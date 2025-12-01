We've all had a friend who always has their phone at twenty percent or lower, and they never seem to be in a hurry to find a charger, either. It doesn't matter the situation, they could've just woken up or just arrived at a dinner party, the moment you peer over their screen, you'll always see that red bar in the corner.

It makes you wonder what causes them to be so calm about it. It's almost as if that's the least of their worries in the moment. You'd be surprised how many people who don't charge their phones often have several other odd traits.

People who can't seem to keep their phones charged usually have these 11 odd traits

1. They get distracted mid-task

Vika_Glitter | PixaBay

When people can't even prioritize charging their phones, it shows they're very easily distracted. These types of people can even start to get distracted right in the middle of doing something. They could be looking for their phone charger, but end up finding a journal from a year ago and end up reading the whole thing, forgetting what they were looking for in the first place.

Frequent distractions don't just slow people down, but they also reduce the overall quality of the work they're doing. Even if it's a little distraction like a small ping or buzz, it can still pull their mind away from their original train of thought.

2. They live in their heads more than in the real world

Surprising_Media | PixaBay

Daydreaming or simply staring off into the distance can distract people from what's happening right in front of them. People who spend more time in their heads than in the moment tend to forget their real-life responsibilities, such as paying their rent or plugging in their phone when it's at one percent.

Those who daydream a lot also have a lower working memory capacity and score worse on IQ tests than those who don't daydream as much. This doesn't mean that daydreaming will lead to lower working memory capacity, but a connection has been found between the two.

3. They thrive under mild chaos

Vlada Karpovich | Pexels

People who find it easier to function when they're surrounded by chaos don't spend their time trying to get their lives together, because they don't want to. These types of people will have a messy workspace and yet know where everything is, and would not be able to work if someone were to clean their "mess" up.

When someone finds it easier to thrive under chaos, it shows that life has handed them some challenging situations, and yet they have been able to persevere. They are able to handle stress more effectively and can find success in the silver linings of any situation.

4. They're chronic procrastinators

Ron Lach | Pexels

Putting off an assignment or chore for as long as possible is a trait that many people are afraid to admit they have. Something will not get turned in until the last second, or their phone won't get charged until it's basically dead already.

People who do this often have poor impulse control and high levels of anxiety. However, it has been shown that people grow out of procrastination as they mature, so if you're concerned about your procrastination levels, know that you won't be like this your whole life... hopefully.

5. They have bizarre luck

Karola G | Pexels

Some people tend to leave things to the last minute or just hope that something works out for them because they usually have bizarre luck that makes everything work out in their favor. They might've forgotten their wallet or their phone charger, and instead of stressing out about it, they start to relax because they know that one way or another, it won't end up being a problem for them.

They might just have bizarre luck, or they might be using the power of assumption to have things fall in their lap right when they need them.

6. They treat time like a loose suggestion

Ono Kosuki | Pexels

Heading out the door for people who treat time like a loose suggestion looks a lot different than for people who don't treat it like a suggestion. Everyone has that friend who is always late to an event that was planned weeks in advance, and yet somehow they are also unprepared for it.

Having this type of friend can start to be very draining, and it makes other people feel as though their time isn't being valued. It can be especially frustrating when the friend who arrived late didn't have anything to do that day except get ready. If this sounds like you, it might be time to get a watch and stop looking at time as a loose suggestion and start taking it seriously.

7. They're surprisingly optimistic

Daniel Xavier | Pexels

Having to deal with a situation that's challenging can be even harder when it's not being faced with a positive attitude. People who seem as though they constantly have to deal with something are also dealing with it with nothing but optimism. Putting on a bright attitude might end up with this person getting exactly the answers they needed.

Not only does this mindset help their day-to-day problems, but optimists have also been found to live 11-15% longer than those who aren't.

8. They have comfort items for everywhere they go

George Milton | Pexels

When someone doesn't seem to have the basic and important things in their bag, such as a charger or their wallet, they might be saving that space for their comfort items. What is a comfort item? Anything people tend to carry around that makes them feel more secure or better knowing they can access it. Comfort items include a book that never ends up getting read, a stress relief toy, or a tiny notebook that remains untouched.

People who prefer to carry these things in their bag don't bother putting actual essentials in there instead. Which is why they're usually seen asking someone to pay for them and saying they'll get them "next time."

9. They panic over small stuff

Tima Miroshnichenko | Pexels

Panicking over the small stuff, like chipping a nail or staining a top, is an odd trait that people who never have their charger with them usually have, and here's why. When they prefer to stress over the small things, it's an indicator that they don't worry about real problems.

When this type of person starts to brush off the fact that they have a work task due and it's not done yet, they start to not care about serious issues. They can't be reached by their phone because they lost their charger, but they're not actively looking for it or getting a new one. Instead, they find themselves stressing out because their favorite restaurant is closed on a Sunday.

10. They have bursts of productivity

Karola G | Pexels

No one ever knows when they'll have a burst of productivity, but oftentimes, it goes on longer than expected, and they often forget about any other plans they had, causing them to be late and unprepared if they have somewhere to go.

Maybe this person had plans to meet with a friend, but while they were getting ready, they noticed how unorganized their closet is. Picking up one shirt led to reorganizing everything, and now they're late to meet with their friend and have nothing in their bag except for a piece of gum and some lint.

11. They forget the obvious but remember the obscure

Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

Someone who never has their phone charged might forget to plug it in every time they notice their battery is low, yet somehow they never forget the most obscure things, like a video they saw on their explorer page two weeks ago.

Their brain seems to find it easier to hold onto the strangest details instead of remembering the obvious, like where they parked their car. They might not necessarily be forgetful. It's not their fault that their memory has a mind of its own.

At the end of the day, people who never seem capable of picking up their phone charger aren't just forgetful. They just have their own unique personality type. They're the spontaneous friends in the group who help us loosen up from our daily lives.

Doreen Albuerne is a writer with a bachelor's degree in journalism, covering relationships, mental health, and lifestyle topics.