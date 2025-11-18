The weather outside influences our moods, even if we’re unaware of it. How we’re affected and the mood changes we feel are linked to our routines, but also to our personality traits and inner desires. For instance, people who genuinely enjoy rainy days often have unique traits like effortless creativity, which makes them appreciate the slow pace of gloomy weather.

Even if you’ve been told that “rain” is a bad thing or a disruptor to your daily routine, try out the small things that make it special. Embrace the slow pace intentionally, enjoy the little sensory details like the smell or sounds, and don’t hesitate to enjoy your own company indoors.

People who actually love rainy days usually have these 11 rare personality traits:

1. They appreciate introspection

Sometimes, on warm, bright Summer days, offering permission for slowness can be more difficult. We feel a pressure to get outside, “enjoy” the good weather, and leave the house, even if introspection is what our bodies are asking for.

People who actually love rainy days may see them as permission to listen to their bodies and minds — leaning into the slowness of introspection and solitude on their own time.

While getting outside and being in nature is still important, especially in the rain to boost mood, these moments of rain or “bad” weather are actually foundational to helping people prioritize the solitude they need to rest, recharge, and regulate.

2. They’re romantics at heart

People who actually love rainy days usually have rare personality traits like being a true romantic. They’re not afraid to romanticize the mundane moments, from connecting with a stranger to reading at a coffee shop, or sitting by the window and watching rain.

They find joy, peace, and appreciation in all things, even if they’re overlooked by the average person who’s hurrying and rushing through their daily routine. Like psychology expert Arthur J. Clark explains, it’s gratitude and small appreciations like these that craft a solid sense of well-being in a romantic person’s life — they find things to be excited and joyful about.

3. They’re highly creative

According to a study from the Creativity Research journal, creative people tend to enjoy idle time more than others, as it offers space for creativity and innovation in ways the normal hustle and bustle of life sabotages. They love a rainy day, because it offers that kind of idle space — quiet time, mindfulness, and little pressure to fill their schedules and days.

Even if they’re not actively spending this time making art or being endlessly creative, it still provides a safe space for their innovative, free-thinking, and mindful brain to rest.

4. They crave slowness

According to experts from Harvard Health, leaning into slowness on a regular basis doesn’t just offer pockets of mindfulness for rest, it can also lower stress levels and blood sugar without sabotaging any kind of productivity. Even if it’s taking a few breaks during the workday or keeping a rainy day free of plans to rest at home, it’s powerful.

People who actually love rainy days don’t feel a pressure to be productive all the time, so they’re happy to lean into the slowness these days provide. They’re happy to spend time alone, reflect, rest, and regulate their emotions, and appreciate the natural permission to do so.

5. They’re an introverted intuitive

Considering only around 3% of the population is considered an “introverted intuitive” that appreciates solitude, slowness, and a forward-thinking mentality, it’s a rare personality trait that people who love rainy days tend to boast.

They are incredibly self-aware, but also appreciate the creativity and slowness in a rainy day routine. While everyone else is complaining, they’re enjoying the time and leaning into rituals and habits that fill their cups.

6. They value depth over small talk

People who love rainy days often lean into introspective habits and slowness because they crave depth, compared to trying to “enjoy” good weather by hanging out with superficial friends and making plans they don’t care about, so they don’t have to be alone.

Of course, they enjoy their own company and appreciate being alone, but the permission to lean into that slowness on a rainy day is sublime for someone who craves depth. They romanticize the little things, lean into connection, and even craft rituals that allow them to appreciate the meaning of life in the small pockets of their days.

7. They rest without guilt

There’s a lot of power in leaning into rest. Not only does it help with physical recovery and energy, but it also safeguards our mental health, boosts our relationship health, and even cultivates a space where self-care and self-esteem can grow without bounds.

People who actually love rainy days usually lean into rest without guilt. They carve out space to listen to their bodies, take breaks, and appreciate the slowness ingrained into this kind of weather — even if it means cancelling some plans and setting some boundaries.

8. They have a healthy sense of nostalgia

People who appreciate the introspective, slow nature of a rainy day also likely have a healthy relationship with nostalgia. Like a study from the Current Opinion in Psychology explains, the past and all of our nostalgic feelings can often promote healthier habits in the present moment, if we’re intentional about how we make space for them.

Of course, nostalgic depression and living in the past can sabotage our sense of peace in the present moment, but for people who love rainy days, this kind of slowness can often give them space to hold and appreciate their nostalgia without letting it consume them.

9. They value emotional stability

Compared to the bright fullness of a packed schedule or the anxiety of being constantly on the go, people who actually love rainy days usually have rare personality traits like appreciating emotional stability.

They’re inherently emotionally intelligent, regulating their emotions with solitude and forming a trusting relationship with themselves through introspection, but they also carve space out of these one-off rainy days to create safety for themselves.

Whether it’s carving out a physical space in their home for peaceful introspection or making their mind a restful place to enjoy without judgment or guilt, they appreciate the slow stability that comes with “bad” weather.

10. They feel connected to nature

Even if others easily overlook it, we’re all inherently connected to nature in some way. Whether the weather alters our mood or the state of the world changes our internal sense of safety, there’s a level of natural intuition that bonds us with Mother Nature.

People who actually love rainy days have a rare personality trait that amplifies that intuition. They’re able to appreciate the offerings that a natural rainy day provides — whether it’s slowness, rest, introspection, or simply mindfulness amid the chaos of everyday life.

11. They’re deeply in tune with their senses

Many people lose touch with their inner selves and senses amid the rush of everyday life. They hardly ever take a moment to reflect, let alone rest, because they’re too focused on mediating their stress and being productive.

However, people who actually love rainy days usually have this rare personality trait, where they’re not only operating from a place of secure trust in their bodies, but also with their senses and mind. They pick up on the little joys of a rainy day, like the smell of nature or the sound of the rain patting on their window, before they let deep anxiety or stress take root in their day.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.