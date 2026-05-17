9 Specific Signs Your Body Desperately Wishes You Would Give Yourself A Break

It's easy to ignore our bodies when we're always going-going-going. There are bills to be paid, a house to tend and sometimes kids who need our attention. That's why your body will sometimes send specific signs when it needs you to give yourself a break.

Burnout has gotten so bad, the WHO has even listed it as a major contributor to disease. So, if you're feeling any of these nine things, it's time to take them seriously and find a way to slow down, even if just for a short time.

9 specific signs your body desperately wishes you'd give yourself a break

1. You're literally tired all the time

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Burnout was defined by psychologist Herbert Freudenberger in 1974 as "becoming exhausted by making excessive demands on energy, strength, or resources" at work. Included in the symptoms of burnout that he described were exhaustion and fatigue, often accompanied by insomnia.

While getting a good night's sleep can be elusive for many people, especially as they age, the exhaustion that comes with being burnt out isn't alleviated by rest alone. If you're experiencing a persistent and truly endless feeling of exhaustion, it's a clear sign that your body wants you to take a break. Like, now.

Feeling exhausted even after a full night of sleep indicates that your body is stretched beyond its capacity. Taking time away from the acute stressors of your workplace can help reset your nervous system and allow you to get the rest you need.

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2. Your bathroom habits are a total disaster

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If you're experiencing consistent gastrointestinal issues that your doctor can't seem to explain, it might be related to how exhausted and stressed you are. Stomach pain, digestive problems, and changes in appetite are all indications of exhaustion.

That, of course, doesn't mean you're making your belly issues up or they're not real. You still need to check in with your healthcare provider and stay on top of them. It just means you may need to look at it in a big-picture way and give yourself a break.

A 2023 study published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Research explained that there are many very real, physical symptoms that co-occur with emotional challenges.

The study assessed 687 Swedish participants with extreme burnout and found that gastrointestinal symptoms were particularly common. The specific symptoms included but weren't limited to stomach pain, nausea, and indigestion. The researchers noted that the risk of burnout increases 1.52 times with each additional symptom.

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3. You have brain fog that rarely seems to clear

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Having brain fog is a sign that your body is sending you a warning that it's time to take a break. Experts at Psychology Today define brain fog as "A type of cognitive dysfunction characterized by poor memory, difficulty focusing, confusion, and mental fatigue."

Experiencing mental fog is common during times of heightened stress. Chronic stress keeps your nervous system stuck in high alert, leaving you in a state of flight, fight, or freeze. It can be difficult to complete even simple tasks because your brain is in survival mode, which can lead you to feeling overwhelmed by your day-to-day life.

Having brain fog isn't only a sign of being professionally burnt out, it can also show up in your personal life in a way that affects your family. It's a common indication that you're parenting from the trenches of burnout, which usually means you need extra support.

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4. You feel emotionally numb

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Feeling disconnected from your own emotions or from the people around you is a big sign of burnout. This isn't just a little fatigue, we're talking full-blown burnout, and your body (and your brain) are hoping you'll pay attention to it.

According to the American Psychological Association's 2021 Work and Well-being Survey, 26% of people surveyed reported a lack of interest, motivation, and energy at their jobs; 32% of people said they were emotionally exhausted.

The APA notes that certain professions are more prone to burnout than others, especially healthcare workers and teachers. These positions are community-oriented roles. Healthcare workers' daily tasks operate on very high stakes.

People who are both breadwinners financially and the primary parent of young children are also at serious risk of burning out. So, if you're in this position and start feeling numb, remember that you're no good to anyone if you collapse from exhaustion.

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5. You're cranky and hard to please

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In his original articles defining burnout, Dr. Freudenberger notes that the experience of being burnt out isn't solely limited to physical symptoms. Feeling burnt out can manifest in emotional ways that affect people's interpersonal relationships, both in the workplace and outside of it.

Dr. Freudenberger explains that the behavioral signs of burnout include increased frustration and anger. That's why feeling triggered by small things that wouldn't normally bother you is one of the biggest signs you need to give yourself a break.

If you continue being cranky and reactive, you will likely cause more stress for yourself in the end. Nobody likes being snapped at, and eventually they'll snap back, which is the last thing you need when you're this burned-out.

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6. You're always worried

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If you find yourself in a state of constant worry or nervousness without a distinct reason, it could be a sign that your level of agitation is in overdrive. This level of anxiety is not sustainable over time.

Anxiety can bring with it a slew of physical symptoms, such as heart palpitations, shortness of breath, and a lowered immune system, which can lead to illness. It's also terrible for your health, spiking your cortisol. Over time, this increases your risk of many serious health conditions.

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7. Your body aches in weird places

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Another sign your body is warning you that it's time to take a break is if you consistently wake up feeling achy and then feel achy throughout the day, in a generalized way. This is especially true if you also have a headache at some point on a daily basis.

The first thing to do, of course, is visit your healthcare provider and get checked for the serious stuff. Once you're cleared, you should assume this is happenign because your body wants you to give yourself a break.

Headaches are an indication that you're holding extra stress and tension in your body. They're a clear warning that you need to decompress, which most likely means lowering your level of stress by lowering your level of professional responsibilities.

According to a 2016 article published in the journal World Psychiatry, experiencing musculoskeletal pain is also associated with being burnt out. You might have back pain, shoulder pain, or neck pain, which are all signs that you're physically wound up, without the ability to fully relax.

Your body often translates emotional issues into physical pain, which is why being in chronic discomfort is a sign that you need to let yourself off the hook and take a break in order to heal.

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8. Your hygiene habits are getting a little gross

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Burnout is often accompanied by depression, which can deeply affect your ability to care for yourself at the most basic level. If you find that your self-care has plummeted, it's a sign your body needs a break.

Poor self-care can manifest itself in a variety of ways, including not eating well-balanced meals due to stress, or a change in appetite. If you find that you struggle with basic tasks, like brushing your teeth or showering. Often, this happens when it feels like it's just too much work to get in the shower.

True self-care isn't about surface-level beauty, it's about making sure your physical needs are met by getting sleep, nourishing your body, and maintaining your hygiene. Having poor self-care is often a sign that you feel disconnected from yourself, so you stop caring about what you need.

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9. You've stopped reaching out to friends

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When your body wants you to give yourself a break, the idea of reaching out to friends can be overwhelming. You have so much to do with work, family and your home that the friendships that used to make you so happy just feel like another obligation.

You may even feel anxiety or dread when you think about your friends, maybe because you're ashamed of how you've let your friendships lapse due to your burnout and exhaustion. This can feel like heartache or even a sick stomach. Sadly, this causes isolation, which can make it all worse.

Pay close attention to how you show up for yourself. If you notice things are starting to slip out of your control, it's a sign your body is warning you that it's time to take a break and give yourself that grace.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.