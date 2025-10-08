For a lot of people, a car is a lot more than just a car. In fact, a survey shows 60% of Americans consider their car a full-fledged member of the family, with a majority of drivers having names for their cars.

And it makes sense. We spend a ton of time in our cars, and often we’re doing more in them than just commuting to work or running errands. Our cars have become places to blast our favorite songs and have deep heart-to-hearts with ourselves or others on long drives. It’s often where we process emotions and take refuge when we need space to think.

Advertisement

As Fabiana Neves, Vice President of Castrol Americas Marketing, told the New York Post, cars “give personal freedom and connect people to the world,” so “there’s an importance people recognize to treat their cars almost as well as they would treat themselves.”

People who consider their car a family member usually have these 8 reasons

1. Their car holds a lot of memories

Beyzaa Yurtkuran | Pexels

Advertisement

Cars are often the silent witnesses to some of life's biggest moments. From first learning how to drive to bringing your baby home from the hospital, people who consider their car a family member appreciate the fact that their car has been with them through it all.

Over time, cars collect emotional fingerprints, becoming intertwined with our personal histories. When it’s time to let one go, it can feel like saying goodbye to a significant chapter of your life.

2. It’s their personal safe space

Stephan Louis | Pexels

Advertisement

People who consider their car a family member appreciate the safe space their cars give them. Cars give people the gift of privacy that’s tough to find anywhere else. It’s where you can cry, scream-sing, decompress after work, or simply exist in silence.

In fact, according to a recent survey, 44% of millennials spend time thinking about life and planning their futures in their cars. As Dr. Radha Modgil explained, “When your car door shuts, you gain a sense of privacy and time to reflect” that you might not really get anywhere else.

3. The reliability feels like loyalty

Marcelo Moreira | Pexels

Advertisement

Many car owners see their vehicle as family because of how reliable it’s been for them. According to a survey conducted by OnePoll and reported on by NY Post, 50% of people describe their car as “trustworthy.”

A car that’s well-taken care of can last for years, often longer than some friendships. When something shows up for you time and time again, it starts to feel like more than just a machine. In fact, research shows that we often find it easier to get attached to things than people because things are less likely to let us down.

4. They’ve named it

TMA Management | Pexels

Advertisement

According to the OnePoll survey, more than half of car owners name their cars, and about two in five admit to talking to them regularly. These conversations show how easily we project warmth and emotion onto the things that make us feel safe.

“We think there are multiple reasons why this happens,” psychologist Nicholas Epley, a professor of behavioral science at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, told The Cut. “Some of them have to do with just how similar some inanimate object or animal seems to a person. This can sometimes be an appearance, how it behaves or acts, or any other cues or similarities that lead us to treat nonhuman agents as humanlike.”

6. It connects them with others

SanyaSM | Getty Images Signature

Advertisement

People who consider their car a family member realize their car helps forge relationships with others. Cars connect us to people, whether that’s through chatting at a car show, online forums dedicated to your particular car, road-tripping with friends, or bonding over shared quirks like the “Jeep wave.” Being part of that larger community gives people a sense of belonging and identity that’s hard to replicate elsewhere.

7. It’s a symbol of independence

mixetto | Getty Images Signature

For those who consider their car a family member, they appreciate the independence having a car gives them. Getting your first car often represents the freedom of being able to go anywhere, anytime. That feeling doesn’t fade easily. Even years later, the car you rely on daily can still represent control over your own direction, especially in a car-dependent country like the U.S.

Advertisement

8. It represents stability in an uncertain world

M.Emin BİLİR | Pexels

Every car we own becomes a marker of a certain time in our lives, from first jobs to first heartbreaks. In a world where so much changes so quickly, a dependable car can feel like the one constant that’s always there, much like a close family member.

Advertisement

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.