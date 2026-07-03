10 Old-Fashioned Hobbies 60s & 70s Kids Picked Up Naturally That Are Now Basically Obsolete With Younger Generations

Times sure have changed as the decades have gone by. Fashion trends and social norms have shifted, and the evolution of technology has completely altered our way of life. But kids in the 60s and 70s didn't worry about how quickly things advanced, and they picked up hobbies naturally. Today, however, these activities are basically obsolete among young people.

Though times were different, kids still found ways to entertain themselves. Whether it was riding their bikes around the neighborhood until the sun went down or spending weekends camping in the wilderness, they made the most of what they had.

Kids in the 60s and 70s naturally picked up these hobbies that are now obsolete with younger generations

1. Coin collecting

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In the 60s and 70s, kids grew up in a different era where collecting was a fun side hobby. Coin collecting was nearly a dying hobby, but it wasn't until the 1960s that coin collecting picked up again. By the 1970s, it was a full-on market.

Unfortunately, times have changed since then. While there may be some young coin collectors, most Gen Zers aren't into this hobby. They likely prefer collecting Pokémon cards or Labubus.

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2. Pen pals

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Older people likely remember having a pen pal or two, writing a complete stranger letters as a child. But today, with the internet, there's no need for younger generations to hand-write really anything. In fact, this hobby is essentially obsolete nowadays.

Especially in the 60s and 70s, being a pen pal was a fun way to make friends from around the world. But with parents wary of "stranger danger" and technology making it possible to connect to anyone, anywhere, people aren't writing to people they don't know.

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3. Macramé

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There's no denying that the younger generations are still creative in their own way. But macramé, which is a technique of using knots to make decorative items, has faded out of style over time. While it's been around since ancient Assyria, it didn't become mainstream until the 60s and 70s.

According to textile historian Elliot Rockart, "In the 1960s and 70s, a convergence of countercultural movements brought the tradition into the mainstream... using techniques like macramé to make tapestries and sculptural works of art composed of both classic and unconventional knots."

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4. Model building

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Model building has changed over the years, with endless options for kits available anywhere. While kids had fun with LEGO bricks or toy cars, model building was on a different level. Extremely detailed and taking hours to complete, it wasn't something that happened overnight.

It was a frustrating task, but it challenged kids to think outside the box. Putting their full creativity to the test, model building was huge in the 1960s, with kits available for military aircraft or even dinosaurs. But today, there are other hobbies to keep people interested.

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5. Fishing and hunting

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It's not that people no longer fish or hunt, but younger generations tend to not put effort into this hobby. What was once mainstream is now reserved for older generations, and younger people just aren't going outside as much as they once were.

According to the National Recreation and Park Association, "Of those adults that are going outside, time spent is relatively short. What’s more, younger adults... are spending less time outdoors when compared to older adults." So, it's no wonder fishing and hunting aren't too popular.

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6. Drive-in movies

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Once upon a time, drive-in movies were a must. Going with friends and family, it was a time to detach and bond with one another over a shared love of film. Unfortunately, this hobby has disappeared with Gen Z almost entirely.

With access to streaming movies at the touch of their fingertips, drive-ins are few and far between. Rather than spend money to sit in their car and hear a movie through the radio, they can just download it instead.

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7. Camping in the wilderness

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Back in the 60s and 70s, everyone loved to go camping. In touch with nature and looking to bond with loved ones, camping was great for families and friends alike. But today, "roughing it" is essentially over. With the rise of "glamping," younger generations are opting for convenience and comfort.

While camping in a safely vetted area sounds great, doing it in the complete wilderness just isn't the vibe. Young people would much rather be out in nature on their own terms, with modern comforts at their disposal.

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8. Ham radios

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Before iPhones, people had Ham radios to communicate with others, whether they were local or across the globe. But now, thanks to the internet and cell phones, there's no real need for one unless it's an emergency.

According to the National Association for Amateur Radio, "People use ham radio to talk across town, around the world, or even into space, all without the Internet or cell phones." So, unless a person is stranded in the woods, don't expect younger generations to have any of these lying around.

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9. Garage bands

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Though music is an experience that has moved people for centuries, in the 60s and 70s, people were all about forming bands of their own. Everyone aspired to be someone great, so jamming out with friends was a favorite hobby. And even if they never made it big, it was another way to bond with others.

But as people became increasingly busier and interests shifted, garage bands became less popular. The golden age of the 1960s and 70s really is over with the younger generations. Rather than vintage bands like the Ramones or the Sonics, young people are opting for different genres of music.

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10. Disco dancing

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People back in the day wanted to push the limits and try something new, and when disco came around, it exploded. Disco was around in the 40s and 50s, but didn't gain traction until a few decades later, evolving from Philadelphia's R&B scene, which featured African-American and Latino musicians.

Eventually making it into the mainstream, by the mid-1970s, disco was music you'd hear everywhere you went. Today, younger generations prefer TikTok dances to clips of music. With new sounds and subcategories created every day, disco is something older generations really only listen to.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.