The interior of a man's car may not seem like the most ideal location to pinpoint where he is currently with his mental health, but there are actually several signs within this space that can show whether or not he is mentally checked out. Just like a home, a car is a person's personal space, and the things a person chooses to fill that space with can serve as a looking glass into their mind, revealing how stressed or overwhelmed they may be.

If you see some specific things in a man's car, there's a good chance he's mentally checked out of his life. Just as a well-kept car may be considered a sign of "responsibility, self-discipline, and an organized mindset," when a man's car is filled with chaos, their mind might be too.

If you see these 11 things in a man's car, he's mentally checked out of his life

1. Trash and clutter

Filippo Carlot / Shutterstock

If a man's car is filled with trash and always looks messy and unorganized, there is a good chance he has mentally checked out. While it's natural to accumulate some clutter in a car, the lack of motivation to clear it out can be a sign that the car's owner is overwhelmed and stressed in some way.

When a person lets their personal space collect clutter, it directly correlates to the person's overall satisfaction with their life and self. If a man is mentally drained, he is likely to lack the energy to clean out his car, as the majority of his stress and worry is directed towards other aspects of his life that he may consider more significant. The messiness shows the disengagement he is experiencing in his life.

Advertisement

2. An alarming amount of warning lights

Nataliya Dmytrenko / Shutterstock

When a man's car dashboard is consumed with warning lights and he chooses to take no initiative towards resolving these urgent issues, he may be undergoing a mental checkout. When someone procrastinates the things they know are important, it's a sign that they are struggling to be productive.

Research shows that having trouble being productive can be caused by a lack of focus or being easily distracted, which are normal responses to feeling mentally checked out.

Advertisement

3. Unopened mail

Joanna Dorota / Shutterstock

A man may not be just avoiding car-related tasks, but if he is mentally checked out, then he is most likely also avoiding other urgent matters, too. If he has unopened mail throughout his car, he is most likely experiencing a disconnect with his life due to being overwhelmed and feeling burnt out.

The World Health Organization identifies burnout as an occupational phenomenon that results from stress at work that a person has trouble managing. When a man is burnt out from an overload of stress at work, it makes it more difficult for him to be actively involved in the tasks he must complete within his personal life.

Advertisement

4. No sign of personal hobbies

T.K.Studio / Shutterstock

While there are many things you can find in a man's car that will signal he may be mentally checked out of his life, by seeing a lack of things, you may also be able to pinpoint how he is feeling mentally. A major part of anyone's personal life is their hobbies. When someone feels disengaged with their life, that disengagement will seep into every aspect of their life, including their extracurricular activities.

Psychologists identify this loss of joy as anhedonia. One of the main causes of this feeling of numbness is depression, which is a mental struggle that shares characteristics with feeling mentally checked out of life. The main common characteristic is disengagement.

Advertisement

5. Silent radio

F8 studio / Shutterstock

Someone who is mentally checked out of their life will not just disengage with their hobbies, but they will also become disconnected from their surroundings altogether. If a man is commonly driving around with the radio silent, especially if he once was someone who would always listen to music while driving, it may be a sign he knows he is mentally checked out.

While the silence can be a sign of a man being disconnected, it may also show signs of him being aware of his current state of mind and being eager to find ways to recharge himself mentally. Silence helps regrowth occur in the brain as well as reduce cortisol levels, which helps to aid in the reduction of stress, and ultimately helps someone get out of a mental slump.

Advertisement

6. Expired air freshener

Benedek Alpar / Shutterstock

If an expired air freshener is hanging around the rearview mirror of a man’s car, there is a possibility he is mentally checked out of his life. While replacing something as insignificant as an air freshener may not seem daunting, when you are feeling a huge disconnect from your life, even the small tasks seem too much to manage, and it is hard to feel motivated.

When a small task feels impossible, it is not a sign of laziness, but rather a sign that your mind is struggling to find the motivation to complete tasks that you once did without thinking. Motivation usually results from dopamine within the brain.

According to Dr. Sarah Edwards, a cognitive behavior and emotional reconsolidation therapist, “Without enough dopamine, in the dorsal striatum, we don’t have the wherewithal to do even the routine tasks we once did automatically day in and day out without thinking.”

Advertisement

7. Worn-out work items

MAYA LAB / Shutterstock

If a man who was once passionate about his occupation, had pride in his presentation, and found meaning in his work, has worn-out work items throughout his car, it could be a sign he has mentally checked out of that part of his life.

Launch Centers, a team of clinical professionals who provide mental health services to young adults suffering from mental health issues, explains, “When mentally checked out, you may lose interest in pursuing your personal goals or feel disconnected from your long-term aspirations. Your sense of purpose and drive may wane, leaving you feeling directionless and unfulfilled.”

Advertisement

8. Dirty clothes covering the backseat

SvedOliver / Shutterstock

Similar to when a man has trash and clutter throughout his car, if he has dirty clothes covering the backseat, it can potentially signal the overwhelmed state that his mind may be in. Not only is he neglecting to keep up with the cleanliness of his vehicle, but he is also neglecting to take care of his appearance.

While being mentally checked out is not considered a mental illness, it does share common traits with depression and anxiety, which are two mental illnesses that impact a person’s eagerness to keep up with hygiene and appearance. When someone is emotionally exhausted, even tasks like self-care become overlooked.

Advertisement

9. Almost-empty gas tank

Sakorn saenudon / Shutterstock

When in a man’s car, the gas tank is nearing empty, and he shows no urgency to make sure his car does not run out of gas and has to experience the drawbacks that result from driving with little to no gas, there is a good chance he is mentally checked out of his life.

Not only is the empty gas tank a metaphorical representation of the exhaustion and emptiness he is most likely experiencing within his mind, but it also shows his lack of motivation and his neglect of the basics. He most likely does not want to neglect something like this. His mental state is just having difficulty getting him to the point of taking care of the issue.

Advertisement

10. Expired registration

Lost_in_the_Midwest / Shutterstock

If an expired registration is sitting in the middle console of a man’s car, it may indicate that he is avoiding completing such an urgent task because he is mentally checked out of his life. Not only is a car registration an urgent task, but it also has legal consequences if not taken care of.

Mental health conditions can cause executive dysfunction, which can hinder the executive functioning skills that encourage someone to complete tasks, have good time management, and manage other things like relationships. This would explain why someone who is mentally checked out may be less likely to feel motivated to showcase these certain behaviors.

Advertisement

11. Dusty dashboard

ITRarts / Shutterstock

A well-maintained car benefits a person’s mental state, so if a man’s car continues to have a dusty dashboard and the interior always looks like it is being overlooked, he may be mentally checked out of his life. This shows signs of no longer keeping up with the things that he knows would make him feel at least a little bit better.

When someone loses the desire to even do the things that would make them feel more positive mentally, it is usually due to a lack of motivation to do so and feeling mentally overwhelmed with other aspects of their life.

Just by keeping up with his car, he would experience a boost in his overall mood, productivity, focus, and stress, and he would gain back a sense of control in his life. While this alone will not completely cure the mental drain and disengagement that comes from being mentally checked out of his life, it is a start in the right direction of trying to overcome mental checkouts.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.