5 Daily Habits For A Peace-Filled Life

How to pause and find peace in your life.
By Christopher Shea — Last updated on Dec 08, 2023
Photo: mbolina | digitalskillet | Getty Images
It has taken decades for me to begin to learn how to relieve stress by knowing the benefits of living in the moment and simply be.
In my writings and public speaking, I talk often about mindfulness. This is a state of active and open attention to the present. Carefully observe your thoughts and feelings without judging them as good or bad.
RELATED: 8 Simple Daily Habits That People With Peaceful Lives Never Skip
Mindfulness means living in the moment and being aware of your current experience, rather than dwelling on the past or anticipating the future.
The insightful and wise Vietnamese monk, Thich Nhat Hanh, in his book The Art of Mindfulness, reflects on what he calls the "Five Mindfulness Trainings." These "trainings" are intended to guide us to be mindful of ourselves, our pain, and the world around us.
Many of us — myself included — purposely use electronic devices, reading materials, and sometimes even exercise, as a means of distracting ourselves from our reality. As with the bird and the butterfly, not stopping to notice our world does not give us the freedom for which we seek.
RELATED: How To Practice Mindfulness With Each Of The 5 Senses
If you want a peace-filled life, practice these 5 things every single day:
1. Compassion
2. Generosity
3. True love
4. Deep listening
5. Cultivating good health
When we do our best to accomplish these five trainings, we have set up our thoughts and actions to be mindful in a state of active and open attention to the present.
These trainings are not meant solely for others. That is, we don't only offer others our compassion, generosity, love, listening, and health. But we also give these to ourselves as well.
In mindful awareness, we need to be compassionate with ourselves, generous to ourselves, loving ourselves, listening to our mind and our body, and giving ourselves good health. By taking care of ourselves in this way, we achieve a deep and true inner peace.
Related Stories From YourTango:
I encourage all of us not to continually bang our heads in frustration, but in freedom, to learn to live mindfully.
RELATED: 4 Buddhist Principles That Made My Life Completely Zen
More for You:
Christopher Shea, MA, CRAT, CAC-AD, LCC, is the founder and a life coach and counselor at Lifesjourney Life Coaching, LLC. He has been featured in the New York Times, BBC Worldwide, The Take Away, Spirit of Recovery, and more.