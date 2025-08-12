9 Old-Fashioned Habits Our Brains Desperately Crave (That Screens Can Never Replace)

Our minds naturally seek certain practices that nurture creativity, focus, and well-being. They are often practices that move away from our over-reliance on screens. Instead of competing with technology, these habits provide balance by helping us tap into forms of thinking and connection that have sustained human thought for generations. So, where do you begin?

The good news is that there is no one path. The bad news is also that there is no one path. This is a very personal journey, so don't be afraid to experiment and try different things to discover what works best for you. The goal of most methods is to lessen the relentless reliance on technology that gets in the way of hearing your inner wisdom.

Here are nine old-fashioned habits our brains desperately crave that screens can never replace:

1. Reminding ourselves we're connected to something bigger

Begin with the idea that you're a part of everything. You are made of stardust and the cosmic energy that makes up the universe.

Waking up to being part of something bigger than yourself provides a surprising expansiveness filled with possibilities. It's like there's a reason for everything, whether you know what that is or not.

Self-transcendent experiences, defined as the expansion of self-boundaries to include aspects beyond the individual self, can diminish negative emotions, suffering and foster a drive to contribute to something bigger than oneself. Purpose-driven engagement fosters emotional resilience and enhances overall life satisfaction.

2. Looking at the world through fresh eyes

Lynn Grabhorn, bestselling author of Excuse Me, Your Life Is Waiting, talked about marveling at nature. Take a moment to look at spring waking up around you.

Think about how the daffodils know when to come up and bloom. Examine how they are constructed and admire the mysterious creative force of nature. It's refreshing to ponder how all this came to be and realize the innate wisdom of nature and the entire universe.

Seeing with new eyes involves actively challenging our habitual ways of perceiving the world and cultivating a more mindful and appreciative approach to our surroundings and experiences. One study recommended meditation and other mindfulness exercises can help individuals become more aware of their surroundings and challenge their habitual perceptions.

3. Meditating

No experience is required to start a meditation practice. You can follow along with any of the countless guided meditations found on YouTube.

Another option is to use a mantra that uses Sanskrit words that allow you to focus on a single idea. You'll find a ton of videos by Deepak Chopra, among others, to choose from.

When you interrupt your normal thinking patterns by emptying your mind, it calms you and allows you to relax more deeply. Once you get familiar with the practice, you might even start connecting with your inner voice and intuition.

4. Breathing exercises

Breathing deeply and fully exhaling allows you to sink into a more tranquil state of being. As with many of these other methods, it creates a greater sense of being present in the moment. Breathing exercises rely on a pattern of inhaling and exhaling.

For example, you might count your breaths until you get to 10, then start again. Or you could breathe in for the count of seven, hold for seven, exhale for seven, and be still for seven. Then start over.

Breathwork is an effective way to destress, release what no longer serves you, and find a deeper place of being. Studies indicate that practicing breathing exercises can improve mood and reduce symptoms of distress. Breathing exercises are a readily accessible and cost-effective tool for stress management, as they can be practiced anywhere, anytime, and require no special equipment.

5. Journaling about our lives

This is a powerful way to stop the whirlwind of your life and get to know yourself. You can buy a journal that has prompts printed in it or find some on Pinterest or other sites with free questions to get you started.

Don't be afraid to ask yourself difficult questions about current situations in your life, or thoughts on where you are going, and if this is what you want. Journaling exercises help you get in touch with your feelings about life and live from a more conscious place.

6. Clearing our energy

Your body has an energy field that surrounds it, and over time, it collects energy from a variety of sources that can weigh you down. That's why clearing your energy makes a lot of sense.

This is particularly true now with the strong polarities occurring in the country and the strife around the world.

Clearing your energy field is a simple process, and you have several techniques to choose from. You could take an Epsom salt bath, which is known for clearing and relaxing the body.

Smudging is a Native American practice that uses a dried bundle of sage and often juniper or sweet grass. Light the herbs, then blow them out so they smoke, then sweep them slowly around your body from head to toe.

You can also imagine that there's an energy vacuum before you and ask it to gently remove energy that no longer serves you from your body and aura. Once that feels complete, imagine filling the empty spaces with a gold light, which represents a high vibration.

Energy psychology, sometimes referred to as cognitive somatic practices, is a field that blends traditional psychological principles with concepts of the body's energy systems. Common techniques involve gentle tapping or touching specific points on the body while focusing on the issue being addressed.

7. Sitting in solitude

Another way to investigate your spiritual side is that it's a wonderful type of self-care. When you take time to be with yourself in solitude, you are choosing to get in touch with your true nature.

You can do this as a morning ritual or create a haven on the weekend, carving out this special time for yourself. There are plenty of ways to use this time.

A solitude practice could include something creative like coloring in a mandala book, reading something uplifting with a spiritual twist, or spending time daydreaming about the future you want to create.

8. Keeping a gratitude list

Nothing can shift your mood like a grateful heart. Start a gratitude journal or list and write a full page every morning of everything that you are thankful for. You can also do this before bed, writing five things you are grateful for from your day.

Push yourself to choose something different each day, rather than write the same things down all the time. People often overlook what is currently working and going well, so this is a positive way to acknowledge the good stuff. Noticing the positive usually leads to seeing more good in your world, and attracts even more goodness.

The act of writing down things you are grateful for can be a powerful tool for cultivating a more positive and fulfilling life. Some studies indicate that gratitude may also be linked to improvements in physical health, including reduced pain and improved immune function.

9. Picking up a new skill

The number of spiritual classes to learn about intuition, healing methods, or yoga and tai chi is limitless today. Choose something that appeals to you and take a course. This will expand your horizons as you sample a variety of spiritual practices.

It's hard to know what you’ll like until you experience a few options. Explore and enjoy the new opportunities to learn and meet new, like-minded people. Finding spiritual buddies is a fabulous byproduct of this adventure.

Most of all, enjoy this new journey of getting in touch with your spiritual side and the new world that opens up as a result.

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach, Past Life Reader, and author of six books. She’s the creator of the free audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign and Get an Answer Within 24 Hours and the host of the popular metaphysical podcast Breathe Love & Magic. She's been published on ABC, BBC, and NPR.