of course, independence from alone time and responsibilities as kids honed kids from the 1950s’ self-reliance, but even having literal obligations allowed them to grow responsible. They didn’t learn to look to anyone, including their parents, for reassurance, constant guidance, or comfort, but instead relied on themselves.

As adults, this generation is fully and entirely responsible for themselves. Whether it’s loyalty to their employer and a strong work ethic in their jobs or a sense of obligation to grow as a person, they’re not running from discomfort and acting selfishly to protect themselves from inconvenience.

7. They’re competent

With a mentality in their households that you “fix before you replace” and little to no technological support to learn how to do so, it’s no surprise that people born in the 1950s are almost always stronger because of their literal competence. They had to learn how to solve intangible problems, but were also expected to learn tangible skills to serve their adult lives.

From cooking meals for their siblings to helping their parents with household repairs, this generation is more self-reliant and competent than many modern kids today.

8. They accept delayed gratification

While modern research reveals that kids today, in their most impressionable years, actually have a greater ability to delay gratification than their adult counterparts, with the introduction of gentle parenting, technology, and consumerist culture, they’re essentially set up to fail. From having a screen to entertain them instantly to being met with instant comfort from parents when they were hurt, these kids are learning to expect convenience and comfort all the time.

However, people born in the 1950s are almost stronger than other generations because they accept delayed gratification and know how to regulate themselves through the art of waiting. They don’t expect goals to become realized immediately, follow routines without thinking about outcomes, avoid overspending, and even entertain themselves through boredom without expecting others to drop their responsibilities to support them.

9. They’re social

Max Kegfire | Shutterstock.com

Many people from the 1950s were expected to make friends, manage conflicts, and entertain themselves on their own. Social interaction and conversation weren’t choices; they were something kids in this time period had to learn to manage and engage in on their own, whether they liked it or not.

As a study published in Nature Human Behavior explains, these kinds of social traits and behaviors truly make people’s lives happier and healthier. Social connection means so much to us as humans, whether we acknowledge it or not, bringing joy, validation, and belonging that modern kids are missing out on.

So, of course, people born in the 1950s are stronger today, because they have the social skills to connect and the behaviors that build communities in their back pockets.

10. They’re attentive and present

Without all of the attention issues and concentration struggles that come from screen time in the modern world for kids, people born in the 1950s learned to be present and attentive. Whether in conversations with family members, boring lessons at school, or interactions with strangers on the street, they were taught to show respect by being present, making eye contact, and avoiding distractions.

The mere presence of a phone didn’t distract them or disturb their attention spans, because they weren’t around. Now, these active listening behaviors and their ability to live in the present moment lie at the core of their being and often influence how they live their lives as adults, often in a positive way.

11. They’re private

From taboo conversations about money happening at home to a lack of desire to overshare on social media that wasn’t even around yet, it’s no surprise that people born in the 1950s are often private by nature. They don’t need other people to see, approve, and reassure them that they are doing the right things and acting the right ways, because they formed those values on their own time, in their own spaces.

Of course, this need for privacy, even on a basic human level, not only regulates these people’s nervous systems but also helps them build resilience and a sense of emotional stability.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.