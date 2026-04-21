Introverts' brains work differently, so it’s no surprise that their habits and lifestyles look completely different from those of the average person, as neuroscientist Friederike Fabritius explains. While their preferences and values might be underrated in a world that celebrates extraversion and constant busyness, their ability to appreciate slowness and intentionality is a skill many people would benefit from adopting.

If you’re an actual introvert, certain moments and things delight you, even if they’d drive normal people crazy. You appreciate solitude and silence to offer space for introspection, and even if the average person fears these moments of quietness, you thrive.

If you’re an actual introvert, these 11 things delight you but would drive normal people crazy

1. Canceled plans

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There’s a reason why introverted people often feel relief when someone cancels plans, according to psychologist George Loewenstein. They’re letting go of hours of anticipation, rehearsing conversations, and trying to prepare their social batteries for interaction. Now, the relief they feel, even if there’s also lingering disappointment, allows them to fully relax in their alone time, without obligations to entertain anyone else.

The preparation and anxiety that recharging their social battery for something brings is released, and those hours of anticipation are replaced with ease and comfort. So, even if they do enjoy social interactions, especially with close friends, sometimes having access to spend time in their own company is more comfortable.

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2. Slow mornings and routines

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As Harvard Health experts agree, living a “slow life” often has so many benefits, especially amid an urgent, overstimulating modern culture. "Slow living isn't about doing less, but doing more with greater focus and purpose and at the right speed," licensed independent clinical social worker Laura Malloy explains. "It's about enjoying the moments and putting more energy and enjoyment into fewer things."

So, if having a slow morning and enjoying their coffee alone is how they appreciate the smaller, more mundane parts of life, they make time for it. Even if their extroverted friends and partners would prefer noise and connection all the time.

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3. Empty events and coffee shops

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From noiseless coffee shops all to themselves and intimate social events without draining small talk, actual introverts love having space to themselves, even when they’re outside of the house.

Even if it’s the peace of wearing headphones and running errands in a grocery store without bumping into people every 5 seconds, introverts love having space to be truly by themselves. Even if the average person leaves the house with the intention of connecting or interacting with someone, these introverts love being able to leave their house without talking to a single person.

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4. Staying in on weekends

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Even if there’s always an expectation to go out on the weekends and spend all of your free time going out with friends, sometimes, staying in and saying “no” to social plans is all an introvert needs to feel good. From appreciating a slow Friday night of doing absolutely nothing to spending the whole weekend alone without interacting with anyone, introverts crave this slowness.

They’re wired to seek out solitude, but they also need it to recharge their social battery to be ready for interactions with others. Otherwise, they’re drained and operating from a place of exhaustion that doesn’t do anyone any favors.

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5. Putting your phone on 'DND'

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Considering introverted people also tend to be sensitive to overstimulation from noise and busyness, taking a break from their phones is an important part of their daily routines. From placing their phone on “DND” to avoid notifications or being present with themselves during alone time without pressure to be available, these technology boundaries are a delight.

Especially for introverted people who are secure and rarely experience “FOMO,” putting their phone on DND prevents them from being constantly on it at the expense of their well-being.

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6. Having deep, private conversations

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Small talk and superficial group conversations can feel draining and overwhelming for introverts, according to counselor Lynne Reeves Griffin, which is why they tend to prefer deeper, more meaningful interactions. That’s part of the reason why their social circles are often small, because they prefer to invest their energy into honest, deep connections, rather than wasting it on random, surface-level ones.

They’d prefer to sit with a friend and vent about their day at home or connect with someone on deeper shared experiences, even if the average person prefers to be liked and admired by everyone.

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7. Going on solo dates

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While alone time can be draining when it’s not met with the right attitude, introverted people are often incredibly intentional with solitude. Whether it’s making time to address their inner thoughts at home, setting boundaries with distractions, or taking themselves on solo dates to explore their interests on their own, they gain so much from being alone.

So, even if the average person is afraid of confronting their thoughts or being seen out in public alone at a restaurant or movie theater, introverts are delighted by the chance to do something fun without having to also entertain social connections or conversations.

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8. Waking up early for alone time

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Many people, especially with hectic schedules and busy work lives, wake up early to carve out the alone time they need to feel truly energized. Even if they don’t have space for solitude or personal time at night or throughout the day, they’re intentional with crafting routines that still meet their needs.

While waking up early might sound like a nightmare to a night owl or someone who can’t stand being in their own company, for introverts, it’s a delight to set the tone for the day.

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9. Keeping most of your life private

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Instead of seeking validation from others and wasting their energy curating a presence on social media, introverts often seek out alone time and introspection to provide that reassurance for themselves. Their self-worth isn’t caught up in attention or validation from others, so privacy doesn’t feel like a threat, but a delightful boundary and self-care ritual.

While having positive relationships and spending time with others is important for our well-being, sometimes keeping certain things, interests, and hobbies for ourselves makes them more special.

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10. Rainy weather and storms

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Any excuse an introvert has to spend time alone at home, slowing down their routine and appreciating silence, they’re excited by. Whether that’s a “sick day” off from work, an early morning, or a stormy day where the rain is keeping most people indoors, they love it.

Whether they’re using this idleness for creativity or simply appreciating the slow, quietness of a rainy day, introverts often delight in “bad” weather, even if everyone else hates it.

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11. Long drives with no destination

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Even when there’s no destination, introverts often love getting in their car and taking a long solo drive to clear their head or spend time alone. With the right playlist and route, these quiet drives can be incredibly beneficial for recharging their social battery and boosting their mood.

They’re a break from the busy, urgent, hectic vibes of life, and an excuse to be offline and unavailable.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.