People Who Are Absurdly Happy Tend To Say 11 Infectious Phrases In Casual Conversation

Absurdly happy people choose words that keep them in a positive place. They subconsciously know that the Law of Attraction can help them manifest things they may or may not want in their life. The phrases they speak come from gratitude, self-worth, and a desire to leave the world better than they found it. Implementing the phrases happy people use regularly into your life can change its trajectory.

Happy people tend to casually say a few infectious phrases:

1. 'I'm so grateful for...'

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Any phrase that starts with gratitude is sure to bring joy and appreciation. Happy people know that there is always something in life to be grateful for. Their thankfulness is not just a fleeting emotion, but a consistent mental habit that keeps them seeing the glass as half full. Everything doesn't have to be perfect. They find joy in what is good and incorporate gratitude into their language every day.

Showing gratitude creates a positive focus. Research shows it rewires the brain to notice and amplify the good things in life. Psychologically, using this phrase can strengthen neural pathways linked to better mental health. Practicing gratitude can also reduce stress and anxiety and improve sleep quality.

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2. 'That's not worth my energy'

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Happy people have strict boundaries. They know how to protect their time and energy. Instead of investing their emotions in fruitless behaviors, they can detach and remove themselves from the situations. You won't find them feeding into negativity or drama because their top priority is protecting their peace. Telling other people "no" is an emotional boundary in action.

Emotionally healthy, balanced people conserve their mental resources for what truly matters. They are very selective about what they choose to give attention to, and that minimizes the potential for stress and reduces the risk of exposure to circumstances that could dim the light of the happiest person.

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3. 'I'm proud of myself'

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People who look for validation in others are destined to be unhappy and dissatisfied with life. Their quest for external affirmation puts them at the mercy of others' opinions and actions. But truly happy people look within for the validation they need. They celebrate their own achievements and progress, no matter how big or small. When you are truly where you want to be in life, you prefer internal validation over external approval.

Instead of chasing praise, happy people self-affirm. They subscribe to self-determination theory and believe that being autonomous and competent on their own is essential to their psyche. Telling yourself you are proud supports your internal happiness and helps you focus on your intrinsic value, which lasts much longer than extrinsic validation.

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4. 'What is the lesson I'm meant to learn here?'

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Happiness comes from realizing you never lose. You either win, or you learn. You understand that everything that happens in life is either a blessing or a lesson, a stepping stone toward the things you truly want out of life. Instead of blaming others or sitting in failure, happy people look for opportunities to grow and do better in the future. They have a growth mindset that keeps them evolving and transforming.

That growth mindset is the key to the resilience we see in happy people and their overall satisfaction with life. Instead of having a fixed mindset where everything must be accepted and there is no room for change, they have a problem-solving mentality and can adapt and pivot when the situation calls for a new perspective.

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5. 'Good for them'

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The most telltale sign of a world-class hater in the room is that they cannot be happy for other people. Truly happy people root for others and never feel like another person's win is their loss. They refuse to be diminished by other people's success and know there is enough room at the table for everyone to eat. Others' accomplishments are not a threat to them, but an inspiration.

Low envy and high emotional maturity are characteristics of happy people. They know that everyone has their own talents and positive attributes, and each one is valuable. They have a strong sense of self and feel secure in who they are. Happy people can celebrate others without comparison.

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6. 'I need a break and that's okay'

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Some boundaries people set are meant to support their happiness. They listen to their minds and bodies and take a break when necessary. They don't see rest as weakness. It's wise to allow their body, mind, and spirit to heal and recover. It's a necessary part of self-care and wellness.

Self-compassion is critical to happiness and well-being. Treating ourselves with kindness and grace during stressful times is much more effective than harsh self-talk. Giving yourself permission to step away and focus on you is unmatched emotional intelligence and self-advocacy.

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7. 'This made me smile'

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Acknowledging small acts of kindness and the joy they bring you not only makes you happy but also makes others happy. You can appreciate a blue sky, a zero-traffic commute, a perfect cup of coffee, or a well-placed compliment. Mindful attention to what makes you feel good helps people train their minds to notice the smallest positive experiences. They stay present and intentional, using affirming words to increase life satisfaction.

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8. 'No, thank you'

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While telling someone "no" can feel like rejection, it can be empowering and happiness-inducing for you. Adding a "thank you" at the end shows you are kind without being a people pleaser. Happiness comes from asserting healthy boundaries without guilt. You know where you stand and can't be influenced otherwise.

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9. 'I forgive you'

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You might roll your eyes when someone tells you that forgiveness is for you, not the other person. But this phrase is for happy people who have let go of resentment and chosen to move forward. It doesn't excuse the people who wronged you for their bad behavior, but it releases you from the burden of carrying it.

Healing requires letting go of past pain and trauma. It doesn't mean you forget the lessons learned, but it frees you of the need to carry the load of anger and resentment. Forgiveness also lowers cortisol levels, improves heart health, and supports mental wellness.

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10. 'I trust myself'

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Happy people believe in their own judgment and intuition over anyone else's. They don't second-guess everything and have strong psychological resilience. Knowing you can trust yourself to do what's right for you reduces the anxiety around decision-making. Trusting yourself keeps your internal locus of control stabilized. You know you drive your own life. Saying you trust yourself out loud is linked to higher self-esteem and more joy in life. You shape your reality, and your destiny is in your hands.

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11. 'Let's find a way forward'

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While others focus on the problem, happy people focus on solutions and the path forward. They prioritize good solutions over pervasive problems. They remain optimistic even in the bleakest of circumstances. Hope is a habit that they automatically default to.

Being so optimistic is not naive at all. It's how you speak what you really want into fruition. You can regulate your emotions, take decisive action, and stay hopeful during adverse times. You have unbreakable psychological resilience.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She writes lifestyle and human-interest stories that offer informative, actionable guidance on relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.