Having friends is an essential part of a healthy and happy life, yet some people repeatedly find themselves excluded by their own friends without fully understanding why. Social isolation can take a serious toll. In 2023, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a national advisory on the epidemic of loneliness and isolation, reporting that lacking social connection increases the risk of premature death by more than 60%.

What makes this especially painful is that you can feel deeply lonely even while technically having friends. Sometimes that loneliness comes from old emotional wounds, but other times it stems from subtle traits or habits that quietly strain friendships. People who find themselves excluded by their own friends often don't realize how they're showing up, which makes honest self-reflection the first step toward changing the pattern.

People who find themselves excluded by their own friends often share these 11 traits:

1. They take feedback too personally

Hearing constructive criticism isn’t always easy, as no one really likes to think about their flaws. People who are often excluded from a group of friends tend to have trouble receiving feedback about their behavior. A study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that people who fear rejection are more likely to see neutral feedback as criticism and react defensively.

As in any relationship, friends are bound to feel frustrated or annoyed with each other. Being able to have open and direct conversations about the roots of those discontents is a valuable tool for keeping a friendship strong. Someone who can’t graciously accept feedback from their friends can end up being excluded from the group, especially if they don’t take steps to change their behavior or start becoming overly critical of others as a defense mechanism.

It’s not helpful or healthy for people to tear their friends down, yet sharing gentle critiques with compassion and respect with one another is how friends become closer. People who react poorly to feedback are often excluded from a group of friends because their insecurity and lack of introspection make them difficult to be around.

2. They don't speak up for themselves

A subtle trait of people who are often excluded from a group of friends is being unassertive. Someone who doesn’t stand up for themselves in social situations usually struggles to set healthy boundaries with the people in their lives. A lack of assertiveness means other people can push their limits and take advantage of them, even the people they’re friends with.

They might not speak up when they feel left out because they have a hard time expressing their emotions and letting themselves be vulnerable. They may accept their friends’ hurtful treatment, which often includes being pushed to the side or not considered at all.

The sad truth is that not all friends have our best interests at heart. It’s important to pay attention to the red flags your friends wave to know if they’re really true friends to you.

3. They're unreliable

Everyone has quirks and incongruities that show up in their friendships, like that friend who leaves long, rambling voicemails but never texts back, or the friend who named her phone Richard and calls her car SquashBanana.

Everyone is inherently flawed, as being imperfect is part of the human experience. Yet, inconsistent people are often excluded from a group of friends. Research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests that trust depends on consistency, so when someone can't be counted on, the relationship starts to weaken.

Their inconsistency can show up in small ways, like being chronically late, or it can present itself in more serious ways. They might always cancel plans at the last minute or never pay their fair share at a birthday celebration.

If they don't take steps to change their behavior, their pattern of being inconsistent eventually turns into being inconsiderate. Even the people who care about them feel like they can’t rely on them, so they’re often excluded from a group of friends.

4. They keep everyone at arm's length

Being able to process and share feelings is an essential part of any relationship, even platonic ones. Emotionally detached people are often excluded from a group of friends because their inability or unwillingness to open up becomes challenging for their friends. Research proves that closeness depends on feeling understood, so when someone keeps their guard up all the time, it makes a real connection harder.

Being vulnerable is the key to feeling close to other people. Without vulnerability, connections between people tend to weaken until they disappear completely. Yet many people struggle to share what they feel because they’re scared of being hurt or rejected. In some ways, emotional detachment operates as a self-fulfilling prophecy. People avoid expressing their feelings out of a fear of abandonment, yet they ultimately get abandoned because they don’t express how they feel.

While there’s nothing wrong with having surface-level friendships, cultivating deeper bonds requires people to be fully honest with each other. Someone who keeps other people at a distance is often excluded from a group of friends.

5. They're constantly negative or complain too often

Friends rely on each other to provide emotional support, but some people take advantage of others by using their friends as emotional dumping grounds. They vent nonstop about their boyfriend or their job or their family, to the point where talking to them turns from having a conversation to listening to a monologue. Research shows that moods rub off on people, so if someone is constantly negative, it can drag everyone else down without them even noticing.

