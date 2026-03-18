We’ve all been in relationships where it felt like the drama never ended. Sometimes, two people are just not right for one another. No matter how hard they try, there always seems to be an argument or disagreement that makes them wonder why they are even together in the first place.

While drama seems to follow some people around like a dark cloud, others seem immune to it. People who rarely create drama in relationships have rare traits that keep them grounded. They likely do not feel the need to stir the pot. Instead, they nurture their relationships and take pride in them. They naturally prevent things from getting under their skin, allowing them to meet each relationship with compassion and understanding.

People who rarely create drama in relationships usually share these 11 exceptionally rare traits

1. They are mature

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We all know someone who is too immature for a relationship. Everything seems to get under their skin. They aren’t ready for a committed relationship. Real relationships require maturity from both parties. Otherwise, constant arguments and issues may erode the relationship over time.

When someone is emotionally mature, they know how to listen. They grow together with their partner instead of apart. This is how they manage to keep drama out of their relationship. Instead of focusing on the little things, they work together to become a solid unit.

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2. They do not take themselves too seriously

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We’ve all heard the saying ‘Don’t take yourself too seriously.’ Of course, we should never take things to the extreme where we become rigid and too caught up in being perfect to enjoy the little things. However, in a relationship, it’s important to take certain things seriously. Treating your relationship as meaningful makes a difference. Instead of their relationship being something that doesn’t matter much, this type of person takes care of their partnership.

It’s essential to take certain things in a relationship seriously. By valuing your partner, you cultivate trust. By treating your relationship seriously, you can avoid drama and foster a healthy bond.

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3. They are loyal

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Being loyal is important in healthy relationships. Being reliable is special. It makes the person you’re with know they can count on you no matter what. It can help people maintain peace in their relationships. There is likely to be less drama because they know that their partner stays true to them.

Drama in relationships can be avoided when both partners are loyal. This type of person isn’t looking for the next best thing. They are committed to the person they care about and are willing to work through things without starting any drama or stirring the pot.

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4. They are genuine

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Genuine people are not typically drama seekers. They care more about staying true to themselves. Instead of causing problems, they likely want to connect with people on a deep level. They care about how others feel around them and may do anything they can to keep the people in their lives happy. Being genuine comes before starting arguments or picking fights. Instead, they’d rather keep their relationship drama-free.

Someone with this trait is likely confident in themselves. They know who they are, and they are proud of it. They approach relationships with honesty and likely try their best to avoid starting drama with their romantic partners.

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5. They are accepting

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Accepting people for who they are isn’t always easy. Let’s be honest, as much as we may love someone, some of their behaviors can be frustrating to deal with. However, some people have the trait that makes them naturally accepting of the people in their lives. They likely do not believe in trying to change people. Genuine individuals may be better at avoiding drama in a relationship than the average person.

"Acceptance just suggests that many things are outside of our control, and getting angry or bitter about it only makes it worse. Sometimes, difficult situations involve suffering. When there isn’t a quick fix, it is an opportunity for patience and growth while continuing to work," says Jason Whiting, Ph.D.

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6. They are patient

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I’ll be honest, I am not the most patient person out there. Sometimes, more often than I’d like to admit, things get under my skin. I can be quick to react, snapping back at someone who has hurt my feelings. It’s not my best trait. I envy naturally patient people.

Naturally patient people may avoid drama in relationships better than others. They can think through their feelings before they react. They meet people where they are without judgment, and likely stay calm even when their patience is being tested.

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7. They are calm

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Calmness goes a long way in a relationship. Sometimes, one partner being level-headed can keep a disagreement from escalating. If someone is naturally calm, they may face upsetting situations more easily. Instead of meeting someone with anger, they can slow down and approach situations calmly. This makes them rarely create drama in their relationships.

Some people are wired to experience emotions more intensely. This can lead to drama in their relationships. People who exude calmness rarely start drama. Instead, they keep their cool and conquer things head-on.

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8. They never gossip

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Gossiping can be fun. I know it can be hard to admit it, but we have all enjoyed moments of gossip with people in our lives. However, we all know that what is said behind someone’s back will likely make its way back to that person. As a result, drama may form. When someone refuses to participate in gossip, they likely have a calmer and happier relationship.

Someone who avoids gossiping does so to keep unnecessary conflicts at bay. This keeps drama out of their romantic and personal relationships.

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9. They are effective communicators

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We’ve all heard the term ‘lost in translation.’ These are the honest misunderstandings that form in relationships. It happens to all of us. However, this can often be avoided when communicating clearly. Not everyone has the inherent ability to talk through their feelings healthily. When someone has a trait that makes them good at communicating, they may avoid drama in relationships easily.

Healthy communication is important. It’s the best way we can keep the peace in our relationships. If someone is a strong communicator, they rarely create drama in their relationships. Instead, they speak thoroughly about issues before they become major problems.

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10. They are open-minded

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With open-mindedness comes acceptance. When someone is naturally open-minded, they are open to all walks of life. They rarely pass judgment and often meet people where they are. This can help them keep drama from forming in their relationships. Instead, they see people for who they are and take them as they come.

"Open-mindedness involves being receptive to a wide variety of ideas, arguments, and information. Being open-minded is generally considered a positive quality. It is necessary in order to think critically and rationally," says Kendra Cherry, MSEd.

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11. They are compassionate

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Compassionate people likely see the world differently. They want to be there for people. They need to provide a safe space for the people in their lives. By being compassionate, they rarely start drama in relationships. Instead of getting mad at people over things, they try to understand where they are coming from. They know that people are the way they are, and they try to be as accepting as possible.

With compassion and acceptance, someone can avoid drama in their relationships. Instead of finding problems in others, they try to see the good in them.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.