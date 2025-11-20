Creative people often have chaotic bursts of inspiration that lead to what they believe are great ideas, but that people with average minds find bizarre. These people don't live like the average 9-to-5 worker, so their habits and conceptual thinking may sometimes seem too 'out there' for someone who craves order and predictability.

These can be grounding ideas, such as drawing or writing the moment they jump out of bed in order to get their creative juices flowing, or some may be therapeutic, such as creating art from their heartbreak to release painful emotions. And while they may seem odd, chances are that if you give these ideas a chance, they might start making more sense to you as well.

These are 11 things creative people think are great ideas that average minds find bizarre

1. Working in controlled chaos

Have you ever walked into an art studio or the home of someone who is overly creative and found that their desks and spaces seem to be all one giant mess? Though this might confuse the average mind, working in controlled chaos is a great idea for creative people, and they know exactly where everything is. Just like their minds may be a bit scattered everywhere, so are their belongings.

People who think outside the box and bring innovative ideas don't usually sit at a tidy, clean desk. A chaotic workspace often helps them come up with ideas they wouldn't otherwise consider. So, the next time you can't figure out a solution, take a page from the creatives and get a little messy.

2. Starting multiple projects at once

For the average mind, tackling multiple projects at once can seem overwhelming, but for a creative person, it can be a good way to avoid stagnation. Their average projects aren't usually building a portfolio or creating PowerPoint presentations. They are generally working on various canvases with different mediums or even altering different clothes.

Having multiple projects to work on can help this person explore different ideas and keep their creativity alive, rather than burn out on a single thing. If you need help developing more effective and creative work practices, juggling multiple projects can help.

3. Staying up all night to work

Creative people may receive their bursts of chaotic inspiration at random hours of the day, and often it's at night. Staying up all night to work is something this type of person believes is a good idea to finish most of their work, while the average person would rather sleep.

Research has found that our circadian rhythms affect how and when we work best. Working when you feel tired can often spark insightful, innovative ideas, which is ideal for the creative mind.

4. Overanalyzing everything

The average person is often told not to overanalyze everything, but the opposite is true for a creative person. A creative person is constantly looking for the meaning and creation behind everything. Even the most minor details can become symbols or metaphors in their head.

Their tendency to think deeper is the start of their next big story or project. This type of person is creative for a reason. They can turn everyday situations into revelations.

5. Taking photos of mundane things

We all have that one friend who loves to whip out their camera every time they see something interesting. Creative people take out their cameras whenever they see something. Taking photos of the most mundane things can be an excellent idea for many creative people, and it often confuses the average mind.

They're not just taking a picture of the wall decor in a cafe. They're looking at the color palettes and textures, saving the idea for their next project. Creative people see ideas in everything, and they don't hesitate to take a second to save it to their camera roll. If you're ever feeling uninspired, go on a photo walk and take pictures of anything that piques your interest. You might spark an idea you didn't know you had.

6. Drastically changing their appearance

From dyeing their hair to getting new tattoos, creative people are constantly changing their appearance, which can seem strange to the average person who only trims their hair every few months. Creative individuals are continually gaining new perspectives, which means they might not be the same person they were a few weeks ago, and they want to reflect that visually as well.

They might also do it on their own to use their creative skills to the fullest and as a form of self-expression. They decide to cut micro-bangs with their fabric scissors, or to sketch a tattoo in their studio that they'll later wear proudly on their skin. For a creative person, their art doesn't just live on a canvas.

7. Leading with their emotions

Creative people can produce some of their best work after experiencing intense emotions, which is why leading with their emotions is a good idea, though it may not be for the average person. After all, some of the best songs to sing karaoke to are heartbreak songs.

When there's no emotion behind the art, the viewer can instantly feel it. To create something that truly moves people, the artist needs to be moved first.

8. Celebrating failure

To the average person, failure isn't something they wish to celebrate. But for a creative person, it can be a valuable learning experience, revealing what works and what doesn't. That's one step closer to them figuring out what they genuinely love to do and what they're good at. Creative people aren't afraid to know what doesn't work for them, and it can also help them use their time more wisely.

Just because something didn't turn out as intended doesn't mean it wasn't a success. Many mistakes can end up beautiful. These types of people embrace failure, which pushes them not to be afraid to try new things. The average person is usually wary when they decide to stray from their norm.

9. Tuning out the world

An average person might find it bizarre if someone were to tune out the world, but a creative person isn't afraid to do so and actually sees it as a good idea. When there's a lot of noise, the best choice could just be to tune out the world for a second. When a creative person is left alone with nothing but their thoughts, they can take some time to really think and learn more about what they're capable of.

Hitting 'Do Not Disturb' on their phone and shutting down their laptop can give them a rare moment of mental clarity. It can also help them develop their own ideas instead of scrolling through what everyone else is doing.

10. Leaving sticky notes on their walls

Though this may seem like a scattered-brain idea to the average person, a creative person needs a way to preserve all the passing ideas that come to them. Writing down ideas is one thing, but being able to actually see them when working in their office or studio can help bring them back to that thought. And what better way to do that than having sticky notes on hand?

When someone uses a sticky note to capture random ideas that arise throughout the day, they can do so without stress. It can help someone let go of expectations for what an idea should look like at its earliest conception, making it less stressful and more open to anything that comes to mind.

11. Preferring rituals over routines

Creative people find it hard to stick to the same routine over and over again, and they often opt for rituals instead. Though this may sound bizarre to the average person, they should also give it a try.

An example of swapping a routine for a ritual is making it a priority to move your body when you wake up, rather than focusing on your eight-step morning routine. This can look like an easy yoga stretch or some quick hops, which is a healthy way to wake your body up and get ready for the day, instead of scrolling first thing in the morning.

Though the two may sound similar, they are actually distinct. When someone has a routine, they follow the same steps every single day. Now, when you have a ritual, it's something you create to ground yourself before you start working intentionally for the day.

Applying these ideas to everyday life isn't exclusive to creative-minded people and could help you in ways you might be surprised. Next time you're feeling stumped on an assignment or can't figure out a solution to a situation at home, using out-of-the-box thinking can lead you to solutions you wouldn't have thought of before.

Doreen Albuerne is a writer with a bachelor's degree in journalism, covering relationships, mental health, and lifestyle topics.