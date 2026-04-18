People Who Make 10 Decisions Before They're 60 Grow Old With More Power & Class Than Anyone Else

Not only does your mindset often influence your mental health, mood, and daily routines, but a 2022 study suggests that an optimistic mindset can also benefit longevity over time.

While it often takes a special kind of intentionality to change your mindset, people who make certain decisions before they're 60 grow old with more power and class with anyone, choosing ways to alter the way they see the world. They find joy in small things, bolster relationships with gratitude, and even start feeling physically better by prioritizing the routines that were easier to overlook as young adults.

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People who make 10 decisions before they're 60 grow old with more power and class than anyone else

1. They stop chasing people and validation

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When your self-worth is tied up in what everyone else thinks of you, whether it's in romantic relationships or in the workplace, small inconveniences, breakups, and arguments can completely shatter your well-being and self-esteem. However, when you stop chasing external validation and constant attention from others, you feed into a more secure, stable well-being that can't be altered by other people.

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As a Frontiers in Psychology study explains, self-affirmation and internal self-worth boost well-being, but externalizing a desire to feel seen and secure only makes your health dependent on the actions of others. It's an incredibly anxious way to live, and people who choose to avoid being liked or seen by everyone live with more power and class.

2. They lean into healthy conflict

While many young people believe that conflict is generally bad and try to ignore or avoid issues and arguments that need to be resolved, the truth is that they're important for personal health and relational well-being. Not only do healthy arguments bond people closer, but they also protect individuals from bearing the weight of resentment and anxiety.

When an aging person makes the intentional decision to lean into healthy conflict-resolution and arguments, they boost their longevity. They stop trying to prove points and "win" arguments and start having productive conversations. They put their needs first, instead of trying to play a game of seeking validation and "keeping the peace."

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3. They spend more time alone

Even though most older adults are at a higher risk of experiencing loneliness and social isolation, ironically, spending healthy amounts of alone time in their own company can help to mediate those harmful experiences. The sooner they can learn to be alone, without constant attention or stimulation, the more secure and well-rounded they become.

From making space for hobbies that boost their well-being and authenticity to reflecting on their own thoughts and needs, it's often brilliant, classy people who appreciate spending time in their own company.

4. They prioritize their physical health

While most people and societal norms urge people to believe that aging means "decline," a study from the Yale School of Public Health found that many adults actually grow and thrive with age. Especially if they learn to prioritize their physical health and craft lifestyles that boost their well-being and happiness over time, they age with class and groundedness.

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From spending more time outside to moving their bodies, and even acknowledging problems early instead of avoiding them, it's these adults who care about themselves on every level who thrive as they age. While it might take discipline and discomfort to test it out at first, it's these small intentional habits that truly allow individuals to grow.

5. They pour into meaningful relationships

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Instead of trying to stay "busy" with superficial relationships and draining their energy with mindless small talk, many classy older people focus on the meaningful connections that actually bring them value. They're not interested in boasting a million friends or distracting themselves from the quietness of alone time, but in balancing true friendships and love with their own company.

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While greater busyness is often associated with better cognition as people age, according to a study from Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience, these people choose where they want to spend their energy. They might be busy, but it's rarely in social settings and with people who don't bring any joy or value to their lives.

6. They invest in experiences over material things

According to a study from the University of Texas at Austin, choosing to intentionally spend on experiences over material possessions is often associated with better happiness and well-being, especially as people get older. With a heightened awareness of time and the fragility of their lives, it's these experiences that make them feel fulfilled, not designer clothing and expensive cars.

Even if it means they live relatively humble lives on a daily basis, focusing on wellness and gratitude over boasting and attention, they get to experience the world in ways that most people will never make the space for.

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7. They intentionally express gratitude

Of course, we all know that expressing gratitude and appreciation for others boosts happiness and well-being, as Harvard Health experts agree. However, they also suggest that these intentional behaviors can lengthen a person's life. The more you say "thank you" and genuinely appreciate the people and things around you, the longer your life may be.

Even if it's only learning how to embrace self-affirmations and personal gratitude on a daily basis, these are some of the decisions people make to lengthen their lives, grow with class, and connect with themselves on a valuable level daily.

8. They invest in hobbies

According to Harvard Health experts, having a hobby is generally related to happiness and well-being, but especially for someone who invests in something that speaks to their authentic self, it can be a grounding pillar of daily life. It fills the time and manages boredom, but it also provides an outlet for someone to connect with their thoughts, regulate their feelings, and grow.

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Making the decision to find things that feel good, instead of look good to others, allows their hobbies to actually provide value in their daily lives, instead of being a mindless ritual.

9. They keep their goals to themselves

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According to psychology professor Marwa Azab, many people can't help but brag about sharing their goals with others, oftentimes before they've actually made any progress or achieved anything, at the expense of their progress. Not only do they sabotage their motivation to achieve because they've already experienced the validation for speaking about it, but they also miss out on the pride of achievement.

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However, as people get older, making the intentional decision to keep their goals to themselves allows them to grow. They can make progress and internally boost their self-worth by leveraging this privacy, even if it's not always easy, comfortable, or convenient.

10. They make space for curiosity

Making space for curiosity is an important part of life, and yet our narcissistic culture often avoids seeking out newness to steer clear of discomfort. Everyone wants familiarity and comfort, instead of realizing the growth that comes from discomfort.

By choosing to embrace novelty and curiosity in life, aging individuals experience more fulfillment and satisfaction. Even when it's hard or requires an element of struggle, it's people who make the decision to follow their curiosity who grow with more power and class.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.