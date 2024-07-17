Wanting to be your best self is nothing new. Truthfully, we all have a desire to transform our lives for the better. But getting there can be daunting, and knowing where to begin can feel overwhelming.

So, where do we start? By adopting a few very tiny habits that make all the difference.

Here are 8 small habits that can transform your life for the better in just one month

1. Listen to subliminals

According to the Association for Psychological Science, subliminal perception is entirely possible. Subliminal perception, also known as subliminal messaging or subliminal stimuli, is defined as “any information you receive from your senses that you are not consciously aware of happening.”

We can't pay attention to all aspects of our environment. And, because of that, the background noise we unconsciously consume can unconsciously impact the way we think.

So, if you want to transform your life, find better ways to control it. That means you can put on a self-help video while you're sleeping or listen to uplifting music. Over time, small changes like this can have a huge impact on your mental health.

2. Visualize the big picture

It's easy to get discouraged when you’re accomplishing your goals. And it can be difficult to see the bigger picture and keep moving forward when facing those challenges.

But during times like this, you can create your own reality instead. Imagine your goals and what you're trying to accomplish. Create a vision board of what you want to do. Being able to see the vision can give you the motivation necessary to keep pushing forward and embrace that change.

3. Actively practice gratitude

When you wake up in the morning, what do you do first? Do you grumble about everything you have to do? If you do, you're certainly not alone.

It's easy to get caught up in your anxieties and worries. But if you want to change your life, a change in mindset is a must. After all, if nothing changes then nothing changes.

Feel gratitude and happiness for what you have first thing in the morning. Think about what you're looking forward to and allow that positive feeling to fill you up inside.

4. Put in the effort

Everyone feels down about themselves from time to time, but being unhappy with the way you look can make that feeling a whole lot worse.

According to the Mental Health Foundation, “Research has found that higher body dissatisfaction is associated with a poorer quality of life and psychological distress, a higher likelihood of depression symptoms, and the risk of unhealthy eating behaviors and eating disorders.”

To avoid this, it’s best to put a little bit of effort toward your appearance. Doing so will make you feel good about yourself. Maybe it’s getting a blowout for your hair or putting on a face mask once a week. No matter what you choose to do, self-care gives an extra boost of confidence.

5. Journal often

Journaling is one of the best things you can do for your mental health. The University of Rochester Medical Center confirms, "[Journaling] can help you gain control of your emotions and improve your mental health."

If you aren’t sure where to begin, download an app on your phone or buy a fresh, new journal. Spend at least five minutes a day writing down everything you've been feeling lately.

Understandably, this might feel useless at first, but stick with it! Within a month, your mental health will begin to improve, eventually changing your life for the better.

6. Give yourself an outlet

We all get overwhelmed at some point, but managing your emotions is a non-negotiable for a true life transformation. According to Better Health Channel, "People who exercise regularly have better mental health and emotional well-being, and lower rates of mental illness."

Whether it's one hour or just 10 minutes a day, getting some form of exercise into your daily routine brings plenty of benefits. And your body, along with your brain, will be all the better for it.

7. List your goals

Everyone has a list of goals they want to accomplish, but they can be difficult to reach if you don’t take the time to list them out first. Keeping them in your mind is just the first step.

Grab a piece of paper and take 20 minutes to think about the goals you want to achieve. Start small by listing the goals you want to fulfill in a week, and then list your goals to reach by the end of the year. Understanding where you want to be can make it a whole lot easier to get there.

8. Inspire creativity from within

Feeling inspired isn't always easy. More often than not, most of us go through life feeling completely drained and out of tune with ourselves. But that’s why you need to set aside one day a week to do something creative and let your inner visionary shine.

Try your hand at painting or photography. Do something new like sewing or baking. Whatever you choose to do, put yourself out there and use this new experience to find inspiration and change your life for the better.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.