Societal norms shifted rapidly in the 1980s, creating new spaces for women in education and the workplace that many young women today take for granted.

Women who were raised in the 1980s developed specific traits that are hard to find in today’s generations. From adopting an I can have it all attitude to placing a strong emphasis on female friendships, these women appreciated the best parts of the ‘80s and gained resilience from enduring a kind of hardship that younger women don't have to endure.

Advertisement

Women who were raised in the 1980s usually have 10 specific traits that are hard to find in today’s generation

1. They’re independent

Gatien GREGORI | Shutterstock.com

Considering that Gen X and millennial women raised in the ‘80s were expected to fend for themselves, fill their time, and solve their own problems without constant parental supervision, it’s not surprising that many of these women are self-reliant and independent today. While young people rely on parents and need partners to feel secure amid worldly chaos, these women know they can lean on themselves.

Advertisement

They appreciate solitude and regularly spend time in their own company. They set and stick to boundaries, assess risk independently, and solve problems without seeking reassurance. They know how to exist on their own, even if their hyper-independence sometimes stems from childhood parentification.

2. Women raised in the 1980s are resilient

With independence from childhood and the parental influence to embrace change and make mistakes without running from challenges, Gen X women are wildly resilient. They lean into the hard parts of life, take on obligations with grace, and work hard, often while balancing alone time and pockets of softness in their routines.

While many faced hardship during their ‘80s childhoods, a study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry found that these experiences shaped their perseverance and resilience as adults.

Advertisement

3. These women are more creative

Especially crafted by the idleness and solitude of their childhoods, the kinds of things creativity needs to blossom, women who were raised in the ‘80s have incredibly creative minds and innovative thought patterns. While they might be scarce today, in a world dominated by convenience and digital distractions, these adult women boast of them.

From adopting creative hobbies like painting and reading to interweaving deep thought into the more mundane parts of life, they’re not seeking ease and comfort at all times. They think and feel things deeply and lead with creativity, even when it’s inconvenient to make space for.

Advertisement

4. They’re naturally social

While excessive screen time and technological distractions, paired with overprotective parenting styles, tend to harm childhood development of emotional regulation and social skills, women who were raised in the ‘80s had to build these skills to thrive. From talking with their teachers to having conversations with strangers while running errands, these women don’t shy from connection.

According to the World Happiness Report, it’s this ability to create new connections and lean into conversations without avoidance that truly adds value and joy to these women’s lives.

5. Women raised in the 80s are trailblazers

insta_photos | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

Having grown up during a time when social norms were shifting and gender roles were being challenged, it’s not surprising that Gen X women today are natural trailblazers. Of course, Gen Zers and other young people embody this spirit in their own unique ways, but especially in their families and workplaces, Gen X women lead.

They know how to embrace challenge, shift the norm, and think creatively, even when everything is working against them. They’ve had to fend for themselves for their whole lives, and with the perspective of adulthood on their side now, they’re intentional about making choices that serve their overall well-being.

6. They solve problems as they arise

Rather than expecting others to swoop in and solve their problems or running from discomfort, women who were raised in the 1980s know how to solve their own problems as they arise. They don’t run from emotions or concerns, but lean into the discomfort of expressing and solving them.

Advertisement

Especially with two working parents at home growing up and a lot of unsupervised time on their hands, they needed to develop this skill early. For eldest daughters, that independence and these skills were obligations.

7. They’re self-assured

In addition to leading with independence and solving problems, Gen X women are also often self-assured. Essentially, they live by the beat of their own drum. They make decisions and act without needing external approval or reassurance. Of course, we all need support at one time or another, but for the most part, women who were raised in the 1980s know what it’s like to navigate life without someone constantly “checking their work” or guiding their path.

While kids today often expect overbearing parents to protect them from discomfort, solve all their problems, and regulate their emotions for them, these women cultivated self-assuredness from learning to do these things on their own.

Advertisement

8. These women are so disciplined

Women, especially eldest daughters, raised in the 1980s, were expected to manage obligations and fill their time without supervision. From making meals to watching siblings, entertaining themselves through boredom, doing homework, and anything else that stemmed from their daily routine, they had to learn to do it on their own. Without allowances and constant praise, discipline grew naturally from action.

Even managing discipline from their own parents, when they were around, taught them to be disciplined people themselves. Of course, there’s a level of punishment that actually harms kids, but in a balanced way, it truly cultivates resilience, regulation, and strength.

Advertisement

9. They learned how to emotionally regulate

insta_photos | Shutterstock.com

From regulating themselves in the face of discipline to leaning into difficult social interactions and even dealing with their own boredom, women raised in the ‘80s had to grasp emotional regulation skills on their own. Their parents didn’t adopt gentle parenting methods centered on their emotions, as many modern parents do, but instead expected them to deal with it themselves.

Given that they had to spend so much time alone while their parents worked, they didn’t have a choice but to learn to accept and regulate their emotions. It was an obligation and a fact of life.

Advertisement

10. They’re comfortable with boredom and solitude. In fact, they enjoy it.

Having spent much of their childhood soaking up the benefits of unstructured play and managing their own free time without entertainment from parents or screens, women who were raised in the 1980s grew comfortable in their own company.

As adults, seeking out this alone time can be incredibly healthy in so many ways. From boosting self-esteem to creating space for creativity to offering a venue for emotional regulation and reflection, women who are comfortable with boredom and solitude thrive.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.