While many of us stay confined to our spaces, relatively focused on our own lives, the much-discussed loneliness epidemic could be mitigated by a connection to our neighbors.

Whether we share smiles across the fence or do small favors for each other on an occasional weekend, the sense of belonging so many of us are yearning for could be served by actively working to build healthy relationships with our neighbors. However, plenty of people out there still can’t stand their neighbors and always have to deal with specific things that sabotage any potential for joyful connection.

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People who can’t stand their neighbors usually have to deal with 10 specific things

1. Constant noise

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There are few things worse than settling in for the night in your comfortable home, without distractions, and immediately hearing an upstairs neighbor moving furniture around or a house down the road blaring music. Not only is it completely disruptive to everyone in the vicinity, but it’s disrespectful to neighbors living in a shared space or neighborhood.

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Of course, not everything is the end of the world, especially if it’s not happening consistently, but if someone is regularly putting their own entertainment above other people’s baseline of comfort and peace, there’s a problem.

2. A disrespect for shared spaces

There are all kinds of unspoken etiquette rules that good neighbors follow in their neighborhoods and shared spaces, from keeping their noise down late at night to picking up trash. However, our worst neighbor horror stories often begin with some kind of disrespect toward these empathetic norms.

From not cleaning up after the pets in our yard to leaving trash behind, and not being courteous with lawn care, the worst neighbors clearly don’t care about anyone but themselves. Even after we had candid conversations about their behavior, they continue to prioritize their own comfort.

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3. Invasions of privacy

From checking in on your home to crossing literal boundaries without consent, neighbors who feel entitled to your space often make invasions of privacy feel inevitable. They believe that their comfort is more important than your privacy, even if it puts your feelings of safety and well-being at risk.

Instead of having healthy connections and communities with the people in their neighborhoods, these individuals are forced to be on high alert, worrying about someone’s intentions or motives, and having them barging into their lives all the time instead of understanding their need for personal space.

4. Being micromanaged

While many people, including author Victor Lipman, talk about the anxiety and frustration that being micromanaged by a boss at work can cause, the same is often true in our personal lives. When we have friends, parents, or worst yet, a neighbor, constantly watching and managing our lives, it can cultivate an aura of anxiety that never leaves.

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These kinds of people feel on edge in their own home, like they’re being “parented” by someone who doesn’t actually know or care to understand them at all. Whether it’s having someone watching you from their windows all the time or placing petty complaints on your doorstep, it’s clear that they have nothing better to do than to make your life more miserable.

5. Feeling stuck

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When you don’t feel safe in the home that’s supposed to be your respite from the world, it can bring up all kinds of mental and physical health issues. Your relationships might feel strained with a partner, you might take on more stress, and, worst of all, your lifestyle might shift into a kind of survival mode that’s not enjoyable for anyone.

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Many people who feel stuck in their own homes with bad neighbors are already living in fight-or-flight mode to some degree, making even the smallest daily obligations a hundred times more difficult. They feel like they’re stuck and walking on eggshells all the time.

6. Conflict on social media

Gossip, especially in group dynamics, such as in a neighborhood or living community, can often weaken the bonds between everyone involved. So, if you’re always feeling pressured to defend yourself to your neighbors or protect your reputation with someone who can’t stop reporting petty mistakes to the HOA, you’re probably experiencing something less than a lack of community.

People who can’t stand their neighbors deal with this kind of childish, immature behavior all the time. Instead of practicing healthy conflict-resolution skills or working toward a better social dynamic, they're fostering a cycle of frustration and resentment that harms everyone.

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7. Being ignored

Only just over a quarter of people polled in one survey said they have established good relationships with their neighbors, largely because most people are too caught up in their own lives to put in the time and effort to build communities. However, if someone is regularly trying to connect, or at the very least, be on good terms with their neighbors, and they’re being actively ignored, it can be difficult.

Especially if we’re trying to make our daily lives easier and more comfortable, and our neighbors are responding with eye rolls and awkward glances instead of a smile and a wave, resentment is inevitable.

8. Other people's trash and belongings

There are tons of unspoken rules that govern relationships between neighbors, including how to handle personal belongings in shared spaces. While most can be mediated with a few conversations and general empathy, people who can’t stand their neighbors often can’t change their behavior with the kind of diplomacy they would like to.

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Whether it’s having leaves and snow blown into their yard, constantly picking up someone else’s kids’ toys, or cleaning up messes that aren’t theirs, a cycle of this kind of behavior can feel like blatant disrespect.

9. Gossip

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While gossiping with a neighbor can sometimes facilitate bonding and closeness, if we’re regularly finding out that our neighbors are speaking negatively about us behind our backs, it can cause a lot of negativity, tension, and resentment.

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Whether it’s the state of our landscaping, our lifestyle, or even our kids, constantly hearing our neighbors spread rumors about us can make us feel unsafe and uncomfortable in our own homes. So, it’s no surprise that people who genuinely dislike their neighbors are regularly dealing with some form of gossip or petty behavior, even if it’s only in HOA and board meetings.

10. Other people's sense of entitlement

While there are all kinds of reasons someone might act entitled, from generational differences to societal changes that encourage selfishness, dealing with it constantly in a neighbor you have no choice but to see every day can be draining.

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Even if they’re only dealing with bad luck and minor inconveniences, an entitled person almost always reacts with anger. So, when they’re dealing with issues with a neighbor, they rarely cultivate the safe, empathetic space we’re looking for, but something much more reactive and toxic.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.