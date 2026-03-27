Men Who Get Everything They Want In Life Only To Resent It Usually Have These 11 Unfortunate Traits

Written on Mar 27, 2026

Men Who Get Everything They Want In Life Only To Resent It Usually Have These Unfortunate Traits Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB / Shutterstock
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From the outside, it can look like someone has everything figured out. They achieve their goals, check the boxes, and build the kind of life many people say they want. But sometimes, even after getting what they worked for, something feels off. Instead of satisfaction, there’s a quiet sense of frustration, restlessness, or even resentment that’s hard to explain.

Fulfillment doesn’t come from achievement alone. Research on motivation and well-being suggests that people are happiest when their goals align with their values, not just external expectations. When that alignment is missing, even success can feel hollow. Over time, certain habits and personality traits can contribute to this disconnect, shaping how someone experiences the life they’ve built.

Men who get everything they want in life only to resent it usually have these 11 unfortunate traits

1. They chase outcomes without questioning why they want them

man who gets everything he wants in life and resents it chases outcomes Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Some men become highly skilled at pursuing goals without ever stopping to ask where those goals came from. Chasing status, money, or approval without internal alignment can lead to lower long-term satisfaction.

They may follow a path that looks successful on paper but doesn’t feel meaningful in practice. Because they never paused to define what they actually wanted, they end up achieving things that don’t fully resonate. Over time, that disconnect can turn into quiet resentment. It’s not the success itself that’s the problem, but it’s the lack of personal meaning behind it.

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2. They measure their worth by external validation

man who gets everything he wants in life and resents it measuring hi worth with external validation Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

When self-worth depends heavily on how others perceive them, success can become a moving target. Psychological studies on validation suggest that relying on external approval often leads to unstable self-esteem. Even after achieving something significant, the sense of accomplishment fades quickly if it isn’t reinforced by others.

This creates a cycle where nothing ever feels like enough. Instead of feeling satisfied, they feel pressure to maintain or exceed their image. That pressure can gradually turn into frustration with the very life they worked to build.

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3. They don’t slow down long enough to enjoy what they’ve built

man who gets everything he wants in life and resents it doesn't slow down Nenad Cavoski / Shutterstock

Constant forward momentum can make it difficult to appreciate progress. People who regularly pause to reflect on achievements experience greater satisfaction.

Men who are always focused on the next goal often miss the chance to enjoy the present. Even meaningful accomplishments can feel temporary or insignificant. Over time, the lack of reflection can create a sense that nothing is ever truly fulfilling. The life they built starts to feel like something they’re always chasing, not something they get to experience.

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4. They struggle to connect emotionally with others

man who gets everything he wants in life and resents it struggles to connect with others gpointstudio / Shutterstock

Success in external areas doesn’t always translate into emotional connection. Studies on relationship satisfaction suggest that emotional intimacy plays a major role in overall happiness.

Men who focus heavily on achievement may unintentionally neglect this aspect of life. Without strong emotional connections, even a successful life can feel isolating. Over time, that isolation can turn into resentment, especially if they expected success to bring fulfillment on its own.

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5. They view life as a series of problems to solve

man who gets everything he wants in life and resents it views life as problems to solve Dusan Petkovic / Shutterstock

Analytical thinking can be helpful, but it can also shape how someone experiences life. People who treat everything as a problem to solve may struggle to simply experience moments as they are.

When every situation is evaluated for improvement or optimization, it becomes difficult to feel content. This mindset can make even positive experiences feel incomplete. Over time, it creates a subtle dissatisfaction with life as it is.

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6. They compare themselves to others constantly

man who gets everything he wants in life and resents it compares himself to others New Africa / Shutterstock

Comparison often undermines satisfaction, even in successful individuals. Studies on social comparison suggest that constantly measuring oneself against others can reduce feelings of fulfillment.

No matter how much they achieve, there is always someone doing more or appearing more successful. This habit shifts focus away from personal progress and toward external benchmarks. Over time, it can make their own achievements feel less meaningful.

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7. They ignore their own emotional needs

man who gets everything he wants in life and resents it ignores his own emotional needs Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Some men prioritize productivity and achievement to the point where emotional needs are overlooked. Suppressing or ignoring emotions can lead to long-term dissatisfaction.

Without acknowledging what they feel or need, they may become disconnected from themselves. This disconnect can make it difficult to understand why they feel unfulfilled. The result is often a vague sense of frustration that seems disconnected from their external success.

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8. They equate success with control

man who gets everything he wants in life and resents it equates success with control Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

For some, success becomes closely tied to the ability to control outcomes. While a sense of control can be beneficial, excessive focus on it can create stress.

Life rarely unfolds exactly as planned, and unexpected challenges are inevitable. When control becomes the goal, anything unpredictable can feel like a failure. This mindset can turn success into a constant effort to maintain stability rather than enjoy it.

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9. They don’t redefine success as they grow

man who gets everything he wants in life and doesn't redefine success PerfectWave / Shutterstock

What someone wants at one stage of life may not match what they need later on. Values often shift over time.

Men who continue pursuing outdated definitions of success may find themselves feeling disconnected from their own lives. Without adjusting their goals, they may achieve things that no longer feel meaningful. This misalignment can create a sense of emptiness despite outward success.

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10. They avoid vulnerability

man who gets everything he wants in life and resents it avoids vulnerability Andrii Iemelianenko / Shutterstock

Opening up emotionally can feel uncomfortable, especially for those who are used to relying on independence and control. Emotional openness is essential for deep connection and fulfillment.

Men who avoid vulnerability may struggle to form meaningful relationships. Without those connections, success can feel isolating rather than rewarding. Over time, this lack of depth can contribute to resentment.

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11. They expect success to solve everything

man who gets everything he wants in life and resents it expects success to solve everything Virsis / Shutterstock

Perhaps the most common issue is the belief that achieving enough will eventually lead to complete fulfillment. External success alone does not guarantee well-being.

When expectations are placed on achievement to fix deeper emotional needs, disappointment often follows. Even after reaching their goals, they may find that the underlying feelings remain unchanged. This gap between expectation and reality can lead to resentment toward the very life they worked to create.

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Sloane Bradshaw is a writer and essayist who frequently contributes to YourTango.

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