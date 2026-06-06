Conversations are one of the most important ways for people to connect. Sometimes, the best conversations can shift from surface-level topics to deeper discussions about broader ideas in what feels like two seconds flat.

By discussing topics with greater depth, you and the person you are speaking with can gain a better grasp of each other's personal values and beliefs. They might even gain new respect for you as you present complex ideas they've never considered before.

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Then there are conversations with people that can make us question our connection with them. When you attempt to have a meaningful conversation with someone who has no depth whatsoever, you probably start hoping they will engage in a solid discussion until certain phrases they use reveal just how shallow they actually are.

You can usually tell someone has no depth whatsoever by 10 phrases they say in casual conversation

1. “That’s interesting.”

Let's say there is a nuanced idea you've been ruminating over for a few days, and you decide to discuss it with your friend to see what they think. If they respond with "That's interesting" to an idea you were excited about, it might leave you feeling like they don't care about your idea. It might even feel like they are broadcasting that they aren't interested in what you have to say at all.

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This response often has the effect of shutting down further discussion. If someone responds with this and no other commentary, they aren't adding anything new to the conversation. This keeps the conversation stagnant because there are no additional ideas to discuss.

2. “It is what it is.”

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This phrase is often used in resignation. It means there is nothing you can do because that is just the way life goes.

Life can be really hard sometimes. However, that doesn't mean you should accept problems as they arise. Instead, someone with depth might explain the steps they are taking to solve an issue.

Showing you have depth can be achieved by expressing your critical thoughts about the world around you. By thinking through ideas that could help with your problem, people show they have critical analysis skills. When people respond to issues with resignation, it might mean they don't have the depth to think through solutions.

3. “Let’s not overthink it.”

Being told not to overthink things can feel frustrating and make you feel like someone doesn't see you. If someone tells you not to overthink things, it feels like they refuse to see how important the issue you're dealing with is to you and don't really care about your problems enough to help. This comment can be especially hurtful when speaking to someone who has anxiety.

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Telling others not to overthink something is a clear sign that someone doesn't have emotional depth. Belittling others' stress or worries means they aren't interested in delving into and exploring the problems or possible solutions in a complex way.

4. “Just go with the flow.”

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Being told to just go with the flow is often used as an attempt to encourage people to be more flexible. Flexibility can help someone feel less stressed by becoming comfortable with unfamiliar situations. These situations can also create new positive memories you might not have experienced if you stayed stuck in your routine.

However, sometimes this phrase can be harmful as well. Being told to go with the flow might mean the person speaking wants you to do whatever they or the group you're with decides.

If others pick an activity you know you won't enjoy, you shouldn't always follow everyone else's flow. It's okay to allow yourself to do something different. Going with the flow isn't always a bad thing, but do it in moderation and when it truly feels right to you.

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5. “I’m not really into politics."

Politics affects almost every part of our daily lives. They influence everything from the economy to the schooling systems. But following politics can sometimes be dark. Some people don't like to pay attention to politics or watch the news because it might make them sad.

That said, depth often comes from exploring negative ideas. By paying attention to the difficult things happening in the world, people can sometimes gain insight into why those bad things occur.

Following politics can also be contentious. If people don't agree on a particular topic, it can sometimes lead to arguments. A person of depth understands how to have constructive conversations from the deep conversations they have elsewhere. They might be able to avoid a fight by listening to another's opinion.

6. “Why bother?”

Many people don't want to bother with all kinds of things. It can be easy to get swept up in our own lives and not step outside the current moment. When people feel overwhelmed with stuff in their own lives, they might feel unable to help others.

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They might also not feel the need to. People might say the phrase "why bother?" to express their disinterest in a situation. Their belief that the situation isn't worth it also shows they don't have the depth to extract value from the experience. Leaning into experiences we didn't expect can help us broaden our knowledge.

If someone's priorities are on their own life, they probably don't have depth. Their belief that the situation isn't worth it also shows they don't have the depth to extract value from the experience.

7. “Life’s too short to worry.”

As far as it can be proved, you only get one life. If we operate under this idea, you only have one chance to make your life worth it. Fulfilling everything we hope for can feel nearly impossible to accomplish in one lifetime. This can make people feel that life is too short to be taken up by unnecessary things. When someone tells you "life's too short to worry", they might believe what you are worrying about is unnecessary.

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Stress can be productive when channeled in the right direction. Stress can energize us to work towards improving our lives. If life is too short to waste, this could also mean you want to live your dream life while you're on this earth. Worrying over something in your life can sometimes help you unveil a way to achieve your goals.

It also might reflect that you care about something in your life. People with depth might care enough to have a deep connection with some part of life. If something is making you worried, it is probably because it's regarding something important to you.

8. “I don’t want to get involved.”

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My mom always told me I shouldn't get involved in other people's business. Sometimes, it's better to just worry about your own life. This can be good advice if you are trying to avoid causing tension with friends. Sometimes, help can make others feel like you think you know what's best for them. However, sometimes people need help. Not getting involved in your friend's life can sometimes make it harder for them to figure out a solution.

If a friend keeps running into the same issue, it can be helpful to guide them. This might encourage that friend to approach the situation from a new angle and overcome the problem. By not getting involved in other people's lives, you might prevent them from learning valuable new ideas.

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9. “I just want to live in the moment.”

You might have heard someone tell you to stop and smell the roses. That phrase is essentially another way of saying this advice. People tend to emphasize living in the moment to enjoy an experience. Instead of letting your mind be distracted by plans, focusing on the moment can help you make lifelong memories. This could mean you are paying more attention to your surroundings and, therefore, can hypothetically appreciate their beauty more.

While this isn't always a bad way to live, it can reflect someone's depth. If someone thinks deeply, they usually look at the big picture rather than focusing on the small moment they are living in. They might understand the cause and effect of their current actions on their future.

Having a plan for your future can sometimes improve your life. It can provide you with an outline for how to move forward. This might prevent you from getting stuck if you are unsure how to move forward towards your goals. By thinking about the future, you can take meaningful steps to create the life you want.

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10. “Just do what makes you happy.”

A full-time professional can sometimes spend more time at work than at home. This can lead some to think that finding a job you believe will bring you happiness will create more general happiness in your life.

Yet, some people are misguided about what will make them happy. If you only gravitate towards things that you believe will make you happy, you might miss out on an even better opportunity. Accepting new opportunities might work out well. A new opportunity might bring you happiness in a way you didn't expect.

Doing what makes you happy can also mean avoiding things that don't bring out positive emotions. However, life usually finds new ways to challenge us through the years. Learning how to handle stress can help some people remain happy even when their lives run into complications.

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Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.