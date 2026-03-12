Considering that men often benefit from romantic relationships with women more than their female partners do, it’s not surprising that men who feel deep soul-level love for a woman almost always say certain phrases around her. They experience the evidence that the more love you openly express, the more loved you feel as a person, as a study published in the PLOS One journal explains, and they need the vulnerability and emotional safety that comes from a secure, loving relationship.

While some of these phrases are intentionally deep and large expressions of love, the truth is that communication through the mundanity of everyday life is actually more influential for boosting couples’ satisfaction together. How they spend their days and communicate in the small moments of their lives is how they end up spending their entire lives.

Men who feel deep soul-level love for a woman almost always say these 11 phrases when they are around her

1. ‘How was your day?’

The more frequent, small moments of communication partners share on a daily basis, especially when centered around warmth and support, the more satisfied and connected they become, according to a study published in the Journal of Family Psychology.

When we truly care about a partner, we care about the mundane parts of their days and their hobbies that don’t even align with our own interests. From “How was your day?” to “Tell me more about it,” we simply care, compared to disconnected couples on the brink of separation because of general disengagement and a lack of care.

2. ‘Tell me what happened’

Instead of dismissing his partner’s emotions, running from vulnerability, or putting his own needs before supporting her, a man who feels deep soul-level love creates a safe space for conversations. He wants her to feel supported, even going through the most minor inconveniences during the day, because it’s this emotional space and time that he often lacks in other areas of life.

Vulnerability is his strength, and often what plays into long-term relationship satisfaction and well-being. He’s not afraid to set his own work and struggles to the side and use phrases like “tell me what happened” or “How can I help?”, because he knows that effort in a relationship requires intention on both sides.

3. ‘I’ve got it, don’t worry’

In a world where many women and mothers are consistently burnt out from taking on the weight of household, cognitive, and emotional labor in their relationships with men, it’s refreshing to see a man expressing his love through balance. He’s not afraid to take on the majority of this work or to at least offer a phrase like “I’ve got it, don’t worry,” when he clearly notices that his wife is struggling with managing everything.

He understands that relationships are rarely “50/50” on a daily basis and expresses his love and connection to his partner by appreciating her with effort and action.

4. ‘What do you need right now?’

Sometimes, the last thing we want to do after a long day or traumatic event is to vent and be vulnerable. While expressing emotions will need to happen in a safe setting at some point, sometimes advice and working through problems isn’t a “right now” issue. Having a partner who understands what we need in these stressful times, or at least asks “What do you need right now?” actively combats the resentment that comes from misunderstanding and frustration.

Men who experience a deep soul-level love for a woman often ask these questions around her, because he’s not too caught up in their own superiority to assume that they can make that assumption for her, especially during tense, emotional moments.

5. ‘Did you eat yet?’

Men who feel a deep level of love for their partners don’t just express love through “I love you” and affection. They want to make life easier and more comfortable. They want to make sure their needs are met, even if it’s cooking a meal and making sure their wife is fed.

Of course, she can handle all of this on her own, but sometimes having a partner who actively wants to solve minor inconveniences for us is the perfect balance of attention and support.

These everyday habits and little things, especially alongside the gratitude that tends to follow them, truly impact relationship satisfaction and closeness for the better. While we’re often encouraged to believe that flowers and physical touch are the only ways to express love, sometimes having a partner who clears our plate and takes charge of the habits we dread is just as powerful.

6. ‘You look amazing’

According to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, couples with mutual surges of affection, warmth, and genuine appreciation are more likely to stand the test of time. Whether it’s small surprises at the end of the week, a compliment before leaving the house, or a simple “thank you,” men who prioritize these habits are expressing love in an incredibly powerful way.

While a compliment like “you look amazing” might seem like the bare minimum, it’s their intention and consistency that never leaves their wives guessing or questioning their love and attraction.

7. ‘I’m thinking about you’

While it might seem small, especially in our culture that demonizes social media and cellphones in the realm of relationship fitness, men who express love with small texts throughout the day may actually be promoting a closer relationship.

Even amid the mundane nature of everyday life or a stressful work day, these small texts are a reminder that they’re thinking about their wives. They’re small and easy to send, but they make their partners feel valuable and seen.

Especially if both partners have similar texting styles and regularly check in throughout the day, these seemingly subtle, unsuspecting messages can actually promote a happier, healthier connection.

8. ‘I trust you always’

While trusting others in relationships generally boosts well-being and happiness, according to a study from the American Psychological Association, complicated relationship trauma, insecurity, and emotional walls can make it hard for many couples to lean in. That’s why having a partner who openly and often expresses his willingness to trust is so influential.

Of course, they experience a greater sense of bonding and love from letting go of avoidance and withdrawal behaviors, but their partners also feel valuable and important in their lives.

9. ‘I’m here’

Sometimes, the simple reassurance that we’re safe and supported by a partner can ease our stress and calm our nerves. Especially for women who’ve spent their lives begging for the bare minimum from toxic men and fearing abandonment in their relationships, having this subtle reminder that their partners aren’t going anywhere takes away the tension from emotional walls and avoidance.

Of course, struggling to heal from an anxious attachment and constantly seeking out this external reassurance can cause strain, tension, and even depression, according to a study published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, but the right balance can be bonding.

10. ‘What do you think?’

Of course, when it comes to bigger decisions that affect both partners, like financial decisions and planning for the future, all couples should be embracing these conversations together. However, sometimes, it can be easier for one person to handle the mundane tasks and choices on their own.

Having a man who actively includes his wife in decisions and asks for her opinion might seem like a small thing or a “bare minimum” to some, but that doesn’t diminish how powerful it is in cultivating a stronger bond and sense of fulfillment.

11. ‘I’m so grateful for you’

Couples who offer gratitude to each other on a regular basis aren’t just more bonded, happy, and connected. They also tend to spend more time together. They appreciate each other’s company more often and find meaning in quality time, even when it’s subtle, by regularly expressing things like “I’m so grateful for you” and “thank you.”

Especially for men, who are often socialized into a kind of emotional coldness and hyper-independence in their relationships by societal stereotypes, it’s incredibly refreshing and powerful for him to let down walls and express this kind of affection and love.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.