People who give off negative energy are often excluded from a group of friends because their pessimistic attitude brings other people down. Spending time with negative people is emotionally draining, especially when all they do is complain. Studies have found that constantly going over the same problems can actually increase stress and leave friendships feeling emotionally drained over time.

People who take up everyone else’s energy tend to be toxic friends. They base relationships around who can meet their needs without offering support in return.

6. They dominate conversations

Being self-centered is another subtle trait of people who are often excluded in a group of friends. People who only talk about themselves usually struggle to keep close friendships, because their entitlement is so off-putting.

They make themselves the center of every conversation, as though no one else exists. If someone else is dealing with an issue and asks for advice, this type of friend uses their own experience as an example, which turns the spotlight back on themselves.

They divert attention away from other people in the friend group, but they’re too entitled to notice the friction they’re creating. As a result of their “it’s all about me” attitude, they are often excluded from a group of friends.

7. They overreact to small things

People who struggle to stay emotionally regulated are often excluded from a group of friends. Their tendency to overreact creates a volatile environment for their other friends, who never know when the next emotional outburst is going to come. They might yell at servers for getting their brunch order wrong and then refuse to leave a tip.

Research has consistently shown that difficulty regulating emotions leads to higher conflict and social rejection, which makes sense when you think about how exhausting unpredictable reactions can be. It’s possible that they never learned the skills they need to calm down, and so they have a low threshold for feeling agitated. Yet the more they act out emotionally without learning to self-soothe, the more they run a high risk of being excluded from their group of friends.

8. They take more than they give

Friendships should be based on mutual respect and trust to function healthily. They're built on give-and-take, meaning that sometimes one friend extends themselves for another, knowing that the friend will have their back in the future.

But some people take more than they give, which can lead to them being excluded from a group of friends. People shouldn’t offer favors that are tied to the expectation that they’ll be compensated in one way or another. Yet someone who constantly takes advantage of their friends’ generosity without being generous in return is ultimately using them for their own benefit.

Not returning favors is an indication of an imbalanced friendship, and those usually don't last very long.

9. They're ultra competitive

Comparing oneself to other people is a natural human tendency, but doing so can have negative effects, especially within friendships. Comparison often goes hand-in-hand with being competitive, which is a trait of people who are often excluded from a group of friends. Research shows that constantly measuring yourself against others can fuel insecurity and resentment, especially in close relationships.

People who measure their sense of self-worth against their friends’ accomplishments are usually more insecure than they let on. They rely on external validation to boost their confidence, which can be taxing over the course of a friendship.

People who don’t celebrate when their friends achieve something great reveal their lack of empathy. Instead of being happy for their friends, they become deeply envious, which signals how little compassion they have. It isn’t easy to be around competitive or jealous people, so they’re often excluded altogether.

10. They struggle with social cues

People who find themselves excluded by their own friends sometimes miss the unspoken signals that keep group dynamics running smoothly. They might interrupt without realizing it, dominate inside jokes, overshare in the wrong moment, or fail to notice when the vibe shifts.

Studies have found that people who can read the room and notice emotional signals usually build closer, healthier relationships. Friend groups operate on nuance. Signals like a glance, tone change, or pauses in conversation matter. When someone misreads the room, it can create friction that's hard to explain but easy to feel. Other friends may not consciously decide to exclude them, but they may naturally gravitate toward people who feel easier to socialize with.

The key is to be aware and notice those changes. And when someone doesn't pick up on those subtleties, others slowly start leaving them out of plans because being around them feels socially exhausting.

11. They assume they're being excluded, even when they're not

Sometimes the exclusion starts internally. People who already believe they don't belong tend to interpret neutral situations as rejection. If they don't get invited to one event, they assume it was intentional. If a group chat goes quiet, they assume it's about them or due to something they must have done or said wrong.

Research suggests that expecting rejection can make people misread situations and react in ways that actually create the distance they're afraid of. It changes the way they behave with their friends. They withdraw, act distant, or respond with passive-aggressive comments. And ironically, that reaction can create the very distance they fear. Friends feel confused by the sudden coldness and pull back in response.

When someone just expects their friends to leave them out, they protect or defend themselves prematurely. But that self-protection turns into self-sabotage. What began as a fear of exclusion can become a pattern of real disconnection from their friends.

