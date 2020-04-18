Best Women's Underwear Brands & Styles Of 2020

Because everyone deserves to live in a world where sexy underwear is comfy underwear.

The art of finding perfect underwear is not to be underestimated, primarily because you’re not allowed to try them on (really, thank goodness for this).

Still, it makes it virtually impossible to know if this very important garment is going to fit the way it should, and it’s way too easy to buy a pair or two, get it on your body, and realize it’s literally the worst.

Whether you're looking for cotton underwear, cheeky panties, or cute lingerie, we're of the mindset that sexy underwear and comfortable underwear can and should be one and the same.

To help take the headache out of underwear shopping — because we truly believe that well-fitting undergarments are one of the keys to world peace — we’ve rounded up the 20 best women's underwear styles and brands of 2020.

1. 2(x)ist 3-Pack Micro Laser Cut Hipster Underwear

Laser cut means you're not going to have to deal with pantylines or uncomfortable digging. It's almost like you're wearing nothing at all, and 2(x)ist gives you three pairs.

(Macy's, $30)

2. Figleaves Pulse Lace Brazilian

Even if nobody knows what you're wearing, you'll feel sexy rocking these lacy panties by Figleaves. We're partial to the red.

(Figleaves, $21)

3. Rael Period Panties (3-pack)

How many pairs of panties have you ruined because of your period? Worse, how many clothing garments or bed sheets have you ruined? Rael's panties are highly absorbent to help protect all the above. Peace of mind on your period is worth the price.

(Get Rael, $44.99)

4. On Gossamer Mesh Hip G

This bestselling underwear from On Gossamer is popular for a few key reasons. First, it features the brand’s light-as-air signature superfine mesh. Second, it offers a crazy comfortable fit (yes, even with the G-string) that makes you forget you’re wearing underwear at all. Zero lines, max comfort.

(Nordstrom, $20)

5. Spicy Lingerie Black Floral Lace & Mesh Bikini Panty

Keep things sexy and comfortable with Spicy Lingerie’s Black Lace Floral panties. They feature a decorative cutout at the top of the bum, and lace details on the bottom.

(Spicy Lingerie, $14.95)

6. Spanx Undie-tectable Hi-Hipster

The higher cut on Spanx’s Hi-Hipster means you get more coverage, and the elastic-free edges means no panty lines.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Branwyn Performance Innerwear Essential Thong

This underwear from Branwyn was made specifically for outdoor adventures. They’re super soft and cozy, breathable, and feature flat seams.

(Branwyn, $28)

8. Bali Women's Firm Control Tummy Panel (2-pack)

Sometimes an outfit (or a certain time of the month) calls for a little extra tummy control, which is exactly what these Bali Women's Firm Control Tummy Panel underwear offer.

(Macy's, $35)

9. Auden Women's Laser Cut Hipster

You can’t go wrong with the Auden Women's Laser Cut Hipster, available in a host of colors. Might as well collect them all.

(Target, $5)

10. Spicy Lingerie Purple Lace Boyshort

Boyshorts don’t have to be boyish, and this sexy version by Spicy Lingerie is proof of that.

(Spicy Lingerie, $18.95)

11. Skarlett Blue Goddess Chikini Underwear (3-pack)

Yes, you can have your quality undergarments and a little sex appeal, too. This three-pack from Skarlett Blue delivers both.

(Shopbop, $48)

12. Lively The Mesh Back Bikini

Lively underwear for women combine style with one of the most important qualities of underwear: comfort. For example, the Lush Life Mesh Back Bikini features a tropical print and see-through detail.

(Wear Lively, $10)

13. Motherhood Striped Maternity Bikini Panties

As your body changes throughout pregnancy, you naturally adjust the type of clothing you wear. The same should be true for underwear. Motherhood Striped Maternity Panties provide max comfort as you grow your sweet baby.

(Motherhood, $7.50)

14. Wacoal Embrace Hi Cut Embroidered Brief

Comfort meets pretty design in Wacoal's hi-cut embroidered briefs, which come in both ivory and black.

(Macy's, $27)

15. Free People Reese High Rise Tanga Panties

If you can’t be bothered by thick straps, opt for Free People's Reese High Rise Tanga Panties. They feature thin elastic straps on either side and a sexy scalloped trim.

(Shopbop, $24)

16. Jumper Women's Hipsters

We love that Jumper has reinvented underwear by skipping out on the high polyester and using peppermint leaves, elastin, and promdal. The result is less sweating, and fewer retained smells.

(Jumper Threads, $16)

17. Fantasie Twilight High Waist Brief

For coverage that still looks sexy, Fantasie's Twilight High Waist Brief is the way to go. It comes in three shades and is crafted from light powermesh fr a smooth, panty-line free look.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

18. Tommy John Second Skin Boyshort

Tommy John is known for their men’s underwear, but after enough hollering from the ladies, they created a line for women, too. The boy shorts are ultra-comfortable and ideal for workouts to prevent chaffing.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

19. Jockey Smooth and Shine Seamfree Heathered Bikini Underwear

Leave it to Jockey to deliver max quality and comfort underwear for a low price. The Smooth and Shine Seamfree Heathered Bikini Underwear is also available in extended sizes.

(Macy's, $11.50)

20. Knickey Low-Rise Thong

Be it tight jeans, yoga pants, or every 'gram-worthy OOTD, the Knickey low-rise thong is your new best-kept secret. This style keeps a low profile for comfort and confidence even under the most delicate, figure-skimming fabrics.

(Knickey, $12)

Wendy Rose Gould is a freelance lifestyle reporter based in Phoenix, Arizona. She contributes to NBC, Refinery29, Brides, Allure, Spotlyte, Total Beauty, Soko Glam, and others.

