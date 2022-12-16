5 Must-Have Sexy Little Black Dresses (To Drive Him Wild)

There's a reason the little black dress is such a classic.

Almost everything goes with it, so no need to spend an eternity agonizing about which shoes to pair it with.

And when you put it on, you know you look good. The best thing a woman can wear is her confidence in a tight little black dress. Plus, your man loves the way you look in it.

We went through our closets and pulled out our favorites for date night.

Here are 5 must-have sexy little black dresses:

This LBD has a contrasting white collar and crystal buttons down the front placket giving it a tuxedo vibe that’s perfect for the holiday — or any day!

Stand out with this beautiful pull-on style with a relaxed and flattering fit that's easy to dress up or down.

This super-flattering LBD fit is made from 100% mulberry silk, in a satin finish. The kicker? The silk is washable!

Dress it up or down, this contour LBD is perfect for a night out with friends or a walk along the beach. Where you wear it is up to you.

A LBD that makes lounging flattering and insanely comfortable; an unlikely but idyllic combination. Featuring a contoured shape, reversible neckline, and sweat-absorbent underarm pads, you'll want to wear this dress as more than an undershirt.

Diana Vilibert is a freelance beauty writer whose work has appeared in Cosmopolitan, The New Yorker, Redbook, Paste Magazine, and Self. Andrea Zimmerman is the deputy editor at Yourtango.

