High IQ Women Have 11 Niche Interests That Average People Don't Even Consider

It seems like every year there's a new niche hobby people brag about on social media. Mahjong and crochet have both had their time in the spotlight, along with pickleball and various fitness trends. But high IQ women often have a different perspective on their hobbies.

For highly intelligent women, hobbies are about a lot more than something that looks good on their social media timelines. They know that having an authentic hobby is a great way to build happiness. And they don't care what anyone else thinks of their favorite ones.

The niche interests high IQ women have that average people their age usually don't even consider:

1. History

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Being interested in history and learning about different cultures expands our tangible intelligence, something high IQ women already know. But what they really like about history is how it helps people to make sense of their current place in the world.

In many ways, being interested in history can help to mediate the stress of the world today. None of this is new, even if it comes in a new package. It's a reminder that the same things we're going through have happened already, which means we can learn from those mistakes (or successes) and make the world better.

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2. Traveling to little-known places

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There are so many reasons why smart women love traveling, and they don't just stop at the hot spots. They explore small towns in their own countries and contents they've never visited. The visit places where few people speak their language, and they find a way to make it work.

That's because traveling opens up a world of possibilities for learning. Meeting new people teaches us about other cultures, how different we are while all being motivated by the same things.

High IQ women also take the opportunity to practice navigating unfamiliar environments and do new things. This helps them stay mentally agile, keeping them sharp for years to come.

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3. Reading

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While reading books used to be a nearly universal experience for adults, people who read for fun are becoming more and more rare. Women who are still passionate about books are unique and highly intelligent.

Not only does reading offer the opportunity to grow and learn, studies show it also protects brain health well into old age.

That's why highly intelligent women who read learn more and entertain themselves with a healthy form of entertainment, they're keeping themselves interesting. There's always something to talk about with an avid reader!

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4. Volunteering

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While you may be a young woman now, everyone is aging and will (hopefully!) someday make it to our elder years. That's why so many highly intelligent women focus on niche interests that others may overlook, like volunteering.

According to a study from Geriatric Nursing, there's a positive link between cognition and intelligence and the practice of volunteering. In addition to all the social benefits that come from helping others, experiencing new environments and perspectives keeps people sharp and connected with others.

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5. All sorts of different types of culture

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People who are interested in culture tend to have a better idea of what's going on in the world, keeping them interested (and making them more interesting to others, as a result!).

Whether it's pop culture or world cultures from an anthropological perspective, they stay informed and continue learning new things about people and humanity.

Learning about culture helps high IQ people stay connected and gives them something to talk about with pretty much anyone. This helps them keep relationships interesting and gives them the ability to make new friends.

On top of all of this, these intelligent women don't feed into our "othering" culture, as they know there's not just one way right or good way to be.

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6. Debates and in-depth conversations

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Conversational intelligence, the ability to effectively communicate our thoughts and feelings to others, helps strengthen our relationships. It also helps our emotional well-being. High IQ women love communication, even when it turns to good-natured debate.

Whether it's a personality quirk or a facet of their education or work, women who enjoy debates are also more intelligent. Studies even show debating can enhanse critical thinking, communication, and general teamwork and collaboration skills.

Intelligent women know how valuable these skills are, so it's no wonder they like conversations that go deep and analytical.

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7. Art

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Whether it's enjoying art museums or creating artwork of their own, women who are exceptionally smart love looking at art and thinking about the meaning and intention behind it.

According to a study published in Intelligence, intelligence and creativity are linked. Intelligent women have an innate curiosity about life and a general curiosity about people and how they think. They know art and other creative expressions are a great way to learn more about humans and humanity.

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8. Collecting things

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Highly intelligent women often have niche little collections. Some collect vintage toys while others may have a more esoteric interest, like first editions of classic pulp novels. Some who collect antiques do so to feel connected to history, specific communities, or even their families in profound ways.

Collecting things is a great way to feel a small, less-important purpose in life. No, it's not going to change the world or give your life a sense of meaning, but it can offer a little perspective on success. Finding another little piece of seaglass on a bad day to add to the bowl on your counter can be a bright spot, for example, and those little things can go a long way.

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9. Video games

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People who grew up playing video games have advantages as adults, including better cognition, according to a study published by the National Institute of Health. When coupled with a healthy amount of IRL activity and interactions, to mitigate the consequences of too much time on a screen, video games can help kids get smarter.

When continued in adulthood, video games can be a de-stressing activity, which is why so many high IQ women love them. Whether they're played on your phone or on a console or computer, being passionate about video games can be a very good thing.

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10. Gardening

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While not everyone starts out with a passion for plants, when given an opportunity to dive into the world of gardening, many high IQ women totally fall in love with the hobby. In order to be good at it, a person must be curious, willing to adapt as needed and committed to always learning more and these are things highly intelligent women really enjoy.

A study published in Clinical Medicine found that taking care of plants and growing food is associated with better cognitive and physical outcomes. It also gives people time to be outdoors and spending time on something far away from screens.

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11. Board games

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People associate chess as the game most high IQ people play, but the benefits of playing games extend well beyond this classic. According to a study published by PLOS One, playing board games can enhance intelligence, cognitive skills like memory, communication, and social performance.

When games that include friends and family become a regular part of a person's routine, they stay connected to people they love while stepping away from habits that deplete them emotionally. After all, if you're spending time with people you love and doing something challenging, you're less likely to doomscroll or disappear into isolation.

The smartest women know the value of having passions. They know that their lives are better when they have something ot look forward to, and that's why they develop so many varied (and sometimes even niche) interests.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.