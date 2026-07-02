10 Things Kids Raised In The 60s, 70s & 80s Never Needed To Be Reminded To Do

Children learn countless habits that are particular to the time and place where they are growing up. During the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, many everyday responsibilities became second nature for kids because they were woven into their daily lives. The expectations their authoritative parents had for them weren’t optional. If they were asked to do something, they were expected to do it, no questions asked.

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The rules their parents set and the chores they were assigned became so ingrained into those children's daily lives that they pretty much never had to be reminded to do them. Even if they'd had notifications popping up in front of their faces like we all do today, it wouldn't have been necessary. They took their responsibilities seriously and made sure to follow through.

Likewise, there were specific activities that boomer and Gen X kids took part in during their spare time that many kids now see as chores. Back when they were young, though, you didn't have to ask them twice. They jumped at the chance to take part and relished every second.

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Kids raised in the 60s, 70s & 80s almost never needed to be reminded to do these very specific things

1. Hang out with friends

In the 60s, 70s, and 80s, the only way to communicate with a friend when you weren’t together was by a landline phone. Kids can now use their cell phones or tablets to stay in touch at all hours of the day. They can also play games with their friends online from their respective homes without meeting up in person. Many kids choose to communicate with their friends online rather than in person.

Now, parents have to remind their kids to go hang out with friends, but in their own childhoods, no one had to even mention it. Hanging out with friends was one of their absolute top favorite things to do, and they made it happen as often as possible.

2. Read books for fun

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Fewer people are reading than ever. Parents often struggle to get their kids to read nowadays, blaming their kids' use of devices. There are so many devices throughout our lives now that it can be hard for people to break away from them, especially for kids.

While kids in the 60s, 70s, and 80s read books for entertainment, kids now don’t always see it that way. They see books as more educational than entertaining. Because of the number of devices in our lives and because they see books as informative, kids now have to be reminded to read, rather than just reading for enjoyment.

3. Go to a museum

For many kids growing up in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, visiting a museum was a common family outing or school field trip. These visits encouraged curiosity in a way that couldn't be replicated by flipping through a textbook. Instead of looking up one specific fact, children wandered through exhibits, discovering subjects they hadn't expected to find interesting and learning simply by exploring.

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Today, it's easier than ever to answer a question with a quick online search, but that convenience can also make learning feel more transactional. Museums invite people to slow down and make unexpected connections between history, science, art, and culture. While digital resources are incredibly valuable, many adults who grew up visiting museums still appreciate the sense of wonder those experiences inspired, which is why they remain worth making time for.

4. Use their imagination

Without screens, older generations had to figure out ways to entertain themselves as kids. They might have made up games to play with their friends. They did this for joy, and in doing so, they also fostered their own creativity.

Kids today don’t have to invent new games or think of fun places to visit. This can affect their creativity if they have no other outlet for their imagination. Kids can also entertain themselves with video games or online streaming services. With pre-established scripts, they don’t have to come up with new ideas. They can just follow along with whatever game designers or television writers have laid out for them.

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5. Do their homework themselves

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Kids growing up in the 1960s, '70s, and '80s didn't have many options besides sitting down and doing the assignment themselves. If they needed information, they searched library shelves or encyclopedias. If they got stuck, they asked a parent, called a classmate, or waited until the next day to ask their teacher. Completing homework usually meant wrestling with the material, even when it was frustrating.

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Today's students have access to AI and digital tools that can solve equations and generate essays in seconds. Those advances have made learning more accessible, but they've also made it much easier to avoid the productive struggle that helps knowledge stick. That's one reason many parents now find themselves reminding their children that homework is less about getting the right answer and more about developing the skills that come from figuring things out for themselves.

6. Attend school events

School events used to be a fun way for kids of the 60s, 70s, and 80s to meet up with their friends. It gave them a reason to all meet up and feel excited about whatever was going on. This environment can foster school spirit and bring a community together.

The emphasis on community has become less apparent in recent years. Some kids never attend their school events, which can leave them feeling isolated and disconnected from those around them.

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7. Respect authority figures

Many younger boomer and Gen X kids were taught that teachers, coaches, principals, and other adults deserved a basic level of respect simply because of the roles they held. Children were generally expected to be polite and follow directions unless there was a compelling reason not to.

Today, many parents place greater emphasis on encouraging children to ask questions and speak up when something doesn't seem right. Those are valuable lessons, but they can also complicate the balance between confidence and courtesy. Many adults who grew up in earlier decades still appreciate the habit of treating authority figures with respect from the outset, believing it laid the foundation for productive relationships with teachers, supervisors, mentors, and other leaders throughout life. They see respect less as blind obedience and more as a starting point for healthy communication.

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8. Work hard

The influence of social media culture affects more than children's mental health. It also impacts their job choices. Being a social media influencer can be a really profitable job. They usually seem to live fun lives as well. It can make many kids feel like spending time on social media is just as useful as working hard.

Some of the younger generation also think there is no point in working hard. Because of climate change, people fear that the world will be too affected for their jobs to remain useful or necessary. Instead of building careers, many kids are more focused on the possibility of ecological destruction.

9. Go outside

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When older generations were growing up, they loved being outdoors. Now, many kids choose to stay inside even when they're playing with their friends, preferring an Xbox over a swing.

Still, many parents try to push their kids to go outside. They might find it strange because their parents didn’t have to remind them to do that. They probably had to go out for social interaction rather than relying on their phones. People raised that way don’t always need reminders to maintain that habit.

Going outside has many benefits for growing children. It can make them physically and mentally healthier. Parents who were raised playing outdoors might have noticed how it benefited them and want their kids to experience the same.

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10. Eat healthy food

For many kids growing up in the 1960s, '70s, and '80s, eating a balanced meal wasn't usually presented as a choice. It was simply how dinner worked. Parents expected vegetables to be eaten, with sugary snacks often reserved for special occasions. Those habits became so routine that many people carried them into adulthood without thinking much about them.

Today's families face a different food environment. Convenience foods and food delivery apps are more accessible than ever, making healthy choices often require more planning and intention. As a result, many parents find themselves reminding their children to eat more fruits and vegetables or choose a balanced meal instead of reaching for the quickest option. People who were raised decades ago often don't need those same reminders because healthy eating became a habit long before they understood why it mattered.

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Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.