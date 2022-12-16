Self

5 Must-Have Sexy Little Black Dresses (To Drive Him Wild)

woman in little black dress

There's a reason the little black dress is such a classic.

Almost everything goes with it, so no need to spend an eternity agonizing about which shoes to pair it with.

And when you put it on, you know you look good. The best thing a woman can wear is her confidence in a tight little black dress. Plus, your man loves the way you look in it.

We went through our closets and pulled out our favorites for date night.

Here are 5 must-have sexy little black dresses:

1. White House Black Market Black & White Smocked Waist Dress

This LBD has a contrasting white collar and crystal buttons down the front placket giving it a tuxedo vibe that’s perfect for the holiday — or any day! 

2. Yes And Christy Swing Dress

Stand out with this beautiful pull-on style with a relaxed and flattering fit that's easy to dress up or down.

3. Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress

This super-flattering LBD fit is made from 100% mulberry silk, in a satin finish. The kicker? The silk is washable!

4. Tentree Ribbed Tank Dress

Dress it up or down, this contour LBD is perfect for a night out with friends or a walk along the beach. Where you wear it is up to you.

5. Numi Long Sleeve Lounge Dress

A LBD that makes lounging flattering and insanely comfortable; an unlikely but idyllic combination. Featuring a contoured shape, reversible neckline, and sweat-absorbent underarm pads, you'll want to wear this dress as more than an undershirt.

Diana Vilibert is a freelance beauty writer whose work has appeared in Cosmopolitan, The New Yorker, Redbook, Paste Magazine, and Self. Andrea Zimmerman is the deputy editor at Yourtango.

