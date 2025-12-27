5 Things Dogs Take Into Consideration When Choosing Their Favorite Human

According to animal advocate Carol Erickson of the Pennsylvania SPCA, when it comes to choosing their favorite humans, dogs have certain qualities and behaviors that they prefer, and they're drawn to the people who demonstrate these the most. While dogs aren't quite as picky as cats, you should still feel lucky to be their chosen one.

Dogs are one of the most friendly animals overall. They're always happy to meet a new friend (and hope that you might have a treat in your pocket), but they are still known to pick one human that they like far more than the others.

Advertisement

Here are 5 things dogs consider when choosing their favorite human:

1. Whoever gives the highest-quality care and attention

Erickson said, "Dogs get positive associations from being around people who consistently provide positive experiences, including treats, meals, play that they enjoy." She added that the most crucial time to form these bonds with a dog is in the first six months of its life.

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

Advertisement

An article from K9 Basics stated, "It’s easy to understand that dogs choose the people who give the most attention, affection, and one-on-one time. High quality is key here. If your dog spends hours in someone’s presence, but that person ignores them most of the time, that time won’t matter. The favorite is the person who makes them feel safe and secure and gives them a warm, fuzzy feeling. This is the person whom they will follow around the house like a shadow.

2. Whoever provides the most predictable routine

"I often say that predictable routines are great for dogs, and the person who provides those routines is valued by the dog," Erickson shared. A dog's behavior is heavily influenced by its environment and the interactions it has every day. They feel more secure and stable when they can anticipate exactly what is going to happen and when.

ForeverVets.com noted, "When a dog knows what to expect — whether it’s a walk in the morning or dinner at the same time each evening — they are less likely to feel anxious or exhibit unwanted behaviors. Without a routine, dogs may become confused, leading to hyperactivity, destructive actions, or excessive barking."

Advertisement

3. Whoever uses a pleasant tone when speaking

Erickson shared, "If you want to be in the running to be your dog's favorite person, use a calm, friendly voice and a body language that shows warmth and fun." Using a soft and happy tone conveys feelings of safety and affection, which they then associate with you.

Leszek Glasner | Shutterstock

Doctors of Veterinary Medicine Ryan Llera and Lynn Buzhardt wrote, "A soothing tone of voice expresses affection and caring and is often used when bonding with your dog. Think of how you sound when trying to comfort a baby. Saying “Sweet pup” when petting your dog tells him that you really love him."

Advertisement

4. Whoever has a similar energy and personality

"Dogs often like family members whose energy and personality are similar to theirs," Erickson said. "So if you're quiet and calm, that quiet and calm type dog wants to be with you, and just the opposite."

In fact, research suggests that dogs and their owners can develop similar personality traits. One study found that dogs can experience personality changes over the course of their lives just like humans can, and they often tend to mirror the behavior of their humans.

5. Whoever smells the most appealing to them

Everyone knows dogs rely more on their noses than on any other sense. According to Erickson, "A person's scent can be an influence on who that dog favors. It may remind them of safety, food, positive experiences."

Advertisement

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

PetMD mentioned a study that explored the brain activity of twelve dogs when smelling samples from their humans and other dogs, and "It appears, for these twelve dogs, the odor of a familiar human signaled a probable, pleasurable outcome. This helps explain why leaving an article of your clothing with your dog during your absence is comforting and may help with separation anxiety."

Advertisement

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.