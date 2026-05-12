11 Phrases Someone Only Says When They're Actually A Solid Person With Good Morals

Even thought it seems like the everything is bleak and our worries are all-consuming, there are some people who give us hope that there are actually still kind people in the world.

The phrases someone only says when they're actually a solid person with good morals are meant to uplift and form deep connections with those around you them. They treat people how they want to be treated and move through life spreading kindness and compassion, with true integrity.

Here are the phrases people only say when they're actually solid people with good morals

1. 'I should have handled that better'

Sanja Miljevic | Shutterstock

Nobody is perfect, that's just a fact of life. As much as people try to be the best version of themselves, even those with good morals stumble from time to time. Still, when someone messes up, the correct thing to do is to apologize, because even if it's hard, taking accountability matters a lot — not only for your relationships, but for yourself as well.

As psychotherapist F. Diane Barth explained, "Taking responsibility for our actions, even when they are accidents, means that we can change our behavior going forward. And knowing that we can make changes gives us a sense of agency, a feeling of power over what we do and don't do, and a sense of competence. And that sense of competence can increase self-esteem, improve our work, and mend our relationships."

Advertisement

2. 'That wasn't fair to you at all'

AnnaStills | Shutterstock

In life, people don't always get what they deserve. It's usually the kindest people who tend to be hurt the most. Having a heart of gold, narcissists and people with bad intentions are quick to take advantage of that, leading to the depletion of their well-being and confidence.

But actually solid people with good morals are quick to offer grace, saying things like "that wasn't fair to you." Validating them, they acknowledge the harm done and reaffirm that the other person is right to feel the way they do. Whether it's through their own actions or someone else's, when something terrible happens, they acknowledge it.

Advertisement

3. 'I don't know, but I'm willing to learn'

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Even the most intelligent people aren't going to know everything. While they may do their best to stay informed, the world is full of knowledge that many will never fully grasp in their lifetime. But just because someone doesn't know, it doesn't mean they can't learn.

Filled with good intentions, intelligent people with good morals are willing to learn. It's not always easy to learn something new, but according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Neuropsychology, open-minded people tend to be more intelligent.

Filled with understanding, not only do they gain more knowledge in the long run, but they also deepen their connections with others, leading to more fulfillment and greater well-being.

Advertisement

4. 'Let me make this right'

voronaman | Shutterstock

People with good morals aren't always going to get it right. While they do their best to do what's right, hurting those they care about is inevitable. But actions don't define someone entirely. While they do speak loudly, what someone does to make up for those actions says a lot more.

If they're dismissive or defensive, they haven't grown much. However, for solid individuals with a good moral compass, they aren't afraid to admit they need to make things right. It isn't easy to admit one's shortcomings, but these people know that fessing up will always say more about them than it ever will about the other person.

Advertisement

5. 'You deserve better'

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

While many people keep hope that their friends, family, or partner will suddenly change overnight, only morally good, compassionate people are willing to say "you deserve better." When push comes to shove, they often don't want to evolve beyond who they are. Liking their sense of humor and free-spirited nature, not everyone is willing to give up who they are for others. So, they'd rather be blunt instead of lead people on.

As a study published in Current Opinion in Psychology explained, while it's a double-edged sword, this attitude can at times foster closeness and lead to better well-being. So, even if it hurts, these individuals are willing to be hurt if it means doing what's right.

Advertisement

6. 'I'm rooting for you'

Gorgev | Shutterstock

With the loneliness epidemic seeming stronger than ever, it's easy for people to feel envious of the success of others. But sometimes, we find someone who wants what's best for everyone. And while narcissists and manipulators lie, a good person will actively and verbally support someone by telling them "I'm rooting for you."

With their bright smile and cheerful demeanor, these people don't just show how much they want you to win through their words. While it's part of it, how they act while saying this phrase also matters. If they seem excited and celebratory, you have a solid person on your team.

Advertisement

7. 'That doesn't sit right with me'

VH-studio | Shutterstock

From doing what's right to setting boundaries, being direct in your communication isn't just about honesty or comfort. As psychotherapist Tonya Lester explained, when we leave our needs and truest desires unspoken, we're damaging our relationships.

Unlike some people, morally good individuals aren't afraid to go against the grain. Not caring about how they're perceived, they'd rather stand up for what's right in their hearts than live to regret it. And while it's far from easy, those who dare to do so bring closeness and re-connection into their relationships.

Advertisement

8. 'Take all the time you need'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

It's tempting to rush the process of healing, but it's just not good for emotional processing. But when someone is surrounded by actually solid people with good morals, they feel validated and comforted, especially when they encourage them to take the time they need to overcome what they're going through.

They aren't trying to look for a quick way out. Even if the tears make them uncomfortable or the topic is tough, they understand that, in order to heal, people must be comfortable with the uncomfortable. Sitting in the storm rather than ducking for shade, they're the first ones to encourage other people's emotional expression.

Advertisement

9. 'I appreciate you so much'

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

It isn't just about standing up for what's right that makes someone moral. While standing one's ground is admirable, expressing appreciation and recognition for that person is very impactful. By saying "I appreciate you so much," solid people with integrity are showing just how much they care.

It doesn't have to be a grand gesture, either. Along with this phrase, offering a hug or a smile lets those closest to them know how valued they are. As researcher Janelle E. Wells and author Doreen explained, "Regularly expressing appreciation benefits not just those around us but improves our own well-being, too. Appreciation is particularly powerful when tied to invisible work, the often-unnoticed efforts that keep our lives and workplaces running smoothly. By acknowledging these contributions, we bring them to light in meaningful ways."

Advertisement

10. 'I may not agree with you, but I respect your decision'

Fit Ztudio | Shutterstock

Being a decent, honest person isn't about having moral high ground over others; rather, it's about respecting people, even when you don't always agree with them. From small arguments to life decisions, these people understand that not everyone wishes to live life the same way they do, and to respect those differences, they often use this phrase.

While it's not always easy to agree with someone like this, at the end of the day, they're human beings who worry and fuss over those they love most. Still, they give others the space and grace they need to thrive, even if it's outside of what they want.

Advertisement

11. 'That's not my place to decide'

Anatoliy Karlyuk | Shutterstock

Everyone knows the feeling of being controlled. Regardless of their intentions, loved ones are quick to interfere in the name of showing concern. But it's frustrating to feel like your autonomy no longer matters, or that your choices aren't your own.

Luckily, people with good morals understand this. While they may have their opinions, they will never overstep others' boundaries. Understanding that this is a decision someone else needs to make, they encourage them to be authentic. And this encouragement matters more than they think because, as a study published in Personality and Individual Differences found, authenticity leads to greater well-being.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.