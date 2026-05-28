People Raised In The 60s & 70s Have 10 Classy Traits That Are Pretty Much Gone Nowadays

Despite creating a lot of value and structure for older generations, if you take a look around the room at any restaurant or public space, it’s clear that manners are going away.

Even basic etiquette, like saying please and thank you, is becoming less commonplace, as entitlement, technology, and materialism change how we interact with others. However, people raised in the 60s and 70s are keeping manners and etiquette alive with certain classy traits that are pretty much gone nowadays.

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People raised in the 60s and 70s have 10 classy traits that are pretty much gone nowadays

1. They can talk to anyone

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Compared to younger generations today, who are struggling with social skills at the hands of technology and isolation, Gen Xers and some baby boomers have the power of social skills under their belts. They can talk to anyone, even when it’s not fun or comfortable.

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On top of being able to speak with anyone, people from this generation can also usually get along with anyone. Despite their differences in views or opinions, they’ve been raised with basic manners and privacy values that protect the respect of their interactions, whether they have the same opinions and beliefs at all.

2. They show up on time

In our convenience-oriented culture today, people have figured out how to justify being unreliable or canceling plans at the last minute. They don’t want to inconvenience themselves or be uncomfortable to show up for other people, even though they expect it in return.

However, people raised in the 60s and 70s were taught to show up, lean into challenge, and figure things out, even when it wasn’t easy. That’s why they boast such high levels of resiliency today, because they dove into hardship, usually without much parental guidance and oversight, from an incredibly young age.

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3. They wrote letters and thank-you notes

Despite research that reminds us of the power of a written thank-you note or letter, so many people today still overlook them in favor of convenience and ease. Usually using their phones or laptops instead, young people today regularly miss out on making people feel valued and special by receiving something intentionally mailed to them.

Gen Xers, who’ve largely adapted to technology in their personal lives and at work, still have classy traits that allow them to appreciate analog hobbies. They write letters in cursive and send thank-you notes, even when it feels old school, because they know how powerful it is.

4. They learned to read the room

Social awareness, the main principle behind street smarts, is grown through practice. For Gen Zers and young people facing isolation and social loneliness, they may struggle to read the energy of a room or notice when someone’s upset, but for older generations, with plenty of practice, it comes as second nature.

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People raised in the 60s and 70s spent a lot of their time alone as kids. They had to figure things out and assess risk on their own, honing in their subconscious social awareness slowly over time. Now, they rarely say the wrong things or make people uncomfortable with obnoxious behavior, because they know how to sense other people’s energy to make interactions better for everyone.

5. They know how to host

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From creating a safe, comfortable space for guests at home to following etiquette rules like offering refreshments, the classy trait of being a good host is more powerful than most of us realize. Of course, young people rarely have the opportunity to host, whether due to financial constraints or general isolation, but when they do, they could amplify connections by adopting some of these manners.

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Of course, not every gathering and interaction needs to be protected by guardrails of etiquette, but sometimes, they offer respect and comfort when conversations and energy alone cannot.

6. They offer respect to everyone

While manners like respecting your elders are being challenged by young people today, with strong boundaries and expectations around mental health, for Gen Xers and other older generations, they were commonplace. Of course, respect is a two-way street, but sometimes, simply offering consideration and respect to someone can free you from absorbing the negative energy they give off.

For many people, this unconditional respect also promotes better conversations. They can have interactions with people who have differing opinions, without fighting. They can resolve conflicts without getting defensive. They’re classy because they offer respect and operate from a place of security, rather than lashing out and reacting.

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7. They keep some things private

Many Gen X and older miIlennials grew up with parents who wanted to keep everything a secret, especially things like mental health, money, and family issues. So, it’s no surprise that they have certain elements of privacy in their routines today.

However, a balance of the openness of young people and the privacy values of their parents is what makes this generation so classy. Not everything is a hidden secret. They just keep certain things sacred.

Of course, this aura of mystery sometimes even makes them more attractive and magnetic. Talking about taboo topics like mental health is so incredibly important, but sometimes, this privacy and internal security is a badge of classiness. People who overshare make others uncomfortable and end up keeping nothing sacred for themselves. People with intentionally private interests and values curate a sense of quiet confidence.

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8. They have a strong work ethic

Gen Xers are known for being consistent and hard-working. Even though they are considered the most stressed generation today, partly for the same reasons, they’re also dependent. They’re the kind of person you know will always be there to support you, without question.

While everyone has their own subjective definition of classy, for most people, it’s being an upstanding person. Being the kind of friend, family member, or partner who doesn’t leave people second-guessing themselves or questioning their commitment. They show up, even when it’s difficult and inconvenient.

9. They’re empathetic

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Along with old-school, traditional manners and a strong sense of respect for other people, individuals raised in the 60s and 70s also have a sense of empathy that some people today overlook. Cultivating empathy starts with noticing similarities and shared experiences between people, which is why it’s not surprising that it’s deteriorating in our incredibly polarized society today.

For Gen X and millennials, who learned to connect and socialize with others early in life, empathy is woven into their identity. Even with people they don’t agree with or understand, they can offer kindness, grace, and respect.

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10. They sit comfortably in silence

Compared to young people today, who are dependent on their phones and other distractions, truly classy people in this generation are comfortable with silence and stillness. Of course, they appreciate spending time alone and have a quiet self-assuredness that makes solitude valuable, but in conversation, they’re also open to it.

They enjoy awkward silences and pauses because they offer space to reflect and regulate. They make conversations more productive and valuable for everyone, even if they occasionally make some people uncomfortable.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.