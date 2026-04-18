Emotional intelligence (EQ) is described as "the ability to carry out accurate reasoning about emotions and the ability to use emotions and emotional knowledge to enhance thought," according to research published in Annual Review of Psychology. The study indicated that the lower someone's emotional intelligence, the worse their social outcomes and well-being. And when people with high EQ come into contact with condescending individuals, in particular, they use their brainpower to shut it down.

Even if a person is confident and self-assured, patronizing people tend to push buttons on purpose. They make people feel innately "less than," but there are high-EQ responses that immediately silence condescending people who talk down to you. Because even though it might be uncomfortable, the only way to set boundaries is to advocate for yourself.

Here are 11 high-EQ responses that immediately silence condescending people who talk down to you

1. 'I'm ready to start over if you're ready to communicate like an adult'

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According to health and wellness professional Beth Birenbaum, the opposite of condescension is respect, which is why the underlying tone of a phrase like this levels the playing field. Rather than retorting with something that talks down to them, you remind them of your worth and self-respect as a means of introspection.

Condescending behavior isn’t always direct communication, but this phrase can be equally helpful when someone uses a harsh or demeaning tone, rolls their eyes, or ignores you while you’re speaking. Simply put, you have to demand their attention or refuse to engage with it.

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2. 'I'm noticing that you're feeling upset right now, is everything okay?'

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Chances are low that a condescending person genuinely has a problem with you or doesn’t like you, especially if you’ve previously had a healthy relationship. According to executive coach Liz Kislik, they’re probably not even thinking about you but rather about themselves.

Inner turmoil and insecurity tend to fuel condescension. As they battle the chaos in their minds and a constant need for assurance from others, they use other people to comfort themselves in ways that are equally controversial and hurtful.

Instead of taking it personally, acknowledging their hurt and obvious discomfort with a simple phrase like this will either shift them to defensive mode or keep them silent.

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3. 'I don't allow people to speak to me like this'

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Someone with a high EQ will respond to a condescending person in a way that silences them, but they do it respectfully. They put them in their place, all while standing up for themselves and expressing a reminder that they deserve respect.

Experts like psychology professor Catherine A. Sanderson call people who demand respect and call out behavior “moral rebels.” In her book "Why We Act: Turning Bystanders Into Moral Rebels," she argues that they’re willing to advocate for themselves and ensure people take accountability for their actions, even at the risk of being criticized.

By using this phrase, it sets the record straight with condescending individuals. Remind them that you’re entirely in control of how you respond (or choose not to respond) to people who don’t respect you.

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4. 'I see it another way'

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If you’re struggling to call out condescension directly or are in a setting where it feels uncomfortable to debate, a phrase like this will silence that behavior without causing a scene. As psychologist Mark Travers suggests, channel the art of “constructive disagreement” to manifest productive outcomes to condensing behavior and mistrust.

Considering that many “disagreements” are mistakenly interpreted as “miscommunications,” you can set the record straight. Remind them that you heard them, disagree with them, and refuse to give power to the rude comments they use to put you down.

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5. 'Let's rephrase what you said, because I don't believe you intended to be condescending'

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Many condescending people are “stuck in their heads,” battling big emotions like shame, insecurity, and anxiety. Calling out their behavior and giving them another chance to rephrase can be reasonably practical. They may apologize and correct themselves if they genuinely default to condescension as self-preservation.

If they choose not to say sorry and change their comments, that’s where you take your power back. You can either use another phrase, relaying your disappointment or reasserting a need for respect, or you can choose to walk away. No matter your choice, don’t entertain anything that’s also draining your energy or dulling your command.

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6. 'Don't be condescending towards me'

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If you’re calling them out directly and aren’t worried about the defensive mechanisms of insecure people and partners, this phrase will make a condescending person silent almost immediately. Not only is it indicative of a high-EQ person, but it reasserts your command for respect and self-assured nature.

As they continue to seek external validation, criticize others, and live on the defense, as psychologist Nick Wignall argues is typical of generally insecure people, you have the power to remind them that you’re entirely assertive and not afraid to set a boundary to protect yourself.

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7. 'I won't listen to this if you continue to disrespect me'

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Disrespect can be defined in a million different ways, but at the core, it’s dehumanizing and degrading. Coupled with condescension, which is most frequently targeted at marginalized and sometimes vulnerable demographics, it can feel impossible to genuinely address or solve.

Like any other kind of disrespect, you’re not obligated to explain your worth, especially to someone who doesn’t even respect themselves. You’re a whole being, self-assured on your terms, and you don’t need their agreement to solidify that. Set a healthy boundary with their interactions, reminding them that you’re not shy about calling out their hurtful comments.

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8. 'Do you talk to everyone like this?'

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According to psychologist Suzanne Feinstein, there’s an intricate connection between shame, guilt, and fear, the three emotions intrinsically tied to disrespect. When we feel targeted and put down by others, the perpetrator is trying to share the anxieties they feel, though in an unhealthy way.

Intended to lighten their own mental turmoil and emotional burdens, you can deflect this negative energy with a phrase like this. By asking them if they speak to everyone the same way they're talking to you, it's hopefully reminding them how hurtful their words are.

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9. 'How would you feel if I said that to you?'

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Addressing condescending behavior, bullying, and disrespect doesn’t have to be uncomfortable. If you noticed a hurtful phrase or concerning body language in a close friend or partner, you might opt for “calling them in” rather than “calling them out.”

Essentially, instead of harnessing the power of attention through a public dismissal or debate, “calling in” is an invitation to reflect and discuss. For example: How would you feel if I said that to you? Would you say those words to someone you care about? Can you recognize my hurt and understand why that’s disrespectful?

If you feel safe with this person, want to maintain a healthy relationship, and feel comfortable enough to discuss and share your vulnerability with them, that can effectively put them in their place for future conversations and interactions.

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10. 'So, what I'm hearing is X. Did I hear that right?'

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Because it's intended to clarify someone's statement, this phrase could be used to call someone “out and in.” But it can also just as simply be a means of demanding public respect. While it might be controversial, ensuring that everyone else in a room heard this person’s disrespect can swiftly put them in their place.

It not only publicly calls attention to their rude comments, but lets everyone around them become aware of their inappropriate behavior. You can quickly shut down hurtful and degrading comments by redirecting the shame they’d intended to burden you with, and reversing it.

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11. 'Let's make sure we're speaking to each other, not at each other'

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A high-EQ response that silences condescending people almost immediately subtly resets the tone of the conversation. Instead of directly accusing them of being disdainful, you're pointing out the imbalance in how the conversation feels. Not only that, but you're making your boundaries clear and stopping any defensiveness on their part in its tracks.

In order to shift the direction of the conversation, this phrase works incredibly well, especially because it encourages the condescending person to reconsider their approach. You're letting them know that you will be spoken to in a respectful way that is constructive, not confrontational.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